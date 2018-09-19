Retirement Strategy: Are You Prepared For A Financial 'Hurricane'?

I don't care if you are a dividend growth investor or a stock picker. If you are not least on guard, you just might lose your entire retirement portfolio.

As each day goes by, there are more reasons to be prepared for a major downturn.

I have said it before and have been wrong every single time, but the market will not go up forever.

I am not a naysayer nor a bear. Quite the contrary, I have always been optimistic about the markets, but now that I am watching from the outside (I have no positions aside from CDs and a private equity stake in a family business), I cannot believe that people are not feeling that gust of wind that a hurricane brings right before it crashes on land.

I have been watching the hurricane news and have been flabbergasted that so many folks decided to stay home and ride out the latest dangerous storm. The financial markets are just as dangerous in my opinion and it does not matter what type of investor you are, or, in my opinion, what the valuation of any particular stock is at the current time.

Obviously my track record has been awful on this subject, but I believe the clock is ticking, and the financial markets are a ticking time-bomb. To me it is a matter of when, not if, the markets nosedive.

Don't Keep Your Head In The Sand

I have been a dividend growth investor for decades until my life circumstances pushed me into divesting all of my positions. Perhaps it also had something to do with the ongoing bull run, and maybe if I was 35 again I would just sit tight as I always did.

If you do not stay awake and see the forest from the trees, AND if you are close to, or already, retired, you are playing with fire. All of this being said does not mean you should just dump everything and crawl under a rock. There are steps you might consider to help you get through the next financial hurricane.

Look at just this simple fact of a chart:

^DJI data by YCharts

For how long and how high can this market continue going basically straight up? Nobody knows, of course, but you have to be either blind or insanely indifferent if you are not at the VERY least taking the bare minimum of steps to TRY to stay a step ahead of the next disaster.

Here are some of my suggestions:

If you have NO cash, and are 100% invested, think about trimming positions right now to build a cash reserve.

Look at the stocks you own and if they are dividend growth stocks, do as much research as you can to know where every position you own stands.

Look at revenue growth. If it is slipping think about reducing your exposure.

Watch free cash flow. If that number is being squeezed, or even used for stock buybacks, consider reducing your exposure.

If you are a stock picker and have made a bunch of money already, why not consider taking profits NOW. Remember even Warren Buffett said to by when others are selling and sell when others are buying, right? As a matter of fact I can see no reason for those close to or already retired to put one more dollar to work in ANY stock.

I know the argument about paying taxes on capital gains, but seriously, is that what is stopping you from reducing exposure and building up cash reserves? It is a lame excuse in my opinion.

Check the debt levels of each of your positions. If they are increasing significantly while free cash flow is dropping, I believe you should consider selling the entire position.

I do not care if you have owned AT&T (T), Exxon Mobile (XOM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Coca Cola (KO), and Procter & Gamble (PG) for 50 years, or have been riding the wave of Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), or Netflix (NFLX) for the past 5-10 years. The increases in value for each of these companies, warranted or otherwise, has been overly spectacular.

Just take a good look at this chart:

AAPL data by YCharts

Amazing, impressive, awesome, and in my view, each stock shows parabolic arcs over the last decade or so.

Take note of these observation:

Most parabolic arc patterns have a significant correction of 62–79% of its price rise (from the top).

The basic ideas behind parabolic arc patterns:

Pattern is easy to spot but difficult to trade with excessive volatility. Most patterns retrace to 62–78% of its rise. 50% retracement is first target. Do not overstay in your trades Stay away from “Parabolic Arc” patterns buying (after retracements) as you truly never know where/when it will start reversing. Do not expect the price to return to Parabolic Arc highs for a very long time.

This is NOT the only warning sign! Have you been watching short and longer term Treasury rates lately?

Not to mention the "chaos" in the political arena that just keeps getting in the way of rational thinking and a stronger economy from my vantage point!

We all know that the administration has been pro-business, but with all the turmoil swirling around, maybe, just maybe, there will be a significant change in congressional leadership by 2020. As noted within the article highlighted (emphasis mine):

Yet Republican leaders do agree on one surprising element in the battle for Congress: They cannot rely on the booming economy to win over undecided voters. To the dismay of party leaders, the healthy economy and Mr. Trump have become countervailing forces. The decline in unemployment and soaring gross domestic product, along with the tax overhaul Republicans argue is fueling the growth, have been obscured by the president’s inflammatory moves on immigration, Vladimir V. Putin and other fronts, party leaders say. These self-inflicted wounds since early summer have helped push Mr. Trump’s approval ratings below 40 percent and the fortunes of his party down with them. ... Laying out the strategy in an interview this week in his Capitol office, Representative Kevin McCarthy, the would-be successor to Speaker Paul D. Ryan, warned that if Democrats took power they would swiftly impeach the president, stymie immigration enforcement and seek to enact universal health care. “It’s just going to be chaos,” said Mr. McCarthy, trying to repurpose the sense of tumult that voters do not like about Mr. Trump’s administration.

The big question is if the market nosedives, how far down will it go, and how soon will it happen? I am a terrible market timer, and have always believed in time IN the market rather than timing anything. That being said, is it fair for me to point out that there are REAL risks to this market and ALL types of investors right now?

What do YOU think?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.