Amazon's Big Step Into IoT

Physics tells us that such a thing as a perpetual motion machine is impossible, but physics has never said anything about the creation of a perpetual growth machine. Enter Amazon (AMZN). Currently, the second-largest publicly-traded company in the US, with a market cap of $930.6 billion, has its hands in several opportunities, ranging from drug distribution to cloud computing, but few of these opportunities offer the same kind of potential for the business that IoT (Internet of Things) does. In an article published by CNBC, it was revealed that Amazon will soon be releasing multiple Alexa-enabled devices to the public, a move that some might say has been highly anticipated and generally welcomed. Though it might be difficult to imagine Amazon growing any larger than it is currently, this could serve as a great long-term catalyst for the brand and investors should consider that accordingly when deciding whether or not to buy into the business.

Diving deeper into IoT

For well over a decade now, Amazon has been making moves that will enable it to take charge in the IoT space. Back in 2006, for instance, the company launched AWS (Amazon Web Services) in a bid to benefit companies that want or need additional processing capacity but who don’t want to invest capital into it. Instead, they can pay a variable fee for what has become known as cloud computing. Though not IoT itself, cloud computing is seen as integral to the success of IoT. You see, in order to have a truly IoT-compatible world, there’s a need for complex infrastructure that can handle the wireless internet needs of not just millions of devices, but billions of them. Cloud computing makes that possible.

From there, one of the next major steps taken by Amazon was the introduction of Alexa back in 2014. The company created a smart speaker system that utilized voice-recognition technology that could serve as the first major jump into smart, integrated devices. This eventually led to iterations of the same or similar technologies, pairing up different hardware with Amazon’s core software. Other steps have been made along the way, but one of the most memorable to me was the company’s decision to partner up with Sears Holdings (SHLD) in May of this year to make the retailer’s Kenmore-branded appliances Alexa-enabled.

While we have heard of nothing that changes the picture of working with Sears’ Kenmore brand to create smart devices, the move itself, looking back, was a giveaway that should have allowed us to see the future. Namely a future where Amazon would work to come out with its own integrated devices. Details are still pending as I type this, but according to the aforementioned CNBC article, the company intends to release a microwave oven, an amplifier, a receiver, a subwoofer, and some unspecified in-car gadget.

To some investors, the eight devices being released may seem like small potatoes. After all, no matter how popular the devices might become, any sort of sales coming from them should prove small compared to the $177.87 billion in sales the company reported for 2017. However, it’s not just these devices that shareholders should be focused on. It’s where the company is going and the opportunity that market holds that is important.

IoT has excellent upside potential

Nobody knows exactly how big the IoT space is or how large it will grow over the next few years, but one thing we do know is that it’s significant. Once source predicts that global revenue by 2025 will have grown to $1.1 trillion. In order for this to happen, we will need to see the number of IoT connections expand materially from just 6.3 billion in 2016 to 25.2 billion. In the past, I wrote about the relationship between General Electric (GE) and Microsoft (MSFT) and how the two firms were collaborating to tackle the IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) space.

This is where the most money appears to be, as evidenced by the fact that the bulk of IoT connections growth between 2016 and 2025 should be attributable to IIoT, but it’s still believed, nonetheless, that 11.4 billion connections will be on the consumer side of the equation by 2025. Among other things, Amazon’s AWS IoT will be an important player during this window of opportunity, but by actually creating its own hardware, Amazon will be able to double-dip in a sense.

*Taken from Forbes

Another source seems even more optimistic. If its estimates are correct, the IoT space will expand to $1.68 trillion as early as 2020. As the image above illustrates, a nice chunk of this revenue, roughly $585 billion or 35% of the total, will come from hardware. Any opportunity where Amazon can generate not only added sales, but profits as well, should be ventured into and I suspect that the nature of early-movers in the IoT space will allow sufficient margins to warrant investment today, but in the long run it’s important to keep in mind that hardware is almost always low-margin because it gets commoditized.

For Amazon, there are better ways to play this out. For starters, as a provider of cloud services through AWS, the company will benefit from the increased data transmission through its servers which will help to grow sales. According to a report by Citi, AWS is on track to grow sales from $17.46 billion in 2017 to $44 billion in 2020. However, other options exist out there to grow revenue. Software as a whole, for instance, will account for an estimated 16% (or $261 billion) of IoT revenue. Down the road, licensing out its software to appliance/device manufacturers could capture some of this upside as Amazon positions itself as a one-stop shop for companies that want to access the IoT market.

Takeaway

At this moment, there’s no doubt that Amazon is making some exciting moves. Their continued dive into IoT, this time through the creation of more of their own devices, is an interesting one that is likely to set the stage for a larger rollout of hardware in the future. Ultimately, the real value to be had will come from software and other areas associated with IoT, but to establish itself as an early but strong player in the way that they’re doing isn’t a bad idea.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.