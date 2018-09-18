BRT Apartments Is Betting Heavily On Further Upside

Given the rich state of the multifamily market, this seems to be a very risky move. Management would be better served by reducing its dividend in order to retain additional capital for growth investments.

Despite this overall positive outlook, BRT continues to issue shares at prices that are more attractive than multifamily cap rates, essentially betting that acquisitions will continue to appreciate strongly.

BRT Apartments (BRT) is a high-yielding multifamily REIT that offers investors attractive total return potential. However, management achieves these high returns by investing in higher-risk Class B properties, applying significant leverage, and raising equity through open market share sales. While the well-laddered debt at nearly entirely fixed-rates combines with management's considerable skin-in-the-game to convey a degree of safety, if the multifamily market hits a snag, investors could be facing considerable equity loss.

Attractive Total Return Potential

BRT attracts investors with an attractive dividend yield of ~6.5%, a highly attractive cash flow level for a totally passive multifamily play (this is roughly in line with the REIT's value-add property acquisition cap rates and is considerably higher than what most value-add private REITs pay out). Furthermore, the AFFO yield is currently 7.7% with a recent quarterly year-over-year AFFO/share growth rate of 4.3%.

Source

Further adding to the long-term total return picture is the company's record of high returns on dispositions. In 2017, its weighted average disposition IRR was over 30% on top of a 2016 weighted average disposition IRR over 20%. This impressive record of success has also been reflected in the stock price, up over 400% since the last recession

BRT data by YCharts

High Risk Trade-off

BRT's juicy returns can be a bit misleading, however, as they are made possible through the use of a considerable amount of leverage. As of the end of the previous quarter, BRT's net debt to annualized EBITDA was a whopping ~15x. This means that slight changes in multifamily cap rates and/or income will have a tremendous impact on shareholder value.

Perhaps even worse, management continues to sell significant sums of company stock at cash flow yields a full 100 basis points above their blended acquisition cap rates to purchase properties at a time when multifamily margins are compressing due to rising interest rates and CapEx costs and shrinking cap rates. This activity not only dilutes current cash flow per share but it also destroys shareholder value since current shareholder equity (which is actually understated due to depreciation impacts on its computation) exceeds market cap.

Source

The positives here are that management does have considerable skin-in-the-game (owning over 40% of the REIT's equity) and have managed to acquire its leverage on very attractive terms (4.15% weighted average interest rate, weighted average remaining term to maturity of over 7 years, over 90% of debt is at fixed rates, the non-fixed debt is being targeted for removal by management as soon as is practical, and the vast majority of debt and all non-mortgage debt is not due until after 2022).

Growth-Oriented Portfolio?

Another positive note for BRT given its heavy dependence on continued property appreciation is that its portfolio is positioned in strong growth markets such as Georgia, Texas, and Florida, which saw its overall rental rate per occupied unit at stabilized properties increase by ~3% year-over-year during the recent quarter, in-line with inflation. While these numbers are solid, they are not impressive for high growth markets, especially considering the company's high leverage and dilutive equity sales. Furthermore, occupancy actually declined from 94% to 93.7% and its average property age is over 20 years, meaning that cap-ex costs and upgrade costs are likely to remain a major expense.

Investor Takeaway

BRT's current yield and AFFO/share growth rates are quite attractive, indicating strong total return potential. However, once accounting for the high leverage and unimpressive portfolio performance metrics, shares do not appear as cheap as they may at first appear. While I do not think investors are getting a bad deal at current prices (as they are after all purchasing shares at a discount to NAV), I personally want to wait until management stops selling shares at dilutive prices and instead begins retaining a higher percentage of cash flows to avoid over-reliance on leverage and equity raises.

Authors Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.