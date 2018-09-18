Roku's Bullish Pattern Right Before Earnings, That Has Never Been Broken

Broadly speaking, this phenomenon of pre-earnings optimism also worked very well during 2007-2008, when the S&P 500 collapsed into the "Great Recession."

ROKU has only had four earnings releases since going public, but in that short-time, a pattern has emerged that has never been broken.

Written by Ophir Gottlieb

Preface

The Bullish Option Trade Before Earnings in Roku Inc

We will examine a back-test of getting long a two-week, out of the money (30 delta) call option in Roku Inc 5 trading days before earnings and selling the call before the earnings announcement.

Here's the set-up in great clarity; note that the trade closes before earnings, so this trade does not make a bet on the earnings result because ROKU releases earnings after the market closes.

RESULTS

Here are the results over the last one-year in Roku Inc:

ROKU: Long 30 Delta Call % Wins: 100% Wins: 4 Losses: 0 % Return: 169%



Tap Here to See the Back-test



The mechanics of the TradeMachine® are that it uses end of day prices for every back-test entry and exit (every trigger). ROKU isn't due to have it's next earnings release until early November, but you can set an alert for 5-trading days before the event, below:

We see a 169% return, testing this over the last 4 earnings dates in Roku Inc. That's a total of just 24 days (6-days for each earnings date, over 4 earnings dates).

Setting Expectations

While this strategy had an overall return of 169%, the trade details keep us in bounds with expectations:

➡ The average percent return per trade was 68.4%.

Is This Just Because Of a Bull Market?



It's a fair question to ask if these returns are simply a reflection of a bull market rather than a successful strategy. It turns out that this phenomenon of pre-earnings optimism also worked very well during 2007-2008, when the S&P 500 collapsed into the "Great Recession."



The average return for this strategy, by stock, using the Nasdaq 100 and Dow 30 as the study group, saw a 45.3% return over those 2-years. And, of course, these are just 8 trades per stock, each lasting 7 days.

There's a lot less luck to successful option trading than many people realize.



Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.