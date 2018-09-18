Oracle: Getting Tired Of Waiting

Oracle has combined its cloud and on-prem revenues together in order to hide its weaker cloud growth. This quarter's miss, however, was highly likely to be due to cloud disappointments.

I'm a longtime Oracle (ORCL) shareholder and bull, but the recent onslaught of negative earnings results has left me quite weary. After reporting Q1 earnings and kicking off fiscal 2019, Oracle shares are down again - this time, to the tune of ~5% - after cloud revenues and total growth missed consensus expectations yet again. I consider myself a fairly patient investor when it comes to downtrodden names, but in Oracle's case, it's getting more and more difficult to justify being a bull.

The problem, of course, is in cloud revenue growth. Oracle's year-over-year cloud comps were terrific last year, and that's partly what drove the resurgence of the shares from the $30 range. This year, however, Oracle's cloud growth has slowed down materially - to the point where Oracle decided to lump in cloud revenues together with its legacy on-prem businesses, so we no longer have a clean way of assessing how Oracle's SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS businesses are doing individually. Disappointment in cloud has been the primary culprit behind a flat stock price this year - Oracle is a major laggard behind the tremendous gains seen elsewhere in the software sector:

Last year, Oracle benefited heavily from strong cloud comps thanks to its inclusion of Netsuite (N) in its revenue base - a ~$9 billion acquisition that added about $1 billion of incremental revenues. Now, with that acquisition included in the prior-year comps, Oracle is having an extremely tough time showing strong comps this year, and no mega-deals have been done since. It's true that Oracle still has $43.5 billion of cash in its war chest to play with, but it's also shouldering a $58.1 billion debt burden (both figures as of the end of 1Q19) - so it can't spend too liberally to chase growth.

I was hoping that Oracle's latest offerings - the Autonomous Database (which, true to its name, is a database service with many automated elements that can replace some IT administrative functions), a project championed by Larry Ellison himself - would begin to contribute to Oracle's revenue growth. Ellison paid the following tribute to Autonomous Database on the Q1 earnings call:

Now that the Oracle Autonomous Database is running in our second generation Bare Metal Cloud infrastructure, customers can both lower their labor costs and cut their Amazon bill in half by running their Oracle database on Oracle cloud infrastructure. The Oracle Autonomous Database automatically catches itself while running, it prevents data theft. No other database can do that. We think these are compelling advantages with the Amazon infrastructure of business. We think these compelling advantages will allow us to compete very effectively against Amazon in the infrastructure business. Today, we may be behind Amazon in infrastructure market share, but we are way ahead of Amazon in cloud infrastructure technology. We think that will allow us to gain market share in infrastructure in the cloud very, very rapidly."

With database being Oracle's core competency, I had hoped that this refreshed offering would re-invigorate the company's PaaS and IaaS business. The flattish revenues year-over-year indicate that it's not making much of a dent.

After this quarter's results, I intend to trim my position in Oracle. While I remain confident in the company's ability to stay relevant in the IT landscape for years to come, its cloud growth potential is no longer as exciting and its below-average valuation seems to price in Oracle's lackluster growth. At the end of Q4, co-CEO Safra Cats had promised to drive "higher revenue growth than FY 2018 and once again drive double-digit non-GAAP EPS growth" for FY19, but with a weak start to Q1 and disappointing guidance for Q2, the upside seems limited.

Q1 download: earnings growth attributed entirely to tax reform, not improving fundamentals

Here's a look at Oracle's Q1 results:

Figure 1. Oracle 1Q19 results Source: Oracle investor relations

Total revenues were flat at $9.19 billion (+1% y/y), actually missing Wall Street's expectations for $9.31 billion (+2% y/y) by 130bps. Cloud services and license support revenues grew 3% y/y to $6.61 billion, but Wall Street was looking for $6.68 billion. The growth in this segment wasn't able to cover the declines in the hardware and services segments (businesses that have been in decline for quite some time now) as it was in past quarters.

Here's some further commentary from co-CEO Mark Hurd on product-level results:

In SaaS, Safra after mentioned a few numbers, let me give you a few more. Overall, ERP and HCM now annualized revenue is greater than $2.5 billion. Fusion ERP was up 40% in revenue organically. NetSuite ERP had a spectacular quarter. Revenue -- as I think we’ve mentioned through previous call, the momentum we’ve been seeing in NetSuite. We were up 26% in revenue, and bookings were almost up 40%, 39% in the quarter. That follows on bookings growth that was greater than, call it roughly 70% for NetSuite in Q4. Our verticals were up 41%, and annualized revenue is now $800 million."

The segments mentioned above are an incomplete picture of Oracle's business, but there are a few key points from Hurd's commentary that we can extract. In particular, the 40% y/y growth in Fusion ERP's organic growth sounds impressive, but last quarter, Hurd had noted that Fusion ERP had grown at 60% y/y - which represents a major deceleration in one of Oracle's most important cloud categories. On the bright side, Netsuite's growth at 26% y/y is still at the same growth pace as the standalone company was at the time of its last quarterly earnings release in 3Q16 - showing that Netsuite has not decelerated under Oracle's ownership.

On the profitability side, Oracle didn't make any noticeable progress. Operating expenses stayed flat at 70% of revenues, with cloud services and license margins inching down by one point. Operating income, meanwhile, was flat at $2.78 billion.

When Oracle touted its 18% y/y growth in pro forma EPS (from $0.61 in 1Q18 to $0.71 in 1Q19), that is due entirely to a reduced tax rate - down to 10% of GAAP operating income, three points lower than 13% in the year-ago quarter. Oracle still beat Wall Street's expectations of $0.69, but the absence of a real fundamental driver for this earnings beat is disappointing.

Key takeaways

My high hopes for Oracle are consistently being dashed by each successive earnings release. Oracle desperately needs to pull off a Microsoft-like turnaround (MSFT) to revive its growth organically and not rely on acquisitions to produce additional revenues. With this revival now seeming like an increasingly remote possibility, I'm reducing my outlook on Oracle to neutral and trimming my holdings at the nearest opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORCL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.