Gilead: Forming A Base?

(Image Source)

Biotech stocks have surged this year, soundly outperforming the S&P 500. But shareholders of Gilead Sciences (GILD) have participated in small portions of this bullish activity, with the stock showing gains of only 2.43% on a YTD basis. Sequential revenue growth, improvements in quarterly HIV sales, and rising EPS guidance suggest Gilead's worst days are likely behind us. If accurate, this suggests GILD may be forming a base after hitting its May lows near $65 per share. The stock looks attractive at current levels, and its strong 3.11% dividend yield can be added to options strategies to generate enhanced income for bullish positions in GILD.

(Source: Gilead Earnings Presentation)

Gilead's second quarter earnings results came in at $1.91 per share, adjusted for non-recurring items. The figures are down -25.4% from the $2.56 per share which was posted during same quarter last year. But it is also a 29.1% gain from the $1.48 per share posted during the first quarter of 2018. Gilead's earnings results from the first quarter missed analyst forecasts by -10.8%, and this forced share prices down into the May lows which define the double-bottom condition that is now visible on the stock's medium-term charts. In other words, the earnings miss from the first quarter may have created another buying opportunity for those not currently long GILD.

(Source: Author)

Gilead's recent turnaround in quarterly earnings is encouraging, as it shows the company has beaten analyst profit estimates in three of the last four quarters. Gilead generated $5.65 billion in revenues for the period, surpassing forecasts by roughly 9%. This is a -21% decline from the $7.14 billion generated during the same period last year. But the company has also beaten analyst estimates for revenue in three of the last four quarters, further supporting the stance that Gilead has truly reached a turning point and is on a firm upward path for shareholders going forward.

(Source Gilead Earnings Presentation)

The company's HIV sales remain a highlight for GILD bulls, with Biktarvy sales reaching $183 million for the most recent reporting period. This is the first full quarter result we have for the HIV drug since its approval, and Biktarvy became the number one regimen for switch patients during the period. Total sales for Gilead's HIV offerings reached $3.7 billion during the second quarter, which is an annualized gain of 13%.

Gilead also showed stabilization in sales for its hepatitis C virus (HCV) offerings, which a slight decline (-4%) from the numbers posted during the first quarter. The drop comes largely as a result of increased pricing competition throughout the industry, and the success of drugs like Sovaldi (which have been incredibly effective to the point that declining need and lowered demand has negatively impacted HCV drug sales for Gilead in the past two years). Total sales for the segment reached $1 billion, which makes it the company's second largest revenue driver (at 18% of the total figure).

Sales of non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment Yescarta marked another high point, reaching $68 million in its second full quarter since its release. Yescarta came to Gilead as a result of its $11.9 billion Kite Pharma acquisition and is a complex treatment which uses a patient's modified immune cells to combat cancer. Yescarta is only available to those with a rare lymphoma and a series of failed treatments, so its current sales figures are impressive. Furthermore, Gilead still has room to build in these areas now that Yescarta has received approval in Europe.

(Source Gilead Earnings Presentation)

Gilead's quarterly results were also aided by tax benefits, as the non-GAAP diluted EPS includes an additional 15 cents per share from the quarter's effective tax rate of 13.4%. This is down from the 22.8% non-GAAP effective tax rate seen during the first quarter of 2018. The favorable tax environment has enabled management to raise its full-year guidance for net product sales and diluted EPS. For the coming quarter, Gilead expects to generate earnings of $1.50-1.60 per share (from $1.41-1.51 previously) and full-year revenues of $20-21 billion.

(Chart Source)

Gilead's annualized dividend of $2.28 per share creates a yield payout of 3.11%. This is well above the yield associated with the S&P 500 and even further above the averages seen for the healthcare industry (at 0.6%). Gilead's payout ratio is low (at 34.8%), which suggests it is deceptively safe in this low-interest rate environment seen currently. The stock is also trading at an attractive forward P/E or 11.14, so there is a strong combination of factors here for investors looking to generate income opportunities. During the second quarter, Gilead repurchased $450 million in stock and retired 6.6 million shares ($68.18 average price). Roughly half of Gilead's $12 billion share repurchase program initiated in early 2016 has completed, and the company has repurchased roughly 344 million shares since 2012.

This has been accomplished with the company's substantial stockpile of cash. Gilead's marketable securities, available cash, and cash equivalents have grown to almost $32 billion. From a strategic standpoint, it would make sense for Gilead to utilize to use a portion of this cash to acquire assets in the potentially lucrative nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) space. This is a strategy that worked well with last year's Kite Pharma purchase, so it would not be entirely surprising to see Gilead make a similar move in the quarters ahead.

(Source: Market Realist)

All told, it looks as though Gilead's worst days may be behind the company, as drug launches in HIV and management's renewed oncology focus should give Gilead an opportunity to improve on its top-line performances once again. Seven late-stage programs are currently in Gilead's pipeline, and the JAK inhibitor filgotinib looks promising in terms of its ability to establish a strong presence in the realm of immunology. So, while declines have been seen in Gilead's HCV sales, the company's diversified portfolio should enable continued profit generation which keeps the 3.11% dividend yield safe for investors. This is confirmed by the stock's low 34.8% payout ratio, which should allow for continued dividend growth in the years ahead.

Recent uncertainties created by announcements signaling changes in management and disappointments in Gilead's first quarter earnings report have opened new opportunities for potential long investors. The stock's forward P/E valuation (11.14) places it firmly below the averages found in the S&P 500 (currently trading at 17.3x forward earnings). According to Market Realist, survey readings show 17 of the 27 analysts have a "buy" or "strong buy" rating for GILD, and the average $87.87 price target suggests potential upside of 19.7%. Gilead next reports earnings on October 25th, with the consensus forecasts calling for EPS of $1.54 on revenues of $5.19 billion. I remain long the stock and expect to see higher valuations in the share price before the end of this year.

Thank you for reading. Please click the "Follow" button to receive more real-time investment alerts from Options Markets. If you found this article interesting (even though it may disagree with your position), please click the "Like" button at the top of the page.

Now, it's time to make your voice heard. Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process! Comments are highly encouraged. We look forward to reading your viewpoints on GILD.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.