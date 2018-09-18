Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Alnylam Regains, Karyopharm Positive, Teva Approved

Results from an exploratory Phase 3 trial of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s (ALNY) Phase 3 APOLLO study evaluating ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of polyneuropathy in hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis were just published in the journal Circulation.

Left ventricular wall thickness of the patients (n=126) with evidence of cardiac amyloid involvement at study entry was reduced by an average of 0.9 mm (p=0.017). Global longitudinal strain improved by an absolute value of -1.4% (p=0.016). The strain is a predictor of survival benefit in patients with ATTR and light chain amyloidosis.

The company reported that cardiac adverse events (AEs) and serious cardiac AEs experience of the proportions of patients were similar between the patisiran group and placebo. Within the partisan group, four serious adverse reactions of atrioventricular (AV) heart block (2.7%) were observed. Compared to zero in placebo, three cases of complete AV block were observed.

A damage or disease affecting peripheral nerves in roughly the same areas of the body is called polyneuropathy. It may manifest itself as weakness, numbness, and burning pain. The damage generally shows first in the hands and feet and often progressively affects arms and legs. When it spreads to other body parts it may even affect the autonomic nervous system. But polyneuropathy in hATTR is a particular type of rapidly progressive disease condition in which in the absence of a successful liver transplant, majority of the patients succumb within a decade of first manifestation of the disease.

hATTR is alternatively called familial amyloid polyneuropathy (FAP) and was discovered by Portuguese Portuguese neurologist Mário Corino da Costa Andrade, in 1952. Accordingly, the disease is also sometimes called Corino de Andrade's disease.

Abnormal deposition of amyloid proteins in the body’s organs and tissues is the primary cause of hATTR. Depending on the the location of the site of deposition of the protein, signs and symptoms of the disease significantly vary. Majority of the patients are, however, affected in their peripheral, autonomic, or central nervous system.

And the polyneuropathy of hATTR are caused by the deposition of the amyloid proteins in the peripheral nervous system. If deposits affect the autonomic nervous system cause a disruption to involuntary body functions, such as blood pressure, heart rate, and digestion. Since the disease is caused by mutations in the TTR gene and is inherited in autosomal dominance, the disease is described as hereditary or familial.

There are no approved treatment to reverse the damage caused by amyloid deposits. The present product in discussion was approved last month and enjoys an orphan drug designation. Further, current data of incidence and prevalence of the disease too is no not available. However, it is approximately estimated that only one in 100,000 people of European descent in America are affected by the disease. While Americans of African ancestry are more (3%-3.9%) prone to suffer from the cardiac form of transthyretin amyloidosis. In portugal, where the disease was first recorded and described, it was thought that at some point 1 in 538 people suffered from the disease.

Apart from patisiran, the company has four more drugs in clinical trial pipeline. Among them, givosiran indicated in acute hepatic pophyrias is also in its pivotal Phase 3 trials. The trial is being held in multiple locations. Apart from the U.S., these locations include UK, Germany, Spain, Denmark and Belgium. Two more candidates inclisiran and lumasiran are in Phase 1 trials. They are indicated in hypercholesterolemia and primary hyperoxaluria respectively. Further, cemdisiran (ALN-CC5) indicated in adults with atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) is in Phase 2 trial.

On September 12, 2018, Nomura/Instinet analyst Christopher Marai stated how an FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) review document of patisiran’s NDA “highlights greater risk” with respect to certain trials of Alnylams’ ONPATTRO (patisiran) lipid complex injection. Marai also opines that the review document may as well indicate “a limited market opportunity in TTR cardiomyopathy, and a potential platform safety risk.”

Reviewer’s concerns over cardiac deaths in patients treated with ONPATTRO and may lead to exclusion of patients with cardiac manifestations and polyneuropathy from the drug’s purview. On this news, on September 12, Alnylam stock fell $5.60, more than 5%, from its previous closing price to close at $94.75.

Close on the heels of this statement, on September 14, Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, initiated investigations of potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. The investigation is tied to claims that the company released materially misleading business information to the investing public.

With $1.5B in cash, the company’s ~$125M/Q burn rate and a revenue stream in place there is little chance of imminent dilution of the stock through offerings. On September, on the news of the current publication, the share price recovered of the company significantly recovered from its September 12 low of $91.27 to $98.97. It was last trading at $97.14, considerably below its 52-wk median of the range $74.50-$153.98.

Karyopharm Therapeutics' (KPTI) presented updated results showing treatment benefit in a Phase 2b clinical trial of its selinexor in heavily pretreated penta-refractory multiple myeloma (MM) at the Society of Hematologic Oncology Annual Meeting in Houston, TX.

Combination therapy of oral selinexor and dexamethasone produced a 26% overall response rate (ORR) with a median duration of response of 4.4 months. For the same patient group, the median overall survival (OS) was 8.6 months.

Penta-refractory is defined as MM that has not responded to five different therapy attempts and has progresses in spite of the most recent therapy.These five therapy channels are glucocorticoids, proteasome inhibitors, immunomodulatory drugs, and daratumumab.

Although multiple myeloma (MM) is a rare disease, yet it is the second most common hematologic malignancy after lymphoma and accounts for ~1% of all cancer cases. According to 2016 estimates, 24,2802 to 30,330 new cases of MM were detected and 12,650 deaths were apprehended. The company has submitted its U.S. marketing application to the FDA under Fast Track and Orphan Drug status. A marketing application in Europe will be made in Q1 2019.

In Other News:

Teva’s migraine treatment wins FDA approval

FDA approved Teva’s (TEVA) Ajovy (fremanezumab) as an injectable treatment to prevent migraine headaches.

FDA OKs Sun Pharma's Xelpros for lowering IOP in glaucoma patients

Sun Pharmaceuticals' (OTCPK:SMPQY) XELPROS (latanoprost ophthalmic emulsion) 0.005% for reducing elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension is now FDA-approved

Allergan's Botox shows treatment benefit at higher doses

Allergan's (AGN) BOTOX (onabotulinumtoxinA) showed better treatment benefit by producing statistically significantly better results than the currently approved total dose in patients with moderate-to-severe frown lines. The higher doses were safe and well-tolerated.

ViiV Healthcare files European marketing application for two-drug HIV regimen

A marketing application of single-tablet, two-drug regimen of dolutegravir and lamivudine for the treatment of HIV-1 infection is submitted by ViiV Healthcare, the HIV-focused joint venture between Pfizer (PFE), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOY). NDA is expected next month.

BioCardia nabs two U.S. patents

BioCardia (OTCQB:BCDA) wins two patents with USPTO. One for methods of preparing culture-expanded cells to treat heart failure and another covering a system for delivering biotherapeutic agents to the heart.

EMA accepts Theratechnologies' Trogarzo marketing application

Theratechnologies' (OTCPK:THERF) marketing application seeking approval for Trogarzo (ibalizumab) for the treatment of multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection in adults is now accelerated review of EMA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.