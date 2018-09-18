Hey Diddle, Diddle, It’s Time To Buy Urstadt Biddle

It looks like UBA is a solid buying opportunity, not as cheap as some of its peers, but certainly attractively priced for the local (northeastern) sharp shooter.

UBA is too small to be rated by S&P or Moody’s, but the low leverage is certainly an indicator of prudent capital management.

UBA’s share price was on the upswing, until last week when there was an identified block trade that sparked a 9% pullback.

Before getting started, I want to disclose to you that I was previously a writer for the Rap Review in high school, which means that many of the titles for my REIT articles rhyme.

I guess rapping is just part of my DNA, it’s more of an art than a science, and hopefully my readers and followers recognize that my objectives in writing, just as in rapping, are to articulate thoughts that can be actionable.

So, in today’s article, I am clearly connecting readers with an actionable REIT idea and a famous nursery rhyme. Together, this should appeal to a wide range of audiences, and perhaps when you finished reading this article, you may feel like a “cow jumping over the moon”.

Photo Source

What’s Up With Urstadt Biddle?

You may recall that we upgraded Urstadt Biddle (UBA) from a BUY to a STRONG BUY in June 2018, and here’s how shares have performed since:





As you see, UBA’s share price was on the upswing, until last week when there was an identified block trade, that sparked a 9% pullback.

We surfed the internet and we couldn’t spot any notable catalysts for the pullback, other than one analyst downgrade from BUY to NEUTRAL. Of course, UBA did report Q3-18 earnings last week, so we will take a closer look to determine if there is anything than warrants the price slide.

But first, let’s start with the investment thesis…

Urstadt Biddle Is A Quality REIT

UBA was founded in 1969 and listed on the NYSE on July 6, 1969. The Greenwich-based REIT has an impressive track record of increasing annual dividends for 24 years in a row (190 uninterrupted quarterly dividend payments). In addition, the company has maintained 47 consecutive years of uninterrupted dividends.

There were just a handful of REITs that were able to increase dividends during the Great Recession, and UBA and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) were the only shopping center REITs that succeeded in doing so. Here's a snapshot of UBA's dividend performance during the last recession:

Urstadt Biddle is a shopping center landlord owning a portfolio that includes 83 properties totaling 5.1 million square feet. Most of the properties are grocery-anchored and located in the high-density New York tri-state region.

Accordingly, Urstadt Biddle invests in one of the strongest demographic profiles among public shopping center REITs. The core portfolio is primarily centered in densely populated high-income regions of Fairfield County, CT; Westchester, Putnam, and Rockland counties, NY; and Bergen County, NJ.

By owning properties in these high-barrier-to-entry markets, the company has a competitive advantage due to the high land, entitlement and construction costs that make new development difficult. There is a limited amount of remaining developable land, with limited supply in the Urstadt Biddle's core markets.

The company has one of the strongest demographic profiles among public shopping center REITs. The median household income within a 3-mile radius of UBA's properties is approximately $95,400, close to 85% higher than the national average, and this metric is one of the highest of all retail REITs.

UBA offers a high-barrier-to-entry platform within high-cost markets. There is limited supply within the company's core markets with approximately 15 square feet of retail gross leasable area per capita versus the national average of 21 square feet. See the household income comparison below:

A Necessity-Proof Business Model

In addition to a strong geographic profile, Urstadt Biddle also has a healthy concentration of supermarket (grocery-anchored) tenants. As you can see below, the company has a large number (around 81%) of its properties leased to supermarkets/wholesale clubs and 9% leased to neighborhood/convenience tenants.

UBA concentrates on smaller properties that, due to their size, are below the radar for larger investors. The company utilizes market knowledge, entrepreneurship and creative flexible structuring to execute deals.

The REIT portfolio has grown to recognize the challenges presented by e-commerce to brick-and-mortar retail establishments. The consumer's preference to purchase food and other staple goods and services in person at supermarkets benefits UBA properties, making tenants less vulnerable to the encroachment of e-commerce.

Management's continued sensitivity to these considerations, however, support the belief that UBA's strategy of focusing on supermarket anchors is a strong one and will continue to compete with and benefit from online shopping.

The properties in UBA’s portfolio are differentiated by their concentration in the strong demographic suburbs around New York City, one of the best suburban retail markets in the country. As evidenced by the snapshot below, the company's focus on necessity-based retail and strong demographics has allowed it to generate higher rent per square foot (the 3 rd best in the peer group shown in the chart below):

In addition, UBA's focus on high-barrier-to-entry markets and stable grocery-anchored revenue has allowed the company to maintain very stable occupancy. At Q3-18 UBA’s consolidated properties were 91.9% leased (versus 92.7% at the end of fiscal 2017) and 90.2% occupied (versus 91.0% at the end of fiscal 2017).

Both the percentage of property leased and the percentage of property occupied referenced in the preceding paragraph exclude the company’s unconsolidated joint ventures. At July 31, 2018, the company had equity interests in seven unconsolidated joint ventures (751,000 square feet), which were 96.8% leased (versus 97.7% at the end of fiscal 2017).

UBA’s portfolio’s leased rate for properties consolidates has fallen 0.8% since the end of fiscal 2017 to 91.9%, primary due to the vacancy in tQ-18 with a 31,000 square foot grocery store tenant in the Passaic, NJ property. This vacancy represents 0.7% of the consolidated portfolio square footage, and UBA is currently working with several prospective new tenants for this space.

As reported in Q2-18 UBA signed a new 40,000 square foot lease with Whole Foods Market to anchor the Wayne, NJ property. Although UBA has a signed lease, at quarter end it still has not accounted for this space as leased due to some approval contingencies, which include obtaining municipal site plan approval (boosts occupancy by .90%).

In addition, the Seabra Supermarket Group is currently making good progress renovating the 62,000 square foot anchor supermarket space they leased in the Ferry Plaza property in the Ironbound section of Newark, and hopes to open in early 2019.

UBA also has five other spaces over 10,000 square feet that are vacant in the consolidated portfolio, which represent 36% of the current vacant square footage, and the company said it has several prospects for some of this vacant space and hopes to have new leasing to announce on these spaces in the months to come.”

The Balance Sheet

UBA is one of the lowest-leveraged REITs, with aggregate mortgage debt equal to only 27% of total book capitalization. UBA’s total debt-to-total assets ratio was 23.8% and the fixed charge coverage ratio was 2.6x.

In Q2-18 UBA completed the sale of the vacant Westchester Pavilion property for $57 million and re-invested those proceeds in several new properties and other investments, and is continuing to see earnings improvement in operating results as that capital is now fully deployed.

In addition, UBA was able to complete two accretive financing transactions in fiscal 2017, which increased the operating results this quarter and will continue to have a positive impact going forward.

In July 2017 UBA refinanced its largest mortgage, reducing the interest rate from 5.52% to 3.398%, which is now saving the company over $1 million in interest expense per annum. Also, in October 2017, the company redeemed all $129 million of the 7.125% Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock using proceeds from the sale of the Pavilion and the issuance of $115 million of 6.25% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock.

This reduction in preferred stock outstanding, along with the lower coupon, is now saving the company over $2 million per annum in preferred stock dividends.

UBA has been successful with the formation of "DownREIT" joint ventures, in which the company effectively trades its stock for property interests in a structure that is tax-efficient for the contributing property owner.

This method of acquiring property interests is a great benefit to both UBA and contributing property owners, and it distinguishes the company in the competition to acquire desirable properties.

Its capital structure is uncommon, with two classes of common stock: UBA's "common stock" trades under the symbol UBP, has super voting rights and is held primarily by insiders.

"Class A common" trades under the symbol UBA and is held primarily by institutional investors. The company's dual share structure keeps control among insiders, while the public's Class "A" shares enjoy a higher dividend per share.

The Latest Earnings Results

At the end of Q3-18 UBA’s net income applicable to Class A Common and Common stockholders was $5,579,000 or $0.15 per diluted Class A Common share and $0.13 per diluted Common share, compared to $6,061,000 or $0.16 per diluted Class A Common share and $0.14 per diluted Common share in Q3-17.

Net income attributable to Class A Common and Common stockholders for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 was $20,098,000 or $0.53 per diluted Class A Common share and $0.47 per diluted Common share, compared to $33,574,000 or $0.90 per diluted Class A Common share and $0.79 per diluted Common share in the first nine months of fiscal 2017.

Funds from operations for Q3-18 was $13,410,000 or $0.35 per diluted Class A Common share and $0.32 per diluted Common share, compared with $13,815,000 or $0.37 per diluted Class A Common share and $0.33 per diluted Common share in Q3-17.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2018, FFO amounted to $42,610,000 or $1.13 per diluted Class A Common share and $1.01 per diluted Common share, compared to $35,384,000 or $0.94 per diluted Class A Common share and $0.84 per diluted Common share in the corresponding period of fiscal 2017.

Both FFO and net income for the nine-month period ended July 31, 2018 include $3.7 million in lease termination income the company received from the grocery store tenant in the company’s Newark, NJ property when that tenant vacated the property prior to the end of its lease.

As you can see below, UBA has maintained a reliable dividend growth history; however, the increases have been modest. It’s clear that the management team has maintained strict discipline with its payout ratio, and that’s one of the primary reasons the company did dot cut its dividend in 2008 and 2009.

Hey Diddle, Diddle, It’s Time To Buy Urstadt Biddle

OK, we’re done with the fundamental analysis for Q3-18 and it’s clear that UBA is performing as expected. The pullback last week must have been a knee jerk reaction, that has resulted in a wider margin of safety.

As you see, UBA is yielding 5.2%, and again, this company has increased its dividend for 25 years in a row. Now look at the P/FFO multiple:

Looks like UBA is a solid buying opportunity, not as cheap as Kimco Realty (KIM), but certainly attractively priced for the local (northeastern) sharp shooter. Keep in mind, UBA is too small to be rated by S&P or Moody’s, but the low leverage is certainly an indicator of prudent capital management.

Now let’s close out the article today with a quick little diddy…

Hey Diddle Diddle, Check out Urstadt Biddle I like this REIT a lot, In fact, I think it’s kind of hot, Better jump on it now, Before that big old cow.

Photo Source

Ok. Now you know why I'm no Rap Analyst...not by "circle of competence"...

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: FAST Graphs, Q3-18 Earnings Results, and UBA Investor Presentation.

Other REITs mentioned: (WSR), (AKR), (FRT), (ROIC), (WRI), (REG), (BRX), (UE), (KRG), (KIM), and (DDR).

Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha (based on page-views), and over the years, he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector. His articles generate significant traffic (around 500,000 views monthly) and he has thousands of satisfied customers who rely on his expertise. Marketplace subscribers have access to a growing list of services, including weekly property sector updates and weekly Buy/Strong Buy/Hold/Sell (and soon Strong Sell) recommendations. For new subscribers we will include a FREE autographed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. Act Now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GDS, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, RLJ, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.