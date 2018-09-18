Will Boeing's 737 Recovery Plan Work?

Boeing (BA) is a short-term sell because their plan to obscure a poor third quarter with a blow-out fourth quarter will only be a partial success. CEO Dennis Muilenburg is optimistic about solving the 737 delivery problems caused by 737 Max parts shortages. I believe this will be only partially successful and the stock will fall. At the September 12, 2018 Morgan Stanley Conference, Muilenburg said that his goal was to produce 810 to 815 planes of all models in 2018.

In September, he expects to deliver about the same 737 number as the 48 in August. To do that, Boeing will have to ship the normal production of 52 per month and another 18 per month out of the excess 737 parked at Boeing sites. Given July, August and the expected September deliveries, the third quarter would be about 30 planes below the planned rate. Assuming that the hurricane does not have a serious impact on Charlestown’s 787 line and the quarter is down six 787s, the third quarter revenue would be down $2.5 Billion and EPS 30 cents off the Zacks consensus of $3.59 to $3.29.

Muilenburg assumes that pressure on CFM will fix most or all of the 2019 shortfall in Leap engines. It is a great plan and if it is not fully achieved, he will still have the momentum so Boeing will not be too badly hurt. I believe it will work, but not well enough to avoid a stock decline. Therefore, Boeing is still a short-term sell.

Boeing short-term 737 Max production

The previous report was that Boeing had about 40 planes parked outside Renton. Information that Boeing provided to analysts during investor week indicates the problem was much greater. Normally, there are 25 planes parked outside Renton; now, there are 53. Inside the plant, there are 30 planes. This is about twice the normal level and planes are parked at Boeing Field and Moses Lake in Western Washington.

Planes are flown from Renton and then the engines are taken off and trucked backed to Renton. Keven Herbert, an analyst with Canaccord Genuity, estimates that Boeing has one hundred fifteen 737s, which are 65 more than normal. The Seattle Times obtained confidential numbers on uncompleted jobs on the 737. This was 26,600 on August 30, 31,000 on September 6 compared to an October 31 target of 1,500.

Listed below is the break-out of the planes now parked at Renton.

The Next Generation number of 15 is about normal. The Max has shortages of parts such as APUs, compost panels, etc., that is in addition to Leap engines. The Next Generations are not short of engines because CFM has excess capacity of CFM 56 engines.

Using the target of 810 deliveries yields a production requirement of two hundred sixty-two 737s for the last four months of 2018, and a monthly fourth quarter production rate of 70 per month. If we assume that Boeing receives half the 100 a month Leap engine slots, then production of the 737MAX is 25 a month. Next Generation backlog is almost used up.

Leap production in the first half of 2018 is triple that of 2017. With allowance for spares, it is enough for one hundred 737 Max and one hundred 320 Neo planes. Production in the second half of 2018 will be a little more than 100 per month for a full year delivery of 1100. Second half production is sufficient for 25 Max and 25 Neo aircraft per month.

CFM is happy that CFM-56 demand has held up because it is profitable and Leap production is not. The profits from CFM come from the aftermarket. CFM has been behind schedule in the two years of Leap production. The increased production of Leap and the reduction in CFM 56 production reduced CFM profitability by $240 million to $350 million. However, aftermarket sales increased raising CFM margins.

The volume of 70 planes a month will aggravate the Max part shortages. The production increase in the fourth quarter will be hard to pull off. However, if the fourth quarter is high enough, it will limit the stock decline.

2019 Engine Shortage

At the end of August, the Next Gen backlog was 189 planes, which would cut it to 51 by the end of the year. Some of these planes are for delivery in 2020 and later, which leaves few Next Generation planes left. I assumed that 24 Next Generation 737s would be built in 2019. This simplifies production but increases the need for Leap engines.

The CFM 2019 production is a long-standing number of 1600. Boeing will receive 56% of Leap engine production in 2019. The plan is to increase production in 2020 to 2000. No production has been included for the C-1 engines for a Chinese airliner, which is undergoing flight tests. The GTF production is assumed 50% of Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) production. According to Airbus CFO, Airbus used the GTF for 50% of the Neo production but the GTF is not sufficiently mature so problems meant that 30 to 40 GTFs are not yet deliverable.

Per Safran, the Leap shortage is the result of how three programs turned out. Boeing’s Max design went very smoothly so it was introduced early. The Leap had problems and it has not met the delivery schedule. In early 2018, production was shut down to cut in design changes. 2018 production was cut from 1200 to 1100. Leap and GTF are both 4 to 5 weeks behind the revised schedules, with a plan to catch up by year-end.

The GTF has better fuel efficiency. A more mature engine could take the majority of Airbus Neo slots. A large number of Neo customers have not made an engine choice waiting to see if the GTF becomes sufficiently mature. If that happened, more engines would be available for the Max. That is unlikely to happen in 2019.

Conclusions

Engine production schedule for 2019 will not meet Boeing’s requirement, in part because the backlog for the older models using CFM-56 is almost gone. To stop the GTF, GE’s (NYSE:GE) Kevin McAllister sold Leap at a 70% discount rather than the normal 50%. McAllister now heads Boeing Commercial Aircraft and CFM is reluctant to make expensive efforts to speed up production on Leap. Increasing engine capacity is slow.

An understanding needs to be made to get more production. Airbus is relying on GTF maturity to allow 320 production increases in 2020. Boeing is considering 2020 737 production increases but it needs more engine capacity to get the 737 profits it needs to continue profit growth. Boeing will end the year with a partial 737 recovery and a need to fix the Leap engine shortage. Boeing is a short-term sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.