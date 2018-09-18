The Real Significance Of The Coke, Aurora Cannabis Talks On Infused Drinks

What the importance of the talks point to for Aurora and the cannabis industry in general.

Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) got a predictable boost after a Bloomberg report asserted it is in negotiations with Coke for the development of drinks infused with CBD, the ingredient in cannabis that treats pain.

This follows on the recent announcements it has acquired ICC Labs, a key part of its expansion plans in South America, and Agropro UAB and Borela UAB, a play on the hemp market in Europe.

We'll look why the negotiations with Coke, whether they work out or not, point to a positive future for Aurora.

The importance of the story

What's most important about the report concerning Coke entering into negotiations with Aurora Cannabis to develop wellness products for infused drinks, is companies are increasingly looking for cannabis producers that can sustainably and consistently provide product for them.

The impetus behind that is declining industries such as those producing sugar-based drinking products, cigarettes and beer, are in need of alternative products because of changing consumer consumption habits.

Another reason I see companies starting to increase deals in the cannabis space is demand is going to overwhelm supply in the near term, and that means there's a need to lock in supply deals with cannabis producers like Aurora in order to guarantee product being available for new initiatives like infused drinks.

With Aurora Cannabis being one of the top producers at this time, and its enormous production capacity potential over the long-term, I see it being one of the major producers that will benefit from the growing demand for various delivery systems and different elements of the plant itself; in the case of infused drinks it's CBD that will be added for the relief of pain.

Different ingredients and purposes of cannabis plants

There are several different ingredients of the cannabis plant that are used for different purposes. Among them are that which is used to produce hemp products, CBD and THC. For the purpose of this article we'll look at the differences between CBD and THC.

Concerning CBD, that is what would be infused in drinks for the purpose of relieving "inflammation, pain and cramping," among other conditions. Most of the time when hearing about medical marijuana, cannabidiol, or CBD, is what is being referred to.

As for THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, this is what most people think of when considering pot, which is the ingredient in marijuana that produces the high. This is the primary ingredient of recreational pot.

Why the deals are escalating

I already mentioned the fact that there is going to be a battle for supply as the cannabis market continues to ramp up, and that is one of the major reasons we're going to continue to see more supply deals made, along with cash investments in companies.

Another major reason for the escalating deals is there is a clearer picture on who the market leaders on the production side are going to be over the next couple of years, and that suggests continuity and reliability for companies interested in developing new products based upon various ingredients associated with cannabis.

This bodes well for Aurora Cannabis, which has a lot of existing capacity to boost output, and has added a lot more capacity with the acquisition of ICC Labs, once that deal closes.

The bottom line is industries or sectors in decline are looking for new products and markets to add to their core brands, which are gradually shrinking. Cannabis plays very well into that strategy, and Aurora Cannabis is strongly positioned on the supply side to grow for many years.

Long-term potential for Aurora Cannabis

A lot of market leaders like Aurora Cannabis are difficult to analyze because they are making numerous acquisitions at a rapid pace, with the closing dates of the deals being staggered.

And within each company being acquired are different levels of development within the specific sectors they compete in, which means each company it buys has to be evaluated within its specific markets, including how long it'll take to reach its assumed potential.

But based upon Aurora's stated strategy of growth via acquisitions, using its shares as the primary means of financing, it has rapidly improved its supply capacity and future capabilities, which in turn is opening up the potential for more deals outside of medical and recreational marijuana.

Because of its early first-mover advantage, Canopy Growth has received most of the attention in the space, but I think the market is starting to take Aurora more into account, and I believe it's going to increasingly garner the attention of deep-pocketed companies like Coke that need a dependable and knowledgeable supplier to work with.

For that reason, even if the Coke deal doesn't come to fruition, there is no doubt this is a glimpse into what's going to unfold in the Cannabis industry in the future, with Aurora Cannabis being one of the more attractive partners to work with.

Conclusion

My thought is many companies outside of the cannabis industry have been waiting on the sidelines to see which producers would emerge as viable suppliers with a highly probable long-term future.

Aurora Cannabis has quickly emerged as one of the top pot producers, and in a world where demand in various segments of the market is increasing, there will, in my opinion, be a escalating move by companies to forge deals in order to guarantee supply will be there for their various initiatives.

I see more deals like this being entered into and finalized, which will even further diversify the products and markets Aurora develops or enters into. This will ultimately result in a defensive moat the company can work from that includes wider margins and eventually, profitability.

With the upcoming recreational sales in Canada, Aurora Cannabis will be a beneficiary, but probably not as much as Canopy Growth because it's positioned better for that market in the near term.

But as a long term play, I still like Aurora better than Canopy because of the strategic acquisitions it has made in different global markets and product groups. I also believe over time, as least as the company stands today with the capacity of its existing business, and the additional capacity coming from the closing of the ICC Labs deal, that it will remain a market leader in the cannabis industry for a long time into the future.

I also like the fact it isn't getting the disproportionate boost in share price that Canopy Growth has been getting, which in the case of Canopy, is setting it up for a big correction.

Again, Canopy is probably a better short-term play because of its exposure to recreational pot in Canada, but as of today, I like Aurora Cannabis better for the long term.

