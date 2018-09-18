Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Shows Strong Growth Momentum

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure: An Overview

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) provides supply chain management and logistics solutions to the energy industry, including mobile and permanent infrastructure that increases proppant throughput capacity. In 2018 so far, SOI’s stock price has decreased by 20% and underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), which declined by 9% during this period.

OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry. Despite achieving robust revenue growth based on the U.S. crude oil production rise and hydraulic fracturing revolution, its stock price took a beating following a sign of weakness in SOI’s bottom line in 2018. I think Solaris, at the current level, presents a sound investment opportunity. Before we get into why SOI is poised to grow, let us understand the business first.

Why are proppants supply solutions essential?

SOI manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Hydraulic fracturing is used to stimulate hydrocarbon production. The process involves the injection of water, proppants, and chemical additives into the formation to fracture the surrounding rock, increase permeability and stimulate production.

So, a large amount of water and proppant are required to be stored close to the well site so that they may be used as needed. According to SOI’s estimates, the current horizontal well completion designs require between 400 and 1,000 truckloads of proppant delivered to the well site per well.

How do SOI’s offerings add value? As of June 30, SOI had 131 systems in the fleet, all of which were deployed to customers. Storage-wise, Solaris’ standard Solaris Mobile Proppant Management System has 2.5 million pounds of vertical proppant storage capacity. This is considerably smaller than traditional or competing well site proppant storage equipment. As an alternative, if proppants were to store in the same tractor-trailer rigs that delivered the materials to the well site, it would have been a cost-prohibitive solution. Typically, the efficient storage of materials at oil and natural gas well sites is a critical factor in the successful implementation of fracking operations.

Load-wise, SOI’s systems can unload up to 24 pneumatic proppant trailers simultaneously. Also, SOI uses belly-dump trucks that provide additional proppant transportation flexibility to its customers. A combination of strategic storage silos and flexible trucking solutions means the proppant storage silos can be filled from trucks while simultaneously delivering proppant on-demand directly to the blender for hydraulic fracturing operations. This helps achieve a higher number of frac stages per day, driving operating costs down.

SOI is geared to tackle the boom in storage requirement

On top of the standard offering, SOI six-silo system contains three times the on-site sand storage capacity that occupies smaller space than a conventional SandKing system. For larger frac requirements, SOI has developed a 12-silo system that can store 5 million pounds of proppant and can deliver sand at an average rate of 23,000 pounds per minute. Increased proppant loadings and multi-well pad development activity have resulted in the development of an even larger 12-silo system.

According to SOI’s estimates, as disclosed in its 2017 10-K, the increased storage capacity can achieve approximately 50% more frac stages per day and reduce completion time by three wells per day. Plus, the added storage capacity further alleviates logistics bottlenecks that are threatening crude oil production growth in shales like the Permian.

Presence in all key shales

Solaris Infrastructure serves across the U.S. onshore oil and gas activity centers. As of June 30, 2018, approximately 28% of its systems are located in the Delaware Basin, 25% in the Eagle Ford, 21% in the Midland Basin, 13% in the SCOOP/STACK of Oklahoma, 7% in the Haynesville, 5% in the Marcellus/Utica and 1% each in the Rockies and the Barnett. It plans to foray into new basins including the Bakken in Canada. So, SOI has positioned itself to benefit the most from the flurry of activities in the unconventional shales.

The key resource shales in the U.S. have been prolific in crude oil production in the past years. In July 2018, the most significant year-over-year production growth took place in the Permian (38% up), Niobrara (28% up), Anadarko (23% up), and the Bakken (21% up). Continued growth in the tight oil shales will keep demand for proppant flowing as a result of increased horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing.

According to a report from Black Mountain Sand, on average, horizontal shale wells in the Permian Basin require around 5 million pounds of proppant in total. Some wells need up to 5,000 pounds of frac sand per lateral foot. A recent EIA report shows a continued increase in well completions in the second quarter over the first quarter as well as a rise in drilled but uncompleted (or DUC) wells.

However, focusing entirely on the U.S. and overlooking the growth prospect in the international energy markets is not free of risks if the U.S. energy market goes south. Although the current drivers will propel SOI forward in the medium term, geographic concentration can become a problem in the long run.

How Solaris helps save costs: As discussed in the September conference, Solaris Proppant Management Systems lets its customers have a total savings of ~$200,000 per well. While Solaris takes away $46.3 thousand of that savings (or one-third), the customer effectively retains ~75% of that savings. In other words, Solaris System costs less than 5% of the total Proppant costs, which includes sand price, transportation, and Solaris Systems costs.

Robust revenue growth