Starbucks Corporation: Attractive Valuation With Decent Growth Potential

Most of us know Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). The company has grown tremendously fast during the first decade of the 21st century, and until 2014. Now that the company is maturing into a large cap, it is not surprising to see both revenues and profits have been growing at a lower rate during the last 4-5 years. While profits grew 36% on average (per year) between 2008 and 2014, the growth rate slowed down to 11.7% between 2014 and 2017.

The slower growth rate has kept the stock price flat during the last 3 years, resulting in the stock selling at around 17.5 times its earnings per share at the moment. As we will take a closer look at the company’s latest financial results and its growth potential in years to come, we will conclude that SBUX is a good investment at its current stock price.

Financial Results

Income Statements (Millions USD)

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 5 yrs Avg. Revenues 14,892 16,448 19,163 21,316 22,387 10.9% Cost of Revenues 6,382 6,859 7,788 8,511 9,038 9% Gross Profit 8,510 9,589 11,375 12,805 13,349 12% Operating Expenses 6,303 6,796 8,024 8,951 9,452 10.6% Net Profits 8 2,068 2,757 2,818 2,885 35% Gross Margin 57% 58% 59% 60% 59.6% 58.7% Net Margin 0% 12.5% 14.3% 13.2% 12.8% 10.56%

Source: Morningstar

Balance Sheets (Millions USD)

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 5 yrs Avg. Current Assets 5,471 4,169 4,353 4,761 5,283 -1% Total Assets 11,517 10,753 12,446 14,330 14,366 20% Current Liabilities 5,377 3,039 3,654 4,547 4,221 -6% Total Liabilities 7,034 5,479 6,626 8,439 8,909 6% Shareholders Equity 4,480 5,272 5,818 5,884 5,430 5% Current Ratio 1.02 1.37 1.19 1.04 1.25 1.17 ROA 0% 20% 22% 19.6% 20% 16.3% ROE 0% 39% 47% 47% 53% 37.2%

Source: Morningstar

The numbers above provide a good overview of how the company has fared during the last 5 years. Revenues have grown at a decent 10% per year; however, the net margins have been shrinking in the last 3 years. This is why the net profits have been quite flat between 2015 and 2017.

It is intriguing to look at SBUX's revenues per regions in the last 5 years:

Region (Values in Billion USD) 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Growth rate Americas 9.94 11 11.98 13.29 14.8 15.65 9.5% Europe / Africa / Middle East 0.72 0.92 1.29 1.22 1.12 1.01 7% China 1.14 1.16 1.13 2.4 2.94 3.24 23%

Source: Statista

As we will discuss in the ‘Discussion and Outlook’ section, this table above gives a glimpse of where SBUX's future growth lies. Even if 78% of revenues are still generated from the Americas (mostly from the USA), the Asian market, with its front runner China, will be on my radar in the upcoming earnings reports.

If we take a look at how SBUX’s balance sheet has evolved over the last 5 years, we can see that both assets and shareholders’ equity has grown over the years, while liabilities grew at a slower rate than assets. The company kept an average current ratio above 1 for the 5 years, which is healthy.

Valuation

DCF Model

The output of my DCF model provides a price per share of $53/share. At its current price of $55.19/share, the shares seem to be slightly overpriced. I have used a slightly lower growth rate than what the market and analysts are predicting (11% vs. 13.8%). The price target for the next year (12 months) is $63/ share. This is 15% over its current market price.

PE & PEG Ratios

Let’s now look at SBUX’s PE and PEG ratios against some of its peers:

Starbucks Corporation - Valuation Comparison Growth (5yrs) PE PEG SBUX 13.87% 17.3 1.24 Peers Growth (5yrs) PE PEG MCD 8.5% 23.84 2.8 QSR 10.4% 18.2 1.75 CMG 24.85% 82.12 3.3 Average 14.6 41.4 2.6

Given the numbers in the table above, I conclude that SBUX is selling at a decent Price-Earnings given its expected growth potential.

Discussion & Outlook

Now that we have looked at SBUX's past financial results and its valuation, I will develop my thesis on why SBUX, at its current price, is a good investment. I was interested in SBUX 3-4 years ago, when the stock was selling at a Price-Earnings ratio above 30. The stock seemed expensive at the time. As we speak, the stock price is selling at a PE of 17.3 because of slowing revenues and profit growth.

We must recognize now that SBUX is a large cap company. 20-30% growth per year is not in the cards anymore. However, if we look at its financial performance during the last 5 years, we see that the company can still increase its top line by 10-11% per year, and if the company can go back to an average net margin of 13% or above, there is still some room for the stock to go up.

The question is: How will the company achieve a growth rate of 10-11% in the years to come? Let’s have a look at some aspects of the company.

Same-store sales growth

Same-store sales growth has been slowing down in recent years; however, we can expect a 3-4% growth annually. The company has also decided to close its e-commerce store to concentrate on its mobile app and its reward program. From what I read, in June 2018, SBUX had 20M users registered to the app and 15M of them had a rewards program card. Since SBUX stores see over 70M visitors per month, we can expect that the mobile app could provide the company with even more rewards program card holders. This could help increase the revenue by 1-2% per year.

Nestlé Deal

The company’s deal with Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF) could also help boost Starbucks’ product sales in grocery stores and it could eventually boost the earnings in a few years from now. Nestlé’s worldwide distribution network will be a key asset to sell Starbucks' products. This could eventually boost SBUX's revenues by 1-2% from licence rights, maybe more.

At the moment, the deal is beneficial to Starbucks because the company receives around $5 billion after-tax it can use for its share buyback program and the increase of its dividend.

Chinese Market

The China market potential is what is getting me on board with Starbucks. Revenues from China have increased around 3-fold during the last 5 years. The company had just under 3,000 stores in China in September 2017, while it had more than 13,000 in the USA. The middle class in China is expected to double between 2018 to 2022. On top of this, the average coffee consumption in China is less than 5 cups per year per capita, while we talk about hundreds in Europe and North America. It is true that changing cultural habits will take some time; however, a growing middle class in the world's most populous country will provide SBUX a very large playing ground to expand its worldwide network of coffee shops. The company also agreed to a partnership with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) to boost SBUX's presence in Asia.

Expecting a growth rate of 17-18% in China seems possible for the next 5 years, which could help the overall growth by around 3% per year.

Improving Net Margins

I appreciate the fact that upper management is increasing its efforts to improve the net margins, which have been declining in the last 3 years. The company closed its e-commerce website, which was generating a very small fraction of its revenues. The company also sold its Tazo products line to Unilever, and it closed its Teavana stores. All 3 moves bode well with management's intention to concentrate on its core products. This should have a positive impact on the net margins in the years to come.

Share buybacks

Finally, here is one other item long-term investors should consider: The company is committed to return $25 billion to its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. The company has a strong balance sheet and cash flows, and along with the cash the company is receiving from the deal with Nestlé, we can expect to see share prices to go up thanks to these type of decisions from management.

Risks

Even if I see SBUX as a solid investing option, with a solid brand and cash generating potential, we must still keep an eye on factors that could negatively impact the financial performance of the company in the future.

Here is a list of risks investors should carefully monitor:

Store-by-store sales decline because of consumers changing habits;

Increasing competition in the industry;

Economic slowdown in China; and

Undesired economic war between the USA and China.

Conclusion

Starbucks has the tools to generate growth in the order of 10-12% for years to come.

Brand known worldwide;

Extensive network of stores across the globe;

A footprint in China that can be expanded while the Chinese demographics are changing;

Upper management committed to improving net margins; and

Upper management committed to creating value to investors through shares buybacks.

The stock has been expensive in the past; however, given its current valuation, strong balance sheet, profitable business model, and growth potential in the next 5-10 years, SBUX is a buy in my opinion at its current PE of 17.5.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.