Xilinx Is A Rising Star

Xilinx (XLNX) is an established name in circuitry. Besides superior bottom line and cash flows compared to peers, Xilinx has posted nice sales growth for last two years. In its latest quarter, the firm has posted 13% yoy and projected yearly guidance to $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion which represents roughly 10.28% to 14.22% expected growth. Given the firm's recent development on key design wins from data centers, acquisition of DeePhi tech and collaboration with Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) to build custom AI inference platform for their future vehicles, the projections look economically feasible. However, both my DCF model and relative value analysis show that Xilinx is overvalued, the market is pricing enormous growth because of the firm's superior financial performance. Based on current situation, I see a 25% upside on Xilinx for a one-year investment horizon, representing a target price of $96.96. But I expect its current price to at least partially converge to its intrinsic value, which according to my model is $67.56, indicating a $10.01 mispricing at the time of writing this article (Xilinx trading at $77.57). As a result, I would recommend hold and suggest that interested investors buy at better levels as suggested by my valuation.

Ticker Company Name Market Cap PE Ratio Price/Book EV/EBITDA ADI Analog Devices Inc. $34.39B 24.67 3.17 15.76 MRVL Marvell Technology Group, Ltd. $12.4B 28.41 1.63 23.44 XLNX Xilinx, Inc. $19.62B 37.29 8.46 16.84 MXIM Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. $16.1B 35.53 8.36 15.6 TXN Texas Instruments Inc. $102.43B 24.22 9.65 14.59 ON ON Semiconductor Corporation $8.47B 9.33 2.76 9.43 AMAT Applied Materials, Inc. $38.43B 11.85 5.63 9.39 Average 24.47 5.67 15.01

Investigation of industry performance for last seven years shows that Xilinx has consistently kept profitability beyond peer average. The peers for my study include Analog Devices, Marvell Technology, Maxim Integrated, Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductor, and Applied Materials. Average profit margin spread over peer average has been 9.65% for Xilinx, which is substantially attractive. Moreover, capital expenditure to sales compared to peers have been 1.4% lower, indicating more efficient use of capital. A look away from accounting income also indicates that the firm is in good health, as indicated by its net income to operating cash flow ratio of 0.74 on average, which is 0.22 higher compared to peers. These figures are some of the primary reasons why the market is pricing supreme growth for the firm, currently, Xilinx is trading at a P/E of $37.29, roughly 12.82 higher than the industry average. Besides benefitting stockholders with price returns, dividends have posted a five-year growth rate of 10.24%. While the dividend yield might not be that satisfactory when considered alone, combining it with rapid price growth gives it a pretty sweet spot.

Xilinx has roughly $2.8 billion of fixed income securities in its investment portfolio and approximately $1.75 billion of debt, exposing it to interest rate risk and credit risk. To manage credit risk, Xilinx has invested more than 91% of its investment portfolio in AA or higher rated securities by Moody's and S&P. As of March 31, 2018, approximately 24% of the portfolio consisted of mortgage-backed securities. All of the mortgage-backed securities in the investment portfolio were issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises and agencies and are rated AA+ by Standard & Poor's and Aaa by Moody's Investors Service. The firm in its 10-K says that a hypothetical 100 basis point (one percentage point) increase or decrease in interest rates compared to rates at March 31, 2018, would have affected the fair value of its investment portfolio by approximately $40.0 million. The $1.75 billion of debt currently funds roughly 34.7% of Xilinx's total asset mix and currently holds A3 issuer rating by Moody's. As Xilinx's sales are dispersed into North America (30%), Asia Pacific (41%), Europe (20%), and Japan (9%), the firm engages in derivative instruments to manage foreign currency exchange rate risk and interest rate risk. As of March 31, 2018, Xilinx had $146.65 million held in foreign currency exchange contracts. Because of currency involvement in the FX contracts, the impact of adverse moves cannot be transparently measurable.

Xilinx has generated positive free cash flow for each of the last fifteen years, and Moody's expects strong debt protection measures relative to many other companies at the A3 level. Long product design and lifecycles and relatively stable pricing contribute to strong (36% EBITDA margins over the last five years) and stable operating performance. Moody's expects a continuation of solid debt protection measures will support the rating, including gross adjusted debt to EBITDA around 2.0x, steady free cash flow and very strong liquidity ($3.4 billion of cash). Xilinx also benefits from broad geographic, customer and end market diversification with no customer concentration." - Moody's

Now let's turn to valuation. In order to arrive at an intrinsic price of $67.56, I have assumed 15% revenue growth as projected by the management and decreased it linearly by a percentage every year, bringing it down to 11% in the terminal year (2023). Operating margin expectations are in line with historical averages, ranging in between 29.97-30.1%. In order to calculate weighted average cost of capital, I have made multiple assumptions regarding equity risk premium, expected beta, and yield spreads. I am confident that these assumptions reflect the underlying economics of the firm. The relative value shows that Xilinx is overpriced in terms of all the valuation multiples, with the most pronounced effect in P/E. Since I expect it to converge at least partially towards its intrinsic price, I would recommend to buy it at better levels. But if you are in, then let's hold on.

Total PV of expected unlevered FCF 2,918,879,615 Terminal year EBITDA 1,586,417,073 Terminal year EV/EBITDA multiple 13x Terminal year value 20,623,421,946 PV of terminal value 12,774,739,660 Implied Enterprise value 15,693,619,275 Less: Total Debt 1,713,626,000 plus: cash and cash equiv 3,447,570,000 Implied Equity Value 17,427,563,275 weighted avg. shares 257,960,000 Implied Share Price USD 67.56 Market Price USD 77.57 Mispricing USD 10.01

WACC LT Bond rate 3.13% Equity Risk Premium 9.50% Expected Beta 1.05 Cost of equity 13.11% Corporate yield spread 3.50% Cost of debt 6.63% Tax rate 35% After-tax cost of debt 4.31% Equity weight 65.30% Debt weight 34.70% WACC 10.05%

Xilinx has demonstrated great potential for high growth portfolios. Efficiency is high across a wide spectrum of metrics and consistency is found in its performance. With the ongoing developments in data center and automotive segments, I believe that Xilinx will be able to achieve its fifteen percent revenue growth guidance. Because operating margin is retained at levels of 29-31% for a long period of time, I expect it to be near one standard deviation of the ranges given absence of material adverse catalyst. Although dividend yield is not satisfactory on a standalone basis, combining it with price returns make it an ideal stock for high growth investors. But currently, my model shows that it is overvalued; as a result, I recommend hold. You can buy if it converges towards the intrinsic value, which is $67.56 according to my model.

DATE 2016 2017 2018 2019F 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F Revenue 2,213,881,000 2,349,330,000 2,539,004,000 2,919,854,600 3,328,634,244 3,761,356,696 4,212,719,499 4,676,118,644 Cost of revenue 671,907,000 708,216,000 756,368,000 878,731,498 998,927,995 1,127,092,266 1,264,802,118 1,402,813,829 Gross profit 1,541,974,000 1,641,114,000 1,782,636,000 2,041,123,102 2,329,706,249 2,634,264,430 2,947,917,381 3,273,304,815 R&D exp 533,891,000 601,443,000 639,750,000 729,118,064 840,685,927 945,656,610 1,058,355,797 1,177,141,425 SG&A exp 331,652,000 335,150,000 362,329,000 423,542,982 477,569,201 540,675,439 607,016,370 672,284,244 Dep&Amort 68,441,000 62,626,000 96,754,000 107016627.8 118517930.4 132007665.3 146412412.1 162537926 EBITDA 744,872,000 767,147,000 877,311,000 995,478,683 1,129,969,051 1,279,940,046 1,428,957,626 1,586,417,073 EBIT 676,431,000 704,521,000 780,557,000 888,462,055 1,011,451,120 1,147,932,381 1,282,545,214 1,423,879,147 Income Tax Expense 85,958,000 68,568,000 238,030,000 177,692,411 252,862,780 286,983,095 320,636,304 355,969,787 EBIAT 590,473,000 635,953,000 542,527,000 710,769,644 758,588,340 860,949,286 961,908,911 1,067,909,360 Plus: Depreciation & Amortization 68,441,000 62,626,000 96,754,000 86,703,221 96,825,325 107,123,349 122,538,101 135,071,602 Less: Capital Expenditures -34,004,000 -72,051,000 -49,918,000 63,933,780 80,137,346 82,288,240 95,275,763 106,878,354 Less: Increase in Net Working Capital -416,000 -10,659,000 -259,723,000 -264,917,460 -270,215,809 -275,620,125 -281,132,528 -286,755,178 Unlevered Free Cash Flow 624,494,000 615,869,000 329,640,000 596,489,185 665,335,202 774,740,749 898,590,246 1,023,104,138 WACC 10.05% Discount Factor 0.909 0.826 0.750 0.682 0.619 Present Value of Free Cash Flow 542,001,939 549,334,702 581,234,250 612,568,648 633,740,077 Total PV of expected unlevered FCF 2,918,879,615 Terminal year EBITDA 1,586,417,073 Terminal year EV/EBITDA multiple 13x Terminal year value 20,623,421,946 PV of terminal value 12,774,739,660 Implied Enterprise value 15,693,619,275 Less: Total Debt 1,713,626,000 plus: cash and cash equiv 3,447,570,000 Implied Equity Value 17,427,563,275 weighted avg. shares 257,960,000 Implied Share Price USD 67.56 Market Price USD 77.57 Mispricing USD 10.01

