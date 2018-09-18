Xilinx Is A Rising Star

|
About: Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)
by: Abrar Hassan Saadi

Summary

Xilinx has demonstrated higher profitability than peers for a good period of time.

Key developments in a number of fronts indicate that the firm's guidance is economically attainable.

Although dividend yield is not satisfactory, price return made up for it.

My valuation shows that it is overvalued by roughly $10 a share; as a result, the recommendation is a hold.

Xilinx (XLNX) is an established name in circuitry. Besides superior bottom line and cash flows compared to peers, Xilinx has posted nice sales growth for last two years. In its latest quarter, the firm has posted 13% yoy and projected yearly guidance to $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion which represents roughly 10.28% to 14.22% expected growth. Given the firm's recent development on key design wins from data centers, acquisition of DeePhi tech and collaboration with Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) to build custom AI inference platform for their future vehicles, the projections look economically feasible. However, both my DCF model and relative value analysis show that Xilinx is overvalued, the market is pricing enormous growth because of the firm's superior financial performance. Based on current situation, I see a 25% upside on Xilinx for a one-year investment horizon, representing a target price of $96.96. But I expect its current price to at least partially converge to its intrinsic value, which according to my model is $67.56, indicating a $10.01 mispricing at the time of writing this article (Xilinx trading at $77.57). As a result, I would recommend hold and suggest that interested investors buy at better levels as suggested by my valuation.

Ticker

Company Name

Market Cap

PE Ratio

Price/Book

EV/EBITDA

ADI

Analog Devices Inc.

$34.39B

24.67

3.17

15.76

MRVL

Marvell Technology Group, Ltd.

$12.4B

28.41

1.63

23.44

XLNX

Xilinx, Inc.

$19.62B

37.29

8.46

16.84

MXIM

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

$16.1B

35.53

8.36

15.6

TXN

Texas Instruments Inc.

$102.43B

24.22

9.65

14.59

ON

ON Semiconductor Corporation

$8.47B

9.33

2.76

9.43

AMAT

Applied Materials, Inc.

$38.43B

11.85

5.63

9.39

Average

24.47

5.67

15.01

Source: SeekingAlpha

Investigation of industry performance for last seven years shows that Xilinx has consistently kept profitability beyond peer average. The peers for my study include Analog Devices, Marvell Technology, Maxim Integrated, Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductor, and Applied Materials. Average profit margin spread over peer average has been 9.65% for Xilinx, which is substantially attractive. Moreover, capital expenditure to sales compared to peers have been 1.4% lower, indicating more efficient use of capital. A look away from accounting income also indicates that the firm is in good health, as indicated by its net income to operating cash flow ratio of 0.74 on average, which is 0.22 higher compared to peers. These figures are some of the primary reasons why the market is pricing supreme growth for the firm, currently, Xilinx is trading at a P/E of $37.29, roughly 12.82 higher than the industry average. Besides benefitting stockholders with price returns, dividends have posted a five-year growth rate of 10.24%. While the dividend yield might not be that satisfactory when considered alone, combining it with rapid price growth gives it a pretty sweet spot.

Data source: Stockrow, data processed by the author.

Xilinx has roughly $2.8 billion of fixed income securities in its investment portfolio and approximately $1.75 billion of debt, exposing it to interest rate risk and credit risk. To manage credit risk, Xilinx has invested more than 91% of its investment portfolio in AA or higher rated securities by Moody's and S&P. As of March 31, 2018, approximately 24% of the portfolio consisted of mortgage-backed securities. All of the mortgage-backed securities in the investment portfolio were issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises and agencies and are rated AA+ by Standard & Poor's and Aaa by Moody's Investors Service. The firm in its 10-K says that a hypothetical 100 basis point (one percentage point) increase or decrease in interest rates compared to rates at March 31, 2018, would have affected the fair value of its investment portfolio by approximately $40.0 million. The $1.75 billion of debt currently funds roughly 34.7% of Xilinx's total asset mix and currently holds A3 issuer rating by Moody's. As Xilinx's sales are dispersed into North America (30%), Asia Pacific (41%), Europe (20%), and Japan (9%), the firm engages in derivative instruments to manage foreign currency exchange rate risk and interest rate risk. As of March 31, 2018, Xilinx had $146.65 million held in foreign currency exchange contracts. Because of currency involvement in the FX contracts, the impact of adverse moves cannot be transparently measurable.

Xilinx has generated positive free cash flow for each of the last fifteen years, and Moody's expects strong debt protection measures relative to many other companies at the A3 level. Long product design and lifecycles and relatively stable pricing contribute to strong (36% EBITDA margins over the last five years) and stable operating performance. Moody's expects a continuation of solid debt protection measures will support the rating, including gross adjusted debt to EBITDA around 2.0x, steady free cash flow and very strong liquidity ($3.4 billion of cash). Xilinx also benefits from broad geographic, customer and end market diversification with no customer concentration." - Moody's

Now let's turn to valuation. In order to arrive at an intrinsic price of $67.56, I have assumed 15% revenue growth as projected by the management and decreased it linearly by a percentage every year, bringing it down to 11% in the terminal year (2023). Operating margin expectations are in line with historical averages, ranging in between 29.97-30.1%. In order to calculate weighted average cost of capital, I have made multiple assumptions regarding equity risk premium, expected beta, and yield spreads. I am confident that these assumptions reflect the underlying economics of the firm. The relative value shows that Xilinx is overpriced in terms of all the valuation multiples, with the most pronounced effect in P/E. Since I expect it to converge at least partially towards its intrinsic price, I would recommend to buy it at better levels. But if you are in, then let's hold on.

DCF summary (table in the notes section)

Total PV of expected unlevered FCF

2,918,879,615

Terminal year EBITDA

1,586,417,073

Terminal year EV/EBITDA multiple

13x

Terminal year value

20,623,421,946

PV of terminal value

12,774,739,660

Implied Enterprise value

15,693,619,275

Less: Total Debt

1,713,626,000

plus: cash and cash equiv

3,447,570,000

Implied Equity Value

17,427,563,275

weighted avg. shares

257,960,000

Implied Share Price

USD 67.56

Market Price

USD 77.57

Mispricing

USD 10.01

WACC

LT Bond rate

3.13%

Equity Risk Premium

9.50%

Expected Beta

1.05

Cost of equity

13.11%

Corporate yield spread

3.50%

Cost of debt

6.63%

Tax rate

35%

After-tax cost of debt

4.31%

Equity weight

65.30%

Debt weight

34.70%

WACC

10.05%

Xilinx has demonstrated great potential for high growth portfolios. Efficiency is high across a wide spectrum of metrics and consistency is found in its performance. With the ongoing developments in data center and automotive segments, I believe that Xilinx will be able to achieve its fifteen percent revenue growth guidance. Because operating margin is retained at levels of 29-31% for a long period of time, I expect it to be near one standard deviation of the ranges given absence of material adverse catalyst. Although dividend yield is not satisfactory on a standalone basis, combining it with price returns make it an ideal stock for high growth investors. But currently, my model shows that it is overvalued; as a result, I recommend hold. You can buy if it converges towards the intrinsic value, which is $67.56 according to my model.

Notes

DATE

2016

2017

2018

2019F

2020F

2021F

2022F

2023F

Revenue

2,213,881,000

2,349,330,000

2,539,004,000

2,919,854,600

3,328,634,244

3,761,356,696

4,212,719,499

4,676,118,644

Cost of revenue

671,907,000

708,216,000

756,368,000

878,731,498

998,927,995

1,127,092,266

1,264,802,118

1,402,813,829

Gross profit

1,541,974,000

1,641,114,000

1,782,636,000

2,041,123,102

2,329,706,249

2,634,264,430

2,947,917,381

3,273,304,815

R&D exp

533,891,000

601,443,000

639,750,000

729,118,064

840,685,927

945,656,610

1,058,355,797

1,177,141,425

SG&A exp

331,652,000

335,150,000

362,329,000

423,542,982

477,569,201

540,675,439

607,016,370

672,284,244

Dep&Amort

68,441,000

62,626,000

96,754,000

107016627.8

118517930.4

132007665.3

146412412.1

162537926

EBITDA

744,872,000

767,147,000

877,311,000

995,478,683

1,129,969,051

1,279,940,046

1,428,957,626

1,586,417,073

EBIT

676,431,000

704,521,000

780,557,000

888,462,055

1,011,451,120

1,147,932,381

1,282,545,214

1,423,879,147

Income Tax Expense

85,958,000

68,568,000

238,030,000

177,692,411

252,862,780

286,983,095

320,636,304

355,969,787

EBIAT

590,473,000

635,953,000

542,527,000

710,769,644

758,588,340

860,949,286

961,908,911

1,067,909,360

Plus: Depreciation & Amortization

68,441,000

62,626,000

96,754,000

86,703,221

96,825,325

107,123,349

122,538,101

135,071,602

Less: Capital Expenditures

-34,004,000

-72,051,000

-49,918,000

63,933,780

80,137,346

82,288,240

95,275,763

106,878,354

Less: Increase in Net Working Capital

-416,000

-10,659,000

-259,723,000

-264,917,460

-270,215,809

-275,620,125

-281,132,528

-286,755,178

Unlevered Free Cash Flow

624,494,000

615,869,000

329,640,000

596,489,185

665,335,202

774,740,749

898,590,246

1,023,104,138

WACC

10.05%

Discount Factor

0.909

0.826

0.750

0.682

0.619

Present Value of Free Cash Flow

542,001,939

549,334,702

581,234,250

612,568,648

633,740,077

Total PV of expected unlevered FCF

2,918,879,615

Terminal year EBITDA

1,586,417,073

Terminal year EV/EBITDA multiple

13x

Terminal year value

20,623,421,946

PV of terminal value

12,774,739,660

Implied Enterprise value

15,693,619,275

Less: Total Debt

1,713,626,000

plus: cash and cash equiv

3,447,570,000

Implied Equity Value

17,427,563,275

weighted avg. shares

257,960,000

Implied Share Price

USD 67.56

Market Price

USD 77.57

Mispricing

USD 10.01

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.