JPMorgan - 5.75% Forever

Another issuer tapped the preferred market to raise perpetual capital today in order to redeem previously issued preferred with a fixed to float structure.

Today's issuer: JPMorgan.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) provides global financial services and retail banking. The Company provides services such as investment banking, treasury and securities services, asset management, private banking, card member services, commercial banking, and home finance. JP Morgan Chase serves business enterprises, institutions, and individuals.

The details of the new issue are:

The preliminary prospectus can be found here, the term-sheet here.

The Series I began to float earlier this year (April) at L+347bps - the new issue equates to L+275 (using a 5yr swap rate of 3.00%).

There is a "capital treatment event" early redemption provision in the preferreds (as there is in most bank issues) which states that JPM, at any time within 90 days after a capital treatment event, and at the option of our board of directors or any duly authorized committee of our board of directors, we may provide notice of our intent to redeem the Preferred Stock at par+accrued. Essentially, the provision allows JPM to redeem the preferred if there is a change to regulations that jeopardizes their ability to count the preferred as “additional Tier 1 capital”.

JPMorgan has the following preferred stock outstanding:

With the following price detail:

If the new series DD was to trade at par, its stripped yield is eclipsed by other series of JPM preferred. From a stripped yield perspective, I would rather own the Series H (JPM.PH). The higher yield is offset by a shorter term to optional redemption and its above par price and resultant lower yield-to-call. Balancing stripped yield and yield-to-call, the new issue is preferable, despite its lower stripped yield.

Stripped yield, graphically:

Yield-to-call, graphically:

The following table shows how JPM stacks up to their peers in the preferred space:

The JPM preferred shows very well versus its peers, with only Citigroup (C) (disclosure: long Citi common) and higher priced Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS.PK) having higher stripped yields. The yield-to-call on the other issues, however, would preclude me from buying them at their current prices much as it did with the JPMpH. The only other preferreds I would consider are the Bank of America (BAC.PK) Series K (BAC.PK) and Morgan Stanley Series K (MS.PK), which has the added benefit of being a fixed to float structure.

The peer group stripped yield, graphically:

The yield-to-call, graphically:

It can also be helpful to look at the difference between the equity yield and the preferred yield in order to determine how much you are being compensated for the lack of upside and voting rights.

The new JPM preferred has a higher than average compensation for the lack of equity upside.

Similarly, it can be helpful to look at the risk premium in order to determine the risk premium being paid on the peer group relative to investor expectations.

Risk premium, graphically:

About a month ago, I posted a note on the new US Bancorp preferred, in which I stated:

Bottom line: Versus the peer group, I like the new U.S. Bancorp Series K due to the financial profile of the bank and the balance of yield and proximity to par. I would prefer a fixed to float structure for the mitigation of duration risk, but the USBpM trades at a premium to par and has a low yield-to-call. For income investors, the new issue can serve as a highly rated diversifier within an income portfolio.

I view this new JP Morgan in the same light. JP Morgan is one of the best run banks and the rate on their preferred issue does not necessarily reflect their stability relative to peers. For income investors, this issue can create exposure to JP Morgan at over 2x the yield of the common. While there are other higher yielding preferred stocks in both the REIT and shipping space, the JP Morgan Series DD can add high quality diversification to a preferred/income portfolio.

Note: This issue is non-cumulative, which many investors shy away from. The non-cumulative nature is mitigated, however, by the strength of the bank (they paid their preferred stock during the GFC).

Disclosure: I am/we are long C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.