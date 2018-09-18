A Dividend 3 Pack

Here are three that any income investor needs to consider.

Introduction

When I first started my direct investing life, I was all about dividends. Fast forward through several years and different philosophies, I have once again made dividend paying stocks a major part of my overall portfolio. This is especially true since I believe this is an overvalued market, and there is a sense of safety in knowing that your dividends can be relatively safe and secure.

With that in mind, I want to share three companies that each have:

History of rising dividends

Strong financial standing

Expectation that earnings will grow

Undervalued as determined by discounted dividend models

The three companies that I will share are all undervalued based on two discounted dividend models I consistently use. Occasionally, you will see some outsized evaluations, but I do want to provide a disclosure. A company’s present value is not a target price. It is just a metric one can use to make sure they are not overpaying for a stock.

International Business Machines

One needs a strong stomach to buy and hold this classic blue-chip stock. IBM (NYSE: IBM) is going through a complete change in its business model. IBM is now focused on cloud computing and artificial intelligence. For those who complain that the changes are too radical, I remind them that IBM doesn’t make typewriters anymore either. Businesses change, or they go out of business.

Lately, its earnings have taken a beating, but fortunately the dividend has stayed secure. Every year since August 1999 IBM has provided its shareholders an annual increase. As it stands now, the analyst community believes that earnings should normalize over the next three years. IBM feels that its strategy for, “…IBM Cloud, Watson AI, analytics, blockchain and security solutions,” is hitting all targets.

(Sources: Morningstar and NASDAQ)

(Sources: Morningstar and Calculus)

Right now, IBM’s dividend yield is 4.1%. With its projected dividend growth of 11.6%, I have its present value at $208.22. That should provide plenty of margin of safety for an income-oriented investor.

As a side note, I did introduce IBM in an article last month where I had pegged the intrinsic value at $195.00. For what it is worth, it is up nominally at 3.94%

Qualcomm Inc

If you do not like rollercoasters, then Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is not for you. As one can see from the price chart, it has been a wild ride since the beginning of 2017.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

First, it was a buyout target for Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) until President Trump killed the deal. It has also been involved in long running lawsuit with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) over monopolizing the market. Most recently, it issued a Dutch buyback offer of its own stock, which in my opinion, was a lowball offer between $60 and $67.50. Why did I think it was a lowball offer?

Qualcomm’s dividend has been increased every year since 2005, and this dividend has been growing at a regressed rate of 16.4%. Because of that, the present value of this company sits at $112/share. That is well more than its current price of $75/share.

(Sources: Morningstar and Calculus)

The question is how does Qualcomm increase its earnings? This is my take. They are about to initiate the next generation of 5G technology, and eventually the big players will need their software. As the analysts see it, earnings should return to positive soon, making that 3.1% yielding dividend pretty safe.

In the article mentioned earlier, I also recommended Qualcomm, though at a lower value than what I am stating now. Since then it has grown 16.86%, but it is still undervalued, so please consider this one.

(Sources: Morningstar and NASDAQ)

Brinker International

I first recommended Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) January of this year. You can read what I said here. Since that article was published, Brinker nominally returned 35.46% on one’s investment. That’s a nifty return for an income stock.

The question is whether Brinker can continue to execute so earnings can continue to support the dividend where its current yield is 3.1%. The company anticipates that earnings should grow to $3.75/share, which will be record earnings if those lofty goals are achieved. The analyst community agrees that those earnings goals are attainable.

(Sources: Morningstar and NASDAQ)

Again, we are here because of the dividend. As I see it, the dividend should grow 11.95% over the near future. Because of that, Brinker’s Present Value is $180.15 based on my discounted dividend model. Not only is this company undervalued, it is one that has room for one to initiate a systematic investment plan.

(Sources: Morningstar and Calculus)

Conclusion

Here is a table organizing my information, so you can also do your own analysis.

Metric IBM QCOM EAT Current Price (9/14/2018) $148.33 $75.09 $48.69 Current Dividend $6.07 $2.33 $1.52 5 Year Beta 0.77 0.67 0.23 Required Rate of Return 8.85% 8.35% 6.15% Regressed Dividend Growth 11.84% 16.44% 12.71% Present Value $208.22 $112.73 $180.15 Recommendation BUY BUY BUY Yield 4.1% 3.1% 3.1%

If you decide to buy all three, equally weighted, you will be yielding 3.4% per year with the strong belief that the dividends will rise.

I will wish good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EAT, IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.