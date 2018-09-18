Verizon Valuation: The First 5G Service Provider

The 5G Home promotion will help Verizon not only to retain current customers, but also increase number of TV and internet subscribers.

Verizon will be the first 5G service provider in the U.S. Verizon is a leading company in the 5G network and technology.

First 5G Service Provider In The U.S.

Verizon Communication Inc. (VZ) will start providing 5G internet services in parts of L.A., Indianapolis, Houston, and Sacramento on October 1, 2018. The very first 5G service will be available for the internet and TV only and wireless 5G services will be available later as new phones come out with 5G features. Verizon offers $50 per month plan and first three months are free for the current Verizon wireless customers (See the advertisement below). Verizon will charge $70 per month to non-Verizon wireless customers. The 5G Home promotion also provides free three month of services of YouTube TV, 60+ chandelles, and a choice of Apple TV or Google Chromecast. After 3 months, Verizon will charge $50 for 5G internet and $40 for TV services. This promotion will increase the number of internet, TV, and wireless subscribers for Verizon. Currently, Verizon provides wireless services to 116.4 million subscribers, internet services to 12.9 million subscribers (6.95 million for broadband connections and 5.95 for Fios internet connections), and Fios TV services to 4.6 million subscribers.

If the 5G Home promotion was available, the current Verizon wireless customers would like to try the Apple TV or Google Chromecast and take an advantage of the three month free trial, which provides up to 20 times faster internet than current speed. The 5G Home promotion will help Verizon not only to retain current customers, but also increase number of TV and internet subscribers. Those customers who try the 5G Home promotion would cut their cables and would switch to Verizon if they were satisfied with 5G Home service. Eventually, the 5G promotion will increase revenues and enhance a profit margin. Also, non-Verizon consumers would switch to Verizon wireless to benefit from the 5G services. Lastly, Verizon has enhanced its brand equity by providing the first 5G services; Verizon is a leading company in the 5G network and technology. I believe the 5G Home package is a great promotion; it provides variety of premium services in a discounted price.

(For more info visit Verizon website)

Verizon is a leading communication company which provides voice, data, and video services mainly in the U.S. Verizon is the largest wireless service provider in the U.S. by number of subscribers and revenue. Verizon has the largest 4G LTE network, which covers 319 million people and 98% of population in the U.S. As of June 30, 2018, Verizon provided wireless services to 116.4 subscribers. Verizon will be the first 5G service provider in the U.S. Verizon’s strategy is to build the most reliable network and provide the most reliable and best quality services to customers. Verizon has worked hard on building a national-wide reliable network and the reliability is the competitive advantage of Verizon.

Verizon has two main segments: wireless and wireline business units. During the period ended June 30, 2018, Verizon generated $63,975 million revenues in which amounted to $44,349 million for wireless, $15,106 million for wireline, and $4,610 million for corporate and other. In 2017, Verizon generated $126,034 million revenues.

The wireless unit generated 69% of total revenues and EBITDA margin was 47.8% and the wireline unit generated 24% of total revenues and EBITDA margin was 20.7% during the period ended June 30, 2018.

The communication industry is highly competitive and saturated. A price war triggered by T-Mobile has negatively impacted on overall revenue and profitability of communication companies that have to spend billions of dollars for fixed capital to maintain existing infrastructure and invest for new technology and infrastructure such as 5G. If they cannot match the level of fixed capital spending to their competitors, their service quality may deteriorate in the future. Profitability is critically important for communication companies to generate enough cash for future fixed capital spending in the long term. Verizon Wireless’s EBITA margin was 47.8%, the highest in the wireless industry for the period ended June 30, 2018.

The wireline unit, which provides voice, broadband internet, Fios internet, and Fios TV services, was less profitable than wireless business (See the chart above). In other words, wireline business has more room for improvements. The 5G Home technology will make it possible.

Dividends

Verizon has missed paying quarterly dividends only once since 2010. Verizon’s dividend per share has continuously increased since 2010, except in 2010.

I assume Verizon will continue to increase dividend per share and pay dividends for the near future. Verizon's dividend yield is currently about 4.3%.

Verizon’s current financial position is solid. As of June 30, 2018, Verizon had $1,750 million in cash, leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA) was 2.5, EBITDA margin (EBITDA divided by total revenue) was 37.0%. Total assets amounted to $263 billion and total liabilities amounted to $210 billion.

Growth

A growth potential is an important component for the valuation of a company. I estimate that Verizon’s terminal growth rate would be in 1.5% to 2.0% due to the first 5G service implementation, 5G Home promotion, and the U.S. economic growth outlook. Verizon is the first company that will provide 5G services in the U.S. I believe Verizon’s 5G Home promotion is very attractive and it will help Verizon to increase revenues, profits, and the number of subscribers in both wireless and wireline business units. The U.S.’s GDP growth rate was annualized 4.2% for the second quarter 2018. It would continue to grow higher than 2% in the near future.

Valuation

I have carefully analyzed Verizon’s 10 years of financial data. Also, I have carefully reviewed Verizon’s business, financial risks and strategy. I estimate Verizon’s equity value per share would be about $64 per share as of September 17, 2018. I believe Verizon’s stock price is currently undervalued around $55 per share and Verizon’s current dividend yield and stock price are attractive.

This article is informative use only. This article represents my personal opinion. Each investor's buy, sell, or hold decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and investment strategy. My personal opinion will not fit each reader's current investment strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.