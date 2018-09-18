Amazon Partners With Audi For The E-Tron SUV

Amazon is partnering with Audi for home charging installation, as well as Alexa integration into the car itself.

The initial production volume is set at 200 cars per day. The eTron will be followed by the Sportback and the GT, both with improved specs.

The Audi eTron is a hair larger than the Jaguar i-Pace and Mercedes EQC, but that small difference in size is noticeable in terms of interior space.

You can order the car now with a $1,000 deposit, and the price starts at $75,795. Some of the 302 U.S. Audi dealerships said they started this weekend.

Audi began production of the e-Tron all-electric SUV two weeks ago. Sales begin in Europe in November, and in the U.S. in April 2019.

We have known it since we first saw it exactly three years ago at the Frankfurt Auto Show September 2015 - but the Audi (VLKAY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) eTron was finally unveiled in its final form on Monday. It entered production in Belgium two weeks ago.

In a surprise move, Audi has partnered with Amazon (AMZN) to launch this car, both technically (Alexa integration) as well as for the installation of home charging stations. But more about that later in the story.

First, let’s put the Audi eTron in context given the Jaguar i-Pace and its lead in terms of time to market. The Jaguar i-Pace started production six months ago in Austria, and is starting deliveries right now, in mid-late September, in a few countries in Europe. U.S. deliveries begin around early November.

Therefore, Audi is six months behind Jaguar. Audi hopes to start deliveries in Europe in November or December at the latest. U.S. deliveries are expected in April 2019.

On the other hand, Mercedes is approximately half a year behind Audi, in terms of full production start. Mercedes also has a longer delay between its German/European start of sales and the U.S. sales start.

The basic crossover-SUV shape of the eTron is very similar to the initial offerings from both Jaguar and Mercedes, but as you can see in the table below, it is simply larger. It’s, longer, wider and taller. I sat in the car - front and back - and it’s noticeable. Those extra 1-2 inches here and there do wonders for the feet, legs and head:

Mercedes EQC Jaguar i-Pace Audi eTron length 187.4 184.3 193 width 74.2 74.6 76.3 height 63.9 61.3 65.5 wheelbase 113.1 117.7 115.1 battery kWh 80 90 95 horsepower 402 394 N/A 0-60 MPH 4.9 4.5 5.5 top speed 112 124 124 price N/A $70,495 $75,795 production early 2019 March 2018 Sep 2018 location Germany Austria Belgium

As you can see in the table above, on paper the similarities are pretty large, however. All of these cars will transport five adults in two rows, and they all have reasonably healthy luggage space. It still will boil down to a matter of taste in many cases - the Jaguar vs. Audi in particular, for the near term as you can order both cars right now.

What will be the production of the Audi eTron? The initial production volume is set to 200 cars per day. Assume they only work five days per week in Belgium, and that’s 1,000 per week, or something akin to a nice round 50,000 per year as a baseline scenario, without overtime or extra shifts.

What comes next?

Audi adds a second body style on top of the eTron, a year from now -- September 2019. It will be called the eTron Sportback, and it was shown in concept form in China a year and a half ago: Concept car: The Audi e-tron Sportback concept. The Sportback production volume would be on top of the “regular” eTron, although that production volume itself could easily change too, simply adjusting for demand, up or down.

The eTron Sportback is a less practical version of the eTron. It would have less rear seat headroom and slightly less luggage space. Pretty pointless, in my opinion, but it’s supposed to sell well because it looks great. Hey, if that’s what people care about the most…

Had it been my decision, I would have made the next in the eTron series a large three-row SUV, that would be larger for the third-row passengers - and the luggage space behind that third row - than the current Audi Q7. It would be even bigger than the Volkswagen Atlas, or the market’s current volume-leader, the Chevrolet (GM) Traverse and Buick Enclave.

Audi eTron GT: The next generation

It was decided a couple of years ago - long after the initial two eTron models were frozen for production - that Porsche and Audi would merge much of their electric car platform developments. The first Audi to reflect this will be the eTron GT, which will be unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The eTron GT will have a more efficient set of components all around, from batteries to electric motors to charging capacity, which will be 350 kW. This car will enter production probably in late 2020. Audi has not yet said in which factory, but obviously anything that will be produced within three years from now has been frozen.

Hey, what’s Google doing here?

Seen at the Audi eTron launch party was Waymo’s boss, John Krafcik. Waymo is Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) non-infotainment car business unit, which already has partnered with Jaguar Land Rover (TTM), FCA (FCAU) and Honda (NYSE:HMC).

Is this an indication of anything? My guess is no, other than the fact that John Krafcik, as a much-liked industry veteran, has great relations with Audi and other members of the Volkswagen Group. All other things equal, Waymo getting closer with Audi also is not a sign that Google/Alphabet is about to make an investment in Tesla.

What about that Amazon?

The Audi eTron will be integrated with Amazon in two ways:

When you order the car, you also can order installation of a home electric car charger with one click on Amazon. Amazon will get you the right electrician to come to your house and install the right unit at a pre-negotiated price. It will be built into the actual eTron car: Alexa goes native in 2019 Audi e-tron EVs dashboard. You will be able to execute a long list of commands, both the kinds of stuff you would ask Alexa anyway, as well as features specific to the Audi eTron, such as charging levels.

Speaking of charging, where and how fast?

At this point, the Audi eTron has the fastest charging of any electric car in volume production today: 150 kW. Electrify America is building out a $2 billion network across North America, including an initial batch of 500 stations, so you can drive from coast to coast. In just a year from now, Tesla’s (TSLA) much-vaunted but also very much real Supercharger advantage will be mostly gone.

What’s the eTron order book?

I talked to a couple of Audi dealers and they told me that they started taking deposits over the weekend. One of them took 13 deposits over the weekend and the other took two. Mind you, this is for a car that doesn’t get the kind of hoopla media hysteria as a Tesla. The general feeling was that they would have no problem selling an annual 50,000 production level.

Audi has 302 dealers in the U.S. and so it would take each of them selling 166 cars per dealership per year to absorb an entire global 50,000 production level (50,000 divided by 302). However, you have to assume that Europe will take at least half of that production volume, so that puts the initial U.S. sales target at well below 100 units per dealership per year.

We will just have to see what happens when U.S. deliveries begin in April 2019. The European sales numbers we should be seeing by December 2018 may give us an indication of what to expect in the U.S.

2022: The big picture

The Audi eTron is only one out of approximately 200 electric cars that will be in the market by the end of 2022. It’s very attractive, or at least that was the broad consensus of the people who saw the car at the Monday premiere. But what does that tell us about the competitive climate not only one year from now, but in 2020, 2021 and 2022? It will be beyond brutal, that seems obvious. Industry profits will likely be extremely low at best.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long GOOGL. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers. Audi hosted a product intro event.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.