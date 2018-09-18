Buy This Canadian Bank With A 6% Yield At 52-Week Lows

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCPK:LRCDF) (TSX -LB) is the seventh largest bank in Canada. With a focus on the francophone part of the nation, it has been a slow but steady grower for the last decade. Q3 2018 results caused the stock to hit a new 52-week low. We analyze this bank for the first time and tell you if you should bite here.

The business

Laurentian Bank of Canada is a financial institution whose activities extend mainly across Canada. It was founded in 1846 and is a major player in numerous market segments. In Quebec, its focus is on retail clients, while across Canada it works with small and medium size businesses for the day to day and expansion needs. It does not compete for the investment banking dollars with the big 5 banks in Canada and its investment arm is substantially smaller.

Q3 2018 results

The bank reported adjusted net income down 1% and a return on equity of 9.2%. The bigger news was a big jump in its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio.

Source: Q3 2018 results

For those unfamiliar with the term, this ratio is a measure of loss absorbing capacity of the bank and a higher number is better. While that is a good thing, a higher ratio means less leverage and a less risky profile for a bank. That also translates into lower profits and growth. Analysts pressed management on this.

Gabriel Dechaine I just want to follow-up on the rationale for the higher core tier one target range. So what I'm hearing is you're bracing yourself for market volatility and then you want to have higher capital ratios as you push further I guess into commercial lending. What else changed? I mean, you just last quarter or the quarter before were content with 7.9% to 8.2% and all of a sudden were higher than that? I mean it seems sudden, not like the commercial lending… Francois Desjardins I don't think that it's - I think as we've been moving our target range slowly but steadily as the loan portfolio is moving. And of course you have to move the range before you can get the loans in as well. So if we're looking for more loans for business customers in 2019, we have to make that adjustment beforehand. But you're right, I mean, I can read the news and so can investors and I think that we've been managing the Bank and serve over the last period. And I think that investors want to be safe and secure in investing in Laurentian. And I think that’s having a high level of capital - healthy capital position and for that matter high - or healthy level of liquidity. The issues are out in the market that we can withstand the market volatility and continue with our plan in terms of the growth.

While this jump surprised the analysts, we have long expected Laurentian to start moving in this direction. The bank has always complied with the Bank of Canada regulations, but its ratio was way below that of its larger peers. Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Bank of Montreal (BMO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) have an average ratio of 11%, with TD approaching close to 12%. If Laurentian has to go that route it will have to dial down its growth plans.

Why we see value

Laurentian is trading currently at 8X 2019 earnings. While the CET 1 ratio implies that Laurentian is taking more risk currently than the big 5, we see the opposite as being the case. Mortgages, which form the biggest portion of their balance sheet, are most focused on Quebec and have a very good loan to value number.

Quebec, unlike the hot housing markets of Toronto and Vancouver, has completed dogged the housing boom and Laurentian's focus there will help it in a strong housing retracement.

What exposure it does have to the hot markets is mitigated through a very conservative loan to value number.

Source: Q3 2018 presentation

Laurentian has traded historically at a slight premium to book value and the current valuation was seen only twice in the last 20 years. Both were excellent buying opportunities.

LB Price to Book Value data by YCharts

The current value is definitely out of sync with its peers. We don't dispute that the "big 5" deserve a premium, we just think that the current mark up is way too extreme

BMO Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Laurentian's yield has now moved to an all-time high and towers over its peers.

LB Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

The dividend payout ratio is still low, and while we expect Laurentian to build its book value and CET 1 ratios, the dividend appears safe and destined for 1 cent increases.

Conclusion

Laurentian is a very conservative bank and that perhaps has shown up in its relative underperformance. At the same time, it is a bank that stayed profitable in the 2008-2009 crisis and grew book value and dividends while having very small losses.

Source: Q3 2009 results

We conservatively project a 10% compounded annual return with 6% coming from dividends. Our base case assumes that the discount to book value persists at the current level. If this discount should disappear, then returns could approach 12-14% compounded over the next 5 years.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

