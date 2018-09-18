Alibaba Vs. All: This Would Be Ugly

Many companies in other sectors like tech will also end up partnering with any of these three groups to improve their own future growth potential.

More and more companies are taking sides in the evolving retail war. Alibaba (BABA) could end up with very few major partners due to the recent expansion of partnerships by Walmart (WMT)/Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) combine. Alibaba has a negligible presence in the U.S. besides few data centers for its cloud operations and minor stakes in a couple of companies. Hence, most of the players who are fearful of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are choosing to partner with Walmart. Walmart has a massive footprint in the U.S. and is clocking over $300 billion in domestic annual sales. It has also formed a strong partnership with Tencent/JD.com (JD) in China which are the main rivals of Alibaba.

Being a pure retail company, Walmart allows players in many different sectors with a good partnership to counter Amazon without conflicting with their business. This reduces the number of companies with whom Alibaba can partner to grow its own international presence.

Why Alibaba is behind?

Alibaba has not announced any major partnership in international locations in the past few quarters. Alibaba had a good chance of acquiring or partnering with Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN), but there has been no progress on that front. One reason why Alibaba hasn't had much success in getting big partnerships is because it is still considered a Chinese retail giant. Alibaba has put the brakes on increasing its investment portfolio in the U.S. since the beginning of this year.

In early 2018, Alibaba's Ant Financial was prevented from acquiring MoneyGram (NYSE:MGI) by U.S. regulators. Bloomberg reports that since then Alibaba has invested in only one company to the tune of mere $26 million in U.S. The escalation of trade tariffs can further dampen the investment climate of Alibaba when it would need to make major moves.

Walmart has now become a de facto player with which other companies fearing Amazon's growth will ally. We have already seen a major signal of this in the growing partnership between Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Walmart. Google has invested over half a billion dollars in JD which is a part of Tencent/Walmart group. Walmart has a 12% stake in JD. Google faces a big threat from Amazon's growth in the online advertising segment. Walmart was also able to retain Microsoft (MSFT) as a minority stakeholder when it purchased India's biggest online e-commerce company Flipkart (FPKT). Microsoft is competing with Amazon in the cloud segment.

Amazon itself is also forming partnerships with companies who believe Walmart to be a bigger threat than Amazon. Amazon has entered into partnership with Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY). Amazon and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) are in talks for some common banking products.

Can Alibaba change this situation?

Alibaba needs to diversify its revenue base out of China. This will not only provide the company with a longer growth runway but also limit the risk of any potential slowdown in Chinese business. Both Amazon and Walmart are trying to position themselves as strong global retail giants through investments in international locations. Alibaba's biggest investments have been limited to Southeast Asia where it purchased Lazada and Tokopedia.

It has also made sizable investments in India but has not announced partnership or acquisition of a big player. Earlier this year, Alibaba invested $300 million in Big Basket, the leading online grocer in India. In September 2017, it had invested $280 million in this startup which would give it a significant stake.

There are obviously many companies who would not like to partner with either Amazon or Walmart. They would still like to gain the technological know-how of using big data, AI, last-mile delivery, and new retail trends to expand their own revenues. This can be provided by Alibaba. Even though the recent trade rhetoric and tariffs are a big detriment, it would still be important for Alibaba to acquire/partner with some major players in U.S. to prevent the formation of a duopoly of Amazon and Walmart.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) has announced a partnership with Alibaba in China which would be the first international foray for the company. There are similarly many major retailers in Europe who would like to use online platforms and new retail trends to bolster their business. Many of them are already competing with Amazon and Walmart. Hence, Alibaba would be a perfect choice for them.

Alibaba would need to move fast in seeking allies. Tencent has already agreed to back Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY) and will be providing data analysis, payments platform, smart retail tech, and more. The French supermarket chain has over 12,000 stores and reported sales of close to $100 billion in the last fiscal year. This year has been quite slow for Alibaba, and it would need to ramp up the pace of adding new partners else it will be left far behind Amazon and Walmart/Tencent/JD.

Investor Takeaway

An increasing number of companies in retail, tech, and other sectors are partnering with Walmart to meet the challenge of Amazon. In extreme cases, this has included investment by Google in Alibaba's main rival JD to the tune of over half a billion dollars. Even Microsoft has retained its stake in Walmart's Flipkart in India. Flipkart will compete directly with retail companies in which Alibaba has major stakes like Paytm Mall and Big Basket.

This can turn into Alibaba vs. All fight which would certainly be very negative for Alibaba in terms of future growth potential and margin decline. The only way out is for Alibaba to increase the acquisitions/partnerships in U.S., Europe, and India. After a very slow start in the first three quarters of this year, it would be important for Alibaba to show some significant progress on this front in the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.