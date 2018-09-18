Apple: Gartner And IDC Reports Show New Trends

Apple (AAPL) has recently slipped to third place in smartphone market share behind Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Huawei. The recent report from Gartner shows a minor fall in Apple's market share from 12.1% in the year-ago quarter to 11.9%. On the other hand, Huawei saw an increase in market share from 9.8% to 13.3%. Apple is performing exceptionally well in the U.S. market, but it is facing a strong challenge in China, Europe, and emerging markets.

Besides losing the second position to Huawei, Apple will also face the challenge of industry consolidation and stagnant unit sales in the smartphone market. For the past few quarters, the top-5 smartphone brands have been increasing their market share. As the entire smartphone market gets divided between the top-5 players, any future market share increase by Apple will only happen at the expense of other Goliaths. This would be quite difficult in international regions where Chinese OEMs do not have the restrictions similar to the U.S. market.

Consolidation and stagnation

Source: Gartner

One of the first things we note in the above report is the rapid market share growth of Huawei and Xiaomi (XI). Huawei has now overtaken Apple to claim the second spot in terms of unit sales with 350 basis points improvement in market share. We could also see Xiaomi overtake Apple by next year if it continues on the current growth trajectory. Xiaomi's growth has been based on its focus in the lower end of the smartphone market. IDC report shows a similar trend with big market share improvements by Huawei and a drastic decrease in the share of Others.

We can also notice market stagnation in terms of unit shipments. The overall market grew by a mere 2.1%. The growth rate in different regions varies a lot. Currently, the smartphone shipments in India are still growing in double digit, which is increasing the market size. On the other hand, Western Europe has seen a double-digit decline in smartphone shipments.

Source: Canalys research

Besides market stagnation, there has also been a consolidation of market share. There was a 3.6 percentage point decline in the market share of Others. According to Counterpoint Research, the market share of Others in China is falling rapidly and now stands at only 15% compared to 19% in the year-ago period.

This consolidation is forcing the bigger players to engage in more aggressive pricing. The premium segment of over $600 is dominated by Apple and Samsung. Hence, other players are looking to improve their market share in the mid-tier segment of $400-600. Huawei, Xiaomi, and OPPO have launched a number of flagship models in this price range with improved features and maxing out the hardware. As I mentioned in my previous article, the share of non-flagship iPhone models below $600 was over 40% in total unit shipments.

Source: Canalys research

Huawei has been winning market share in Europe at the expense of Apple and Samsung by focusing on the mid-tier segment. Europe is a very important market for Apple, contributing $54.9 billion to net sales and $16.5 billion to operating income in FY17. Erosion of Apple's market share at a time when the unit shipments are falling in Europe could lead to substantial headwinds for Apple in this region.

Other emerging markets

Besides China and Europe, Apple is also facing greater competition in emerging markets like India. A couple of quarters back, Tim Cook announced that Apple would like to hit 10-million mark in iPhone unit shipments in India. Faster growth in India would have reduced some of the pressure faced by Apple in China. In the second quarter earnings, Tim Cook made the following comment about the Indian market:

we continue to put great energy there and try to - our objective over time is to go in there with all of our different initiatives from retail and everything else. And so we're working toward those things. It's a huge market and it's clear that many people will be moving into the middle class over time, as we've seen in other countries.

Despite the increase in effort and resources, Apple seems to be losing market share in India according to Bloomberg and Counterpoint Research.

Source: Bloomberg

The Indian smartphone market will grow by 18% in 2018 and is already ahead of the U.S. market in smartphone shipments. On the other hand, the above report estimates close to 40% decline in unit shipments of iPhones in India.

Surprisingly, Apple is not facing pressure from Samsung in this region but by a lesser known smartphone vendor called OnePlus. OnePlus is a subsidiary of Oppo. The user base of OnePlus has been rapidly growing in the premium segment. Counterpoint Research defines premium segment in India as smartphones with a price tag of over INR30,000 or $435. Apple's market share in the premium segment fell to 14%, which is the lowest point for the company. In the year-ago quarter, it was close to 30%.

Apple could face similar challenges in other markets in South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Future Trends

Market saturation and consolidation are a reality within smartphone industry. Apple not only faces competition from Samsung in the premium segment but also Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo in the mid-tier segment. This will have a negative impact on the unit shipments of iPhones. Apple earns over 60% of the revenue in international markets. Hence, it would be important to see how the company performs in Europe, China, India, and other emerging markets in this iPhone cycle. Many analysts predicted that we could see a minor decrease in iPhone prices to lift the unit sales. However, the recent price points have surprised on the upside.

A lower unit shipment hurts Apple's ecosystem and also reduces the ability to grow Services segment. Although both Services and Other Products segments are growing much faster than iPhones, Apple would still need to show a decent result in the iPhone segment. In the last fiscal year, iPhones contributed 62% of the total revenue base. The contribution towards profit would be even higher as the product mix within Service segment increase towards lower margin Apple Music.

Investor Takeaway

Apple has fallen to third place in unit shipments behind Samsung and Huawei. We could also see Xiaomi overtake Apple by next year. In the recent quarter, Apple saw a dramatic fall in unit shipments in India. It will face similar pressure in Europe, China, and other emerging markets where Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo are trying to increase their market share aggressively.

If the overall smartphone market contracts at a faster pace, it would be difficult for Apple to show good performance in its biggest segment. In FY17, Apple reported 216 million unit shipments of iPhones which were 2% growth from the year-ago period. Apple is on track to show stagnant unit sales growth for FY18 after reporting 170 million unit shipments in the first three-quarters of this fiscal.

Continuous unit shipment decline in the smartphone industry and more aggressive competitors can push Apple's unit shipments below 200-million mark in FY2020. Apple is already trading at close to 20 times its EV/FCF ratio which is the highest level in this decade. Investors should look at the developing macro trends of the smartphone industry, especially in international markets, to gauge the future momentum in Apple's stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.