SLV: It's Do Or Die Time

We could be experiencing a major shift in the valuation paradigm for those currently long the SLV ETF.

Markets have carried forward with fairly consistent trends for most of this year, and one of the primary casualties of that activity has been the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV). As investors continue to push valuations in equities toward record highs, those holding exposure to SLV have suffered losses of nearly -17.3% on a YTD basis.

To put this into perspective, SLV is now trading near lows that have not been seen since the beginning of 2016. Further declines from these levels would put investors back into bearish territory that has not been seen since the period which followed the 2008 financial crisis. Ultimately, this suggests that SLV bulls are truly in a “do or die” position, as we could be experiencing a major shift in the valuation paradigm for those currently long the ETF.

After hitting its 2018 highs of $16.56 on January 24th, the SLV ETF has quickly headed south (with only short periods of gains seen in April and June). Since its inception in 2006, the high-liquidity instrument has often been viewed as a selection for investors looking to diversify, given its expense ratio of 0.50% and its low average spreads (now seen at 0.07% over the last 60 days). Over the last four weeks, the SLV ETF has posted inflows of $85.6 million, which is near the market high for its category.

These inflows suggest that SLV bulls are attempting to draw a line in the sand, which is not surprising given the ETF’s proximity to its 2016 lows. But if these buy strategies fail to halt the declines, it is equally possible that a large number of buy stops can be tripped in the process. This would clearly mark a problematic scenario for those with long positions in the ETF, as it suggests an even deeper drop relative to current price valuations.

Interest rates will continue to be an important area to watch, as safe have assets in silver do not offer yield payouts for investors. Given this inversely-correlated relationship, the prospect of further interest rate hikes in the U.S. only adds to the negative outlook for SLV.

But recent strength in the U.S. labor market suggests that these trends will not be over any time in the near future. During the month of August, the U.S. economy added 201,000 new jobs for the month (which is firmly above the historical averages for this key metric).

For the second month in a row, the U.S. unemployment rate held at 3.9% (which is another performance that is much stronger than the U.S. historical averages). From a fundamental perspective, this suggests that the Federal Reserve has plenty of room to continue raising interest rates and this creates another bearish factor for those with long positions in SLV.

Rounding out the picture for higher interest rates is the latest increase in the U.S. average hourly wage figure, which rose by 2.9% on an annualized basis. This is the highest level in nine years, and it is a record for the current cyclical expansion in the U.S.

So, with the economy moving along this strongly, the Federal Reserve does not need to worry much about the possibility of derailing growth with new interest rate increases. All together, this removes the need for safe haven instruments like SLV and it suggest that there are better investments in other parts of the market (i.e. assets that pay an actual yield).

Furthermore, since the precious metals are prices using the U.S. dollar, these economic factors should bring additional gains to the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index ETF (UUP), which is a fund that also shares an inversely-correlated relationship with SLV.

After hitting its 2018 highs at 16.56, the SLV ETF has posted a steadily downward descent. The trends here fall closely in line with the emerging viewpoints at the Federal Reserve, which continue to suggest the need for higher interest rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has consistently reiterated the need for tighter policy measures, pushing back against policy criticisms from President Trump and expressing a need to rein in inflation expectations. With stock markets continuing to trade near there record highs, there is still clear risk for asset bubbles to form if interest rates are not raised quickly enough.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic (a voting member of the FOMC) was recently quoted as saying he expects continued interest rate increases "over the next handful of quarters" and that heightened rhetoric tied to extended trade wars have had "only a small negative effect on business investment.” So, there are several factors at work here which could influence market trends and the broader valuations set in SLV.

Fed Chair Powell has asserted the central bank’s legal independence will not be influenced political pressures or by President Trump’s complaints about the current interest rate policies. There is historical precedent for this type of tug-of-war, as former President Richard Nixon was also at odds with former Fed Chair Arthur Burns. Prior audio recordings from the White House suggest that Burns ultimately gave into the pressure to keep interest rates low, and that these decisions ushered in the Great Inflation period of the 1970s.

This is a political battle investors should continue to monitor, as any suggestion that a more dovish interest rate policy might prevail could actually lead to a significant turnaround in safe haven instruments like SLV. Additional factors can be found in the influences seen for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) trends, as the inversely-correlated relationship with SLV could signal the potential for further trend changes in the metals ETF.

But until these factors materialize, there will likely be more pain in store for those with current long positions in SLV. The ETF is trading at extreme lows, and the fact that bullish investors are unable initiate sufficient buying activity here remains telling. We did see added inflow activity into the fund during the month of August. But there could be large stop losses placed below the mid-January lows which could send prices substantially lower if tripped.

If this occurs, it becomes more plausible that we are actually experiencing a major shift in the valuation paradigm for SLV. Caution must prevail here, as volatility could rise with post-summer market volumes returning to full strength.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UUP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.