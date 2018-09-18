10-Year Treasuries To Break Through 3%?

This most recent movement seems to be connected to the new tariffs the US is placing on Chinese goods and the possibility that the Chinese will retaliate, increasing political risk.

The movement in the yield seems to be coming in real rate, the yield on the 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected securities as international money seems to be leaving US.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note seems to be breaking through its 3.00 percent ceiling again, but will this really happen?

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note appears to be breaking through the 3.00 percent ceiling again. Early on Tuesday, September 18, the note was trading to yield above 3.01 percent.

Wall Street Journal writer, Daniel Kruger, writes that:

Several analysts said yields were unlikely to surge higher without a change in inflation expectations. The gap between yields on inflation-indexed 10-year Treasurys and conventional government securities of the same maturity, known as the break-even rate of inflation, has recently hovered around 2.1 percentage points. The gap reflects the bond market’s forecast for annual inflation during the life of the debt.

However, this expectation is slow to change and has been centered on 2.1 percent for several months now.

The variable that seems to be changing is the yield “on inflation-indexed 10-year Treasurys,” or TIPs. On Monday, September 17, the yield on the 10-year TIPs closed to yield just below 0.90 percent.

Since early February 2018, the yield on the 10-year TIPs has varied between 0.70 percent and 0.95 percent, with the average for this time period being around 0.80 percent.

The recent jump in this yield seems to be tied to the talk of President Trump concerning new tariffs on Chinese goods. The jump to the close yesterday came as President Trump made the threat “good,” by imposing the new tariffs.

Kruger mentions how the bond yields have been impacted by “plans by U.S. officials to impose additional tariffs on goods imported from China.”

It should be noted that the yield on the TIPs has been very sensitive to the election of Mr. Trump and the actions Mr. Trump has taken since he has been president.

Just before the election, Friday November 2, 2016, the yield on the 10-year TIPs was 0.11 percent. On Monday, November 14, 2016, just after the election, the yield rose to 0.40 percent.

I wrote articles for Seeking Alpha in December 2016 about the flow of international monies out of the United States after the election that impacted Treasury yield relationships, the primary one being the jump in the yield on TIPs.

The 0.40 percent yield became roughly a floor for 20017 and the yield on the 10-year TIPs closed out the year at 0.44 percent.

In February 2018, there was another significant move of international monies out of the United States. The yield on the 10-year TIPs to just over 0.80 percent by the middle of February.

From that time to early September, this yield fluctuated in a range roughly form 0.70 percent to 0.90 percent with the average coming in around 0.80 percent.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the movement over the past several days represents a breakout from this range.

To me, as I have previously written, the breakout of the nominal yield on the 10-year Treasury note will come, not from an increase in inflationary expectations, but from an increase in the yield on the 10-year TIPs.

The reason for this is that I believe that the yield on the 10-year TIPs is as low as it is because of risk-averse international investors that have placed their funds in the United States as a safe haven. And, although these funds will move in and out of the US due to international disturbances, see for example the movements during the recent disturbances in Turkey and Argentina, the trend since the Trump election has been for some of these funds to move out of the US because of perceived political uncertainty.

The only way I see the nominal yield rising in the near future would be for the yield on the 10-year TIPs to rise significantly…from about 0.90 percent to 1.30 percent.

It appears as if we may have a “test” of this theory over the next couple of weeks.

If the rise in the yield on the 10-year TIPs is connected with the movement of international monies due to the imposition of more tariffs on Chinese goods…and, the possible retaliation of China back on the United States…then we should see the yield on the TIPs rise in the near term…and, this will result in a movement of the nominal yield through the 3.00 percent ceiling, up to 3.20 percent or more.

If this movement doesn’t take place, then I am going to have to rethink my position on the issue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.