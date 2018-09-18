Apptio: Competitive Advantages Continue To Drive Revenue Growth

Growth through market penetration, cross-selling, and the public sector should lead to higher revenue growth rates in the next few quarters.

Enterprise software companies have soared in 2018. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (IGV) is up over 30% YTD. These companies are often characterized by high revenue growth, high P/S ratios, and low to negative profitability. In this regard, Apptio (APTI) is no different.

However, I believe that Apptio is valued based on the assumption that they will continue their 25 – 30% revenue growth. Apptio is still in the early stages of its adoption curve, and their niche focus and business model justify valuations similar to the premium SaaS vendors. Although I believe a sell-off in enterprise software is upcoming, my thesis is that Apptio should be valued similar to the top-end of the sector, which is currently above a double digit P/S ratio (see Okta (OKTA), ServiceNow (NOW), and Splunk (SPLK)). Below, I will outline Apptio’s business model, along with their growth prospects and valuation.

Technology Business Management

It could be argued that Apptio created the term TBM (Technology Business Management), as Apptio founded the TBM Council in 2012. Apptio serves as the intersection of business and IT, where both IT and business can view the progress, costs, billings, and oversight of IT projects.

To better explain their purpose, consider this use case: A company wants to streamline their HR department, and move it to the cloud. First, the company chooses which vendor to use. Then they will need to integrate the platform with their business. To do so, the company may have the following expenses: business systems integrator fees (consultants, Big 4 etc.), system integrator fees (IT service companies), licensing fees (vendor), decommissioning costs, and PMO costs (Project Management Office). A company may have multiple contracts and vendors for each of these areas. Even if a company doesn’t outsource each of these areas, they will still need to track the costs associated with the project.

Spread this use case out to include projects that have already occurred, are in progress, and are planned, and it quickly becomes evident that spreadsheets aren’t the most intuitive way to handle this.

This leads to Apptio. Apptio provides a single dashboard to view all the costs, contract terms, and operations associated with IT.

Apptio currently offers services ranging from financial management, cost transparency, vendor insights, and business insights.

Although their current market position remains small, their Fortune 100 penetration is above 40%. This isn’t too surprising, as the larger enterprises tend to have larger IT departments. Overall, Apptio estimates that they have around a 5% market penetration in a 10,000 customer total addressable market.

I believe Apptio’s market penetration, and revenue growth, will rise faster than expectations. Because Apptio has relatively little competition, with ServiceNow the only large vendor with similar offerings, Apptio’s growth potential is more in the shape of the innovation curve. This is basically a new field that sees most of the market have nothing in place, rather than a competitor’s product. As more companies embrace Apptio and TBM, I believe their growth will accelerate to higher levels as they move from early adopters to early majority.

Growth: Expansion or Acquisition?

Apptio can follow a model similar to ServiceNow, as they first start in a niche, grow their consumer base, then start expanding beyond TBM. This has somewhat happened already, as Apptio has been expanding the definition of TBM, and adding more products and features in this space. Because of this, they have been able to expand in the public sector as well, with CEO Sachin Gupta stating in the last earnings call,

“We also saw strong continued momentum in the public sector this quarter, following the receipt of our FedRAMP certification. In the U.S. public sector alone, IT spending exceeds $200 billion, including $90 billion in the U.S. federal government. Earlier this quarter, we closed a large deal with the Department of Veteran Affairs. Their goal is to better understand the existing spend on operational and maintenance activities and free up funding for modernization and enhancement. They chose Apptio due to our proven track record, scalable analytics platform, automation and cleansing of the strata data sources, federal TBM model and FedRAMP certification.”

Outside of this, there is still an opportunity to expand beyond TBM to address all areas of business outside of IT, dive further into IT through ITSM or ITOM, or enter the cloud storage market etc.

However, because of my belief that sales and market penetration will accelerate within the next year, I believe they will likely be acquired relatively soon. Personally, I didn’t consider this when I entered a position, but with ServiceNow and Apptio being the two main offerings in this area, I think a vendor such as Cisco (CSCO), SAP (SAP) or Microsoft (MSFT) may choose to enter this market through acquisition. The most likely acquirer would be ServiceNow though. Even though ServiceNow has rolled off their own offering, their features still fall behind Apptio, and it may be cost effective to buy Apptio rather than invest in developing their financial product (this is my opinion based on a comparison between ServiceNow’s financial management data sheet vs Apptio’s data sheets).

The other competitive advantage that will act as a catalyst for growth is their relationship with the TBM council. As mentioned before, the TBM council was created by Apptio and includes close to 6000 members. In their last conference in July, Mastercard (MA), Unilever (UN), and UBS (UBS) all presented to around 400 executives and potential customers on their adoption of TBM, with Mastercard in particular explaining how they use Apptio.

As the TBM council grows, members will be encouraged to embrace TBM, as well as hear use cases from companies such as Mastercard on how to incorporate Apptio into their operations. This competitive advantage is likely priced in, as Jess Hulsing from Goldman Sachs asked about it in the last earnings call, with Gupta responding,

“And that continues to be pretty strong for us. Now not all customers who are - not all people who are TBM Council members are Apptio customers. We have many customers who are not, so we're pretty underpenetrated, I would say, from that perspective. And look, in terms of our lead flow, the TBM community certainly is a driver for deals coming in because that's a good way for us to educate the market in the need for TBM.”

Risks

As mentioned above, ServiceNow is their main competitor, and a large one at that. As the industry gains visibility and traction, other competitors may rise as well, or vendors may enter the market. This could lead to an acquisition, or increased competition.

Apptio is also valued on future growth, so any deceleration, or even low acceleration in revenue growth will likely lead to a sell-off. Also, companies have been operating without TBM for years now, and may decide to keep with their current solution rather than add Apptio. More worrisome is the case of a cloud vendor adding TBM as an add-on to their platform, which would create a barrier to Apptio.

As with most vendor neutral offerings, any IT consolidation that causes IT departments to become less complicated would hurt Apptio. Another personal opinion I have is that enterprise software is due for a sell-off across the sector, so this could hurt Apptio as well. Overall, ServiceNow is their biggest risk. Apptio has not yet showed profitability, and stock-based compensation is slowly rising, but these are more industry risks rather than Apptio specific risks. However, these should still be considered.

Valuation

Some investors will look at the 8.65 P/S ratio and immediately turn away. But this is the current state of enterprise software, and a relative valuation could be misleading in this case, as it would be easy to choose other SaaS vendors and make Apptio look significantly undervalued.

Their EV/Revenue multiple looks better at 6.82, especially considering revenue growth reached above 30% last quarter. Midpoint guidance expects 2018 to reach about 24%, although with the amount of beat and raise quarters happening in the industry, this may be questionable. Regardless, I expect revenue growth to start accelerating soon, perhaps as early as the beginning of 2019. The earnings call hinted at more federal government subscriptions in negotiations, and as these tend to take longer than private sector deals, investors may not see these come to effect soon.

Source: Apptio 10-Q

A few interesting takeaways can be see from their income statement above. Subscriptions have a higher gross margin than Professional Services, so their gross margin will likely start approaching 70% in the next couple quarters. R&D and sales and marketing expenses are growing at a 18.6% and 14.4% rate respectively, signaling that as long as revenue growth continues to increase, their path to profitability is becoming more clear. However, they are still several quarters away from profitability.

The current state of this sector suggests that investors are valuing revenue growth above all else. In this environment, I believe that because Apptio’s revenue growth rate will increase, their valuation will increase from 8.65 P/S to above 10 P/S within the next year. However, any sector wise correction will obviously effect this, and a more accurate statement would be that I believe that Apptio should be valued closer to the trendy SaaS companies.

Investor Takeaway

Apptio is the original vendor in TBM, and were the only ones in the market essentially until ServiceNow released their own offering despite their partnership. ServiceNow is their only main competitor in the market right now, as they offer TBM as an add-on, while Apptio offers it as their whole service.

However, Apptio has several excellent growth drivers: an untapped market, low competition, the TBM council, and public sector penetration. With a market cap less than $2 billion, they still remain an acquisition target, especially with a large footprint in the public sector and Fortune 100.

The main caution I have is in the sector itself. Valuations are as high as 20 P/S for some SaaS vendors, with a P/S ratio below double digits often considered a reasonable valuation. Despite these concerns, I’m still bullish on Apptio, as growth through market penetration, cross-selling, and the public sector should lead to higher revenue growth rates in the next few quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOW, APTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.