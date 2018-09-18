Purecircle, Ltd. (PCRTF) CEO Magomet Malsagov on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Purecircle, Ltd. (OTCPK:PCRTF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call September 18, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Paul Selway-Swift

Good morning, everybody. Welcome and thank you very much for attending what I am sure you'll know having read your RNS will be the last set of Purecircle results under my Chairmanship. So I am particularly pleased that they are better I think on almost every measurement.

I think by now, you all know Magomet Malsagov, our CEO, and Rakesh, our CFO and they’ll be going into these in more detail following myself.

I think looking back, our product today is considerably better than it was 10 years ago. As I prepare to retire from the Board, I think I leave both the Board and the Company in good shape. Magomet and Rakesh are now well-established in our new headquarters office in Chicago, which is operating well.

We have a very good new Chairman who will succeed me at the conclusion of our AGM at the end of November. Two new directors will join the Board with effect from tomorrow and I think will make a valuable contribution in several ways and overall I think from Purecircle, the best is yet to come.

So thank you very much for your support and I’m going to hand you over to Mago, who will go through the results for you in a little bit more detail. Thank you.

Magomet Malsagov

Thank you, Paul. Today we'll focus beyond just reporting results. We'll focus on new strategy centered around Starleaf and where we're going to take the company next five years.

For those who are online I’m on slide three, Chief Executive's Review, our CFO will go into detail around these numbers, but we are reporting today good set of numbers after what was a challenging year, revenues up 10%.

Importantly, we measure our success in volume that's a key parameter. We look at that as up 17%. Net profit is up 20%. So we are never happy obviously. We always push very hard and we target very high numbers, but directionally we are on track towards delivering a long-term objectives of unlocking disrupting supermarket and unlocking large new industry for stevia and for Purecircle.

With that, I'd like to focus on some developments last 12 -- last 12 months. We did present Starleaf strategy last -- during last results, but I'm pleased to report that this is the first fiscal year when we had meaningful contribution from ingredients that we produce from Starleaf mainly Reb M, Reb D and other best testing, better tasting sweeteners that can reduce sugar all the way down to zero calories, which we have not been able to do before, with ingredients such as Reb A and variations of Reb A.

Importantly, our customers have also launched products containing these breakthrough solutions during last 12 months. You perhaps have heard that Coca-Cola launched, Coca-Cola stevia no sugar in New Zealand. That's a notable launch, important launch for us and for stevia in general. We expect that to be replicated as we come along and when that happens, we'll report that to you.

We continue to invest into our intellectual property. It's very important for Purecircle. As you know, we are pioneers in stevia industry. We are rich in intellectual property due to the fact that we invest a lot of money in research and development. Have been doing that for past 16 years. We continue to do that.

We currently hold 117 granted patents and close to 300 pending patents around -- all around everything to do with stevia from plant varieties and bridging all the way through processes and how we use it in different food and beverage applications.

I think it's important to note that we have also -- we've been based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for the last 16 years and this fiscal year, we have made a very significant decision, not an easy decision, but important decision to move headquarters from Kuala Lumpur to Chicago to keep ourselves closer to our main market and our main customers, which are predominantly based out of U.S. and North America.

As part of that, we also opened new headquarters Downtown Chicago and that includes also a large, properly equipped innovation center where our customers can come to and work with us to develop new great tasting food and beverage applications using new tools that we are commercializing at the moment.

As part of that and to further consolidate and strengthen our leadership, we hired new Chief Commercial Officer, Stephan, who is -- who has joined us last three weeks. All commercial activity from sales, marketing, regulatory to innovation and application, will be reporting up to him. Stephan will be reporting in to myself. He comes from -- he has rich experience. He comes from specialty ingredient business, good knowledge of the -- he brings with himself into the company.

I think Starleaf has been one of the large investments we have embarked into beyond just building a plant in a second refinery in Malaysia. I am pleased to report that that continued this year. 16,000 metric tons -- 16,000 metric tons of Starleaf is expected to be harvested this few months. That means we can produce a lot more of those great tasting products next calendar year.

Moving on to Slide four, the pace overall globally of food and beverage products containing stevia did not slow down. In fact, it accelerated. 80% of the launches occurred last five years and across the world from EMEA, Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, fairly even distribution.

Some a little more advanced than others. It is also not exclusively beverage story. As you can see on the right side of the slide, you can see we have -- we basically touch all food and beverage products that one way or another contains sweeteners or sugar.

Moving on to Slide five; for those who are new to Purecircle story, this slide is a snapshot picture of our presence globally. We are a small company. However, we are global in nature by necessity. This project will work on a global scale. It's not something you can start locally, go original and then global as many businesses would do.

It either works on a global scale or it doesn't. So we had to build supply chain that is catered towards large brands that can be launched globally. We have offices and application formulation laboratories around the world to help customers to formulate ingredients and produce.

We have warehouses locally so that we can service customers locally. So all that infrastructure is in place. Our manufacturing capacity is obviously a lot larger as many of you know than the results we're reporting, volumes we're reporting today.

Next couple of years, we hope that infrastructure that we'll put in place globally, will help us to utilize it, the investments we have made to create the capacity that we have today.

Moving on to Slide six, R&D is core to Purecircle. That is one of the main reasons beyond vertical integration and all things stevia approach that differentiates us out there. We are multidisciplinary approach spanning from plant breeding, agronomy, biotechnology, biochemistry, food technology and sensory analysis. We do everything from leaf development to all the way down to helping our customers to find the right stevia solution for their food and beverage applications.

I mentioned this earlier on Slide seven. We are rich in IP, but that IP is as good as you are able to enforce it. So we take measures to protect our IP and we will continue to do that where necessary.

With that, I'll talk a little bit about sustainability that is on Slide eight. To reminds, stevia is very sustainable crop. We can reduce carbon up to 82% against other natural sweeteners such as sugar or corn syrup. It needs almost 90% less water than other natural sweeteners that's also very, very important. And to put it into perspective, in order to phase out up to 20% sugar globally, we need a land bank of not more than the State of Delaware in a grand scheme of things is not a big land impact crop either. In fact it can -- by reducing sugar, it will free up more land than it would take otherwise.

Moving on to Slide nine, we grow stevia today from Asia to East Africa to Latin America and as of this year in North America. All of that is done by our contract farmers. That community is very important to us. We deal with long-term farmers. We try to partner with farmers that are dedicated to be with us for next 5, 10 years, willing to invest, willing to experiment and we take care of them.

So it's win-win partnership and we're very grateful towards these farmers and we'll continue to highlight their important role in Purecircle and unlocking, helping stevia to unlock market.

With that, I'll hand over to Rakesh, who will dive in little bit in greater detail into numbers. Then I'll come back and I want to spend a little bit more time about -- talking about our new strategy and we'll move on to Q&A after that.

Rakesh Sinha

Thanks Mago. Good morning, everyone. It wasn't until I moved to the U.S. that I got to learn how much sugar there is in bread. So hence the sanitizer [ph]. Didn’t realize it was until I read them and all lies in better sugar.

So right, I am going to run you through the financials. So on the profit and loss account, for 2018, we achieved 10% revenue growth driven very much by volumes. We had 17% volume growth, which is a deliberate strategy of the company, trying to get more market presence and relevance.

The growth was very much driven by the recovery of North America, but also very pleasing growth amongst our global key accounts. So the 12 million represents the 10% growth. I am very happy to report 20% increase in net profits to 8.7 million.

Exceptional items contains some restructuring costs as well as some legal costs, which were one off. If I talk about gross profits in a bit more detail, so gross profit increased by $3.4 million, again very much driven by volume, but what I am particularly pleased about the margins holding up because the conditions were quite challenging on a couple of fronts.

One was given the crisis the countries are facing in Latin America, there was that, we noticed a short term call by a number of customers moving to artificial, just to improve their profits in the short term. The other aspect is that we have moved to Starleaf and we are in that transition period and being able to be more competitive despite the transition to Starleaf, which is a more expensive leaf in its raw material stage, but yields better products and better price products and better margin products is a very positive development for the company, but something that we had anticipated as well.

You'll note that administrative expenses have gone up and we're very cognizant of that and again it's by design, we are making sure that we are ensuring that our resources for our future growth are appropriate by recruiting better people, more coverage for sales geographies.

We also had -- we've started to appreciate some of our developments in Paraguay. So that's what's driven the cost up. Management is very cognizant of these costs and much cost control is applied to this going forward. So we would expect now that to start to tail off in terms of the growth of our base costs.

Finance costs are higher. One of the big highlights for us is we've refinanced our debt. We had five facilities across four banks, which were quite siloed and quite inflexible. Our facility with HSBC has syndicated facility over a four-year term loan and a three-year revolving credit facility enables us to give us a lot more flexibility to fund our growth plans.

Our U.S. entity was a loss-making entity generating -- and has generated deferred tax assets and hence the taxation level is lower. We have been with regards to Forex exposed to the dollar from a Ringgit perspective and the Chinese Renminbi and that as well has caused the Forex, which results for an increased EBITDA of $28.8 million.

Moving on to a little bit more detail about the revenue streams, again something that we're very happy to see and activity develop is that we're not reliant on just one product category and just one geography. So if I talk about the product categories, what I am particularly pleased to see is that the breakthrough and the custom blends proportion of the portfolio has gone up and breakthrough has gone up from 2% of the portfolio to 7% of the portfolio.

Those breakthrough products are the ones that command higher margins. They allow deeper calorific reductions and they have better taste as well. Also as part of the strategy of moving breakthrough products up and ramping them up is you'll see a decrease over time on the basic ingredients and you see that trend also happening from 46% there to 41%.

With regards to geography, I mentioned earlier that North America had come back after the difficult year of FY '17, where we were out of the U.S. market for much of the year, but what's also pleasing is to see that EMEA also on an underlying basis this year grew 12%.

It is a little typo here, clearly my chart prepare is a bit [indiscernible], so we've got Asia twice, but I can promise you, it's only just once, but Asia in combination makes up 15% and Latin America makes up 20% and as I mentioned to you before, there was a short term pull in Latin America, which has seen a decline in Latin America, but customers are still very committed to stevia in that region.

What we see here is the big opportunity is still in Asia. It's where the majority of the world population is. We are -- the white space that we have there and the headroom to grow there is enormous and that's where we'll be focusing a lot of our attentions going forward to achieve growth and ambitions.

Moving on to the balance sheet, on property, plant and equipment, the increase is driven by the capacity expansion of the refinery that we did in 2017 and these are the residual costs that were incurred in 2018. We've also invested in laboratories. As Mago said, we've moved to Chicago in the U.S. and we have a state of an art laboratory facility there, which we are very much looking forward to hosting our customers there and the new feature on an ongoing basis.

Our intangibles consists of our investment in leaf development IP and R&D. You'll also notice that raw materials -- sorry inventories went up, which constituted an increase of raw materials of $11 million and finished goods of $4.2 million. The inventories related to Starleaf, it's a more expensive leaf and as I said, we're in a transition year. So we are holding a little bit more stuff there.

We also had some repairs and maintenance work in our Chinese extraction plant, which also just impacted some of our throughput for a while, which meant that our stock holdings went to bit higher as well.

Trade receivables, we've had a strong day-to-day improvements of 18 days. We're very, very focused on collections of cash and we've improved that and quality of our trade receivables has improved. Long-term borrowings you'll see the switch here on between noncurrent and current liabilities and that's essentially what I've explained to you before about our refinancing with HSBC to $200 million term loan and RCF.

Trade payables, we've got longer credit with suppliers and our net debt ended at $98.1 million. Certainly, one of the key focus areas for us is a business from this perspective is we do want to get net debt down. We do want to drive inventories down going forward as well.

On operating cash flow, so net cash from operations before interest and tax was up $16.1 million. I've talked to you about the net increases in inventories and the modification to the extraction plant. We've got very, very strong receivables as mentioned and that continues to be a high priority and the efficiency of that is better given that we've got a higher sales base this year.

The investing activities represents our investment in the factories, the laboratories as I mentioned and our ongoing commitment to R&D projects.

And with that I'll hand back over to Mago to talk to you a bit more about the strategy on Starleaf.

Magomet Malsagov

Thank you. Moving on to Slide 16, you're all aware of the structural shifts that have been underway next -- last couple of years and for those who are from U.K., you know that sugar tax has come into effect April this year and an impact that had on food and beverage industry and will have as we come along. So that is spreading around the world. It's not just the U.K. case.

Coupled was that, we have general public concern about the health and well-being as well. Baby boomers that are aging are more health conscious. There is a lot of talk about millennials, but actually the baby boomers are also consumers of more healthier food and beverage products.

Millennial's obviously you are what you type that thinking is a little bit different and the thinking is preventive. So they read labels, they watch what they eat. All that, coupled with government actions like sugar taxes or warning labels is putting pressure on food and beverage industry to come up with options for consumers that would address these concerns.

With that I'll move to Slide that is 17, I want to talk about a little bit about strategy, why we're making these changes, why we're investing to make these changes. I think to put that into context is very important. For those who have been following Purecircle for a while you know that we have been evolving as we come along, as we learn what works, what doesn't.

We started out with an ingredient called Reb A back in 2006. We thought this was a silver bullet for lack of better word and we've focused on one ingredient. Our customers focused on one ingredients and to a large extent, that was driven, was the history around sweeteners. If you look back at other sweeteners, it's usually one thing, Aspartame is one thing. Sucralose is one thing. Saccharin is one thing. Sugar is one thing. So it's been – historically, it's just one sweetener that had been applied across different food and beverage applications. That was the reason we focused on our molecule.

We have -- we as our customers and I started working with the ingredient as we started to commercialize and scale it and our customers are using it, launching products. We learn quickly that Reb A is little different than traditional sweeteners. Yes, it's a sweetener, but it also impacts inherent flavor of the product and it behaves differently depending on inherent flavor of where you use it; i.e. if you use it in orange juice, it taste different than you use it in chocolate bar as an example.

It also had issues such as bitter aftertaste, sweet linger, delayed onset, metallic taste, things that you have in artificial sweeteners as well. You had these types of issues in this product.

So vertical integration, a lot of people asked me questions like why did you vertically integrate? The reason we did it; A, this is not a commodity. So it's not that you can go and buy this stevia leaf and like cane sugar or beet sugar and just focus on refining.

B, is because this is not an established industry. You have to learn from the market, learn from your customers and take it back to your supply chain and make changes that are necessary for you to deliver product that they want and you cannot do that unless you are vertically integrated; i.e. you cannot do that unless you're investing to R&D to do varieties that would yield a particularly ingredient that customers want or you take and scale that leaf to our scale or you take that scaled leaf and process it using different processing technology.

So everything is linked and you can call last 10 years a learning and developing phase of your circle back and forth. We develop something. We introduce it to market. We learn something from market. We take it back. So it's been back and forth, back and forth, but direction going right direction to trying to get to a point where you have a sweetener that is universally applicable, that taste great, that is heat stable, that is PH stable, that can reduce calories from zero to anything in between.

And with that, that takes us to Starleaf. Starleaf, you may know that we started investing into a Reb M technology back in 2011. It's been a joint project with the Coca-Cola Company. We joined invested a lot of money to develop to various technologies to be able to produce this product at scale and that led us to Starleaf.

It's our first variety that contains more of better tasting products such as Reb M in it and last year, we focused on scaling that up at the expense of traditional Reb A varieties that we have been planting and using before, so that we can bring these new sweeteners to market as quickly as we can.

On Slide 20 you can see that evolution that I explained just now. People ask me how difficult is to scale a variety? Well, let me put it into perspective. This year, we produced 900 million seedlings. Just think about it. 900 million seedlings we produced this year to plant and grow 16,000 metric tons of Stevia leaf.

We have capability and ability and infrastructure to do that quickly. It's what differentiates Purecircle from anyone else out there. We can because of vertical integration, because we cover everything from A to Z, we can quickly react, invest and scale a variety that we need. Our factories are adapted to, they are flexible to produce different ingredients. So we can quickly change the process and switch to new product etcetera.

So you can see on this chart here on Slide 21, light green is Starleaf, ark green is Reb A variety. You can see last year, was the first year we had slightly less than half. Starleaf this year is almost 80%. Starleaf next year, it will largest stay at 80%, but overall leaf consumption growth, so overall consumption of Starleaf will grow and two years down the road, we expect 100% to be Starleaf.

Where we plant is also important. We've been very focused on China historically, but we've been investing heavily last two years to get Starleaf out of one location and at the moment, we have large-scale efforts underway in East Africa, mainly Zambia. We're looking at other countries as well there.

For the first time, we have started planting in large scale in U.S. North Carolina is where we kicked off plantations this year with tobacco farmers there and we are now looking at -- we're trailing, but looking at scaling up in India.

So next two years, I expect fairly even diversification of Starleaf when it comes to reducing our exposure to one location for many reasons. As you know, world is a little unstable these days.

Moving on to Slide 22, I'd say a little bit about this, but to summarize why Reb M and Starleaf is important is, it produces rich extracts that more are sugar-like in taste. Fuller sweeteners without linger and aftertaste we have seen in Reb M, easier to work with, shorter development times, that means when we open a project with customer in our labs.

It's quicker and easier for us to close that project because taste matters and better it tastes, the quicker your pipeline converts into sales. It's less processed, vis-à-vis the other plant-based sweeteners that's also important. There is a lot of debate going on what is more processed, what is less processed. So it's overall much better sweetener from taste, from processing, from application formulation point of view.

Moving on to Slide 23, now this is important development and I'd like to draw your attention to it. There are three different ways of you can produce Stevia sweeteners in general and Reb M specifically. You can develop a variety like Starleaf, you can grow it, plant it, grow it, extract it and refine it, which is what we're doing.

You can also take Reb A, which is the main ingredient that we've been focused on last 10 years. The way process works in the leaf is leaf develops survey first, then it converts it into Reb D and that Reb D is then converted into Reb M. That's kind of simple explanation of how leaf develops, evolves to develop Reb M.

It does that using enzymes that naturally occur in leaf. We have developed a process that allow us to take that Reb A, using same process that happens in the leaf, applying same enzymes to convert that Reb A into Reb M and that means, not only we can extract Reb A directly from the leaf, but from -- Reb M directly from the leaf, but from Reb A that is left in that leaf, we convert that to Reb M2.

Why that's important is because what we expect from Reb M is a big step change in consumption of Stevia because of the taste improvement. If that happens, we may end up quickly in a situation where demand will outstrip supply. There is so much siblings you can produce per year.

Ability to convert all these glycosides in that leaf into a specific sweetener that customers want is a big, big development. So in a nutshell, we can convert Reb A we have and we can produce and we have infrastructure to produce thousands of metric tons of Reb A. We can convert all that into Reb M in fairly short notice.

That technology scale has been tested. We have launched this technology two months ago. We got approvals as you can see in the U.S., Canada, Ecuador. Peru, Columbia and Malaysia. It has been approved as a flavor globally already. We're working on getting approvals in rest of the market including EU.

So you have seen first launches by our customers. If these things go into major markets you see big desire to scale Reb M based food and beverage products quickly. We can accommodate them.

Important message here is also the cost of this product is sugar competitive, i.e., if food and beverage companies want to reduce sugar, what is our impact on their cost that can do that. There will be no impact on P&L for food and beverage companies using this new great tasting sweetener and as many of you know, it's very important, particularly when it comes to reformulation of core brands.

Moving on to Slide 25, growth prospects for market has grown considerably last 12 months. I mentioned little bit earlier that the environment couldn’t be more conducive towards what we do. You have on Slide 26 some of the current status, which is updated from last year. You can see sugar taxes in effect in a lot of countries now. A lot of this happened last 12 months.

You can see number of countries that are proposed to sugar taxes or discussing to do that. This is a trend that is irreversible and it will happen in food and beverage companies to adopt to this. Interesting recent development is artificial sweetener warning labels. That is emerging now too and that's obviously is important for PureCircle and our business as well.

So these two trends are happening now and we expect this to continue next couple of years and we expect a lot of decisions that otherwise would have been slower or delayed or would take a pace in the time that would be otherwise different.

We expect food and beverage companies to expedite their decisions to reduce sugar. It formulates a phase out. Artificial sweetener is much more quicker than it would have happened otherwise.

Moving on to Slide 27, as we introduce new sweetener, you have to get regulatory approval. There is misperception that Stevia is one thing as I explained earlier. It's not each molecule. Each process require different approval. Good thing about PureCircle is we have been doing this for last 15 years. We know how to do it. We have team of people that work on doing this.

We work with key customers to get this as well. So it's a joint effort with our global key accounts. This year, we have done quite a lot around Reb D and Reb M. As I mentioned, also some flavors. So that effort continues. I think we need to do a bit more work next two three years, particularly in Europe to get these new things, new varieties, new sweeteners approved.

Important development on Slide 10, for the first time we can see that Stevia has been gaining momentum, but it has been -- it has been used more in Aspartame for the first time to launch new products last year. I think it's important to see that. That directionally suggests that if it continues that pace, you will see that it meant to particular was now improved taste, great taste of Reb M. You'll see that expedited.

With that, I'll move on to summary and outlook on Slide 30. Business is back on track on track with double-digit growth. Market trends in favor of continued, robust growth moving forward. Our pipeline is rich. I think Starleaf and Reb M will help us expedite that growth as we discussed just now.

Everything we do is about helping our customers achieve their goals reducing sugar calories, cost of ingredients without compromising taste to high-purity Stevia solutions. Our innovation pipeline is strong. New label Starleaf strategy enables us to provide best tasting solutions for our food and beverage customers looking to reduce sugar naturally. We have unique market position. No one knows more than -- more about Stevia leaf than Purecircle.

With that, before we move on into Q&A, I'd like to say a few words about Paul, our Chairman. Paul has been instrumental, helping the business to mature last 11 years from basically R&D startup to a stage where we have a business that is on its feet that is generating revenue, it was market that is in loss globally, it was relationships with food and beverage companies globally.

It's very difficult to create and build business, particularly on a global scale and I must say that we would not have done it without Paul. So I'd like to thank Paul for his contribution last 11 years. He thinks he is retiring, but I'm afraid, I'll keep still bugging him in his retirement and seeking his advice. So on behalf of Purecircle and entire 1,200 people that work in Purecircle, I'd like to thank you Paul.

Paul Selway-Swift

Thank you, Mago.

Magomet Malsagov

With that, we can answer some questions.

Q - Lisa De Neve

Good morning. Lisa De Neve from Liberum. Three topics I would like to discuss and I will ask my question sequentially to make it a bit easier. First, very simple question, you had an impressive comeback in U.S. this year. Could you give a little bit more granularity on what it is to come back of returning volumes from existing customers and existing product or what it is, is more new launches? Could you give a little bit more split around that?

Magomet Malsagov

U.S. is a large market and we are barely scratching the surface, before the hiccup we had last year even now. The results this year is a mixture. Some are returning customers, but a lot more new ones. As I said, this is just a tip of an iceberg. It's largest market for soft drink consumption.

We're hoping now with new Reb M technology to really drive that home. That is the main reason we've moved ourselves there too to be closer to market, to be closer to key accounts, to be there in time to make decisions quickly. So it's a lot going on there.

New innovation center, it's another small investment, but it's done to help expedite that market as well. You don't have many markets that can quickly drive volumes. U.S. is one of those. So yes, it's a mixture to answer your question of a lot new ones, but again, it's just, we're just scratching the surface there now. I hope next year this time, you pose the same question and I'll have much better results for you.

Lisa De Neve

Okay. Thank you. And I would like to touch upon the infringement case and so it seems that a lot of competitors are keen to use your patents to release products. So to sort of take that competitors are very difficult in coming up with their own alternative production methods and so could you touch upon the licensing agreement with Sweet Greenfields, what the sort of terms of that agreement are and if there is something of revenues in your current revenues for that?

Magomet Malsagov

We will not disclose details for obvious reasons, but there are some revenues in this year from that. Again we don't want to talk about details about licensing, but the fact that we have licensing arrangement tells you that our IP is very strong.

You will have people who knowingly, unknowingly will attempt to produce products using your IP and IP is only as good as your ability to enforce it. If you just keep it in your portfolio what good do you have than and so we don't mind competition. In fact we want it. We want competitors that keeps us awake at night, so that we don't get complacent.

To be honest, you cannot have -- we are trying to unlock $5 billion, $10 billion market. It cannot happen with just PureCircle. There have to be other players. What we don't want is, we don't want our IP obviously to be infringed like anyone else wouldn’t, but we're reasonable people.

If somebody wants to use our IP, come and talk to us, but we will not sit and allow people to infringe our IP. We've invested a lot of money to develop this. And the risk of being a pioneer is you may fail attempting to do it, but if you succeed, you have first mover advantage to develop IP, which is what we have done.

Beyond that, I can't comment. All I will say is, it's a pending case, but we take Reb M seriously. It's core to our strategy as I explained just now. We will continue to enforce our IP where necessary, but we also will be open to partnerships that allow to unlock the market quickly if that is something we can explore.

Lisa De Neve

And lastly, if we look at the market, some players have explored and even commercialized biosynthetic Stevia this year and what I am just trying to understand is what are you seeing from the food and beverage players on their view on that? And I know you’ve previously explored that route on a research basis as well. So how is your stance on that today?

Magomet Malsagov

We have access to the technology, i.e. we can supply the product today if there is a need for it. Again I come back to a point that I made earlier in previous presentations that is why people, why our customers want to use Stevia? Why consumers want to buy products containing Stevia? Is it because it has zero calories and it is low cost and it is great tasting. No.

It's that, but overarching reason is because it's natural. If you want a low-calorie, great tasting, cost-effective sweetener, you don't need Stevia. There are plenty out there. So I haven't changed my opinion there, but I stand to be corrected if market shows otherwise. If that happens, we are there to service that market with the right technology.

Lisa De Neve

Thank you very much.

Anton Brink

Yes, thank you. Anton Brink, Kepler. Firstly, I would like to ask for some additional color on the progress of the New Zealand product. Would that be possible?

Magomet Malsagov

I think short answer is no. It's not our brand, although it contains our ingredient. Rest assured, we watch it very carefully, but we can't comment on anything beyond the fact that we expect it to be rolled out in versions of that in other markets, but you have to address that question to the Coca-Cola Company obviously yes.

Anton Brink

Okay. Clear. Maybe linking that to the inventory levels, I know you’ve touched upon this in the past. There's a certain purpose for this, but could it be or would it be realistic to assume this basically to prepare for a global rollout of this product? Is that your purpose?

Magomet Malsagov

Yeah, short answer is yes. Speed and how quickly that happens is subject to how quickly our customers move, but short answer is yes. It's chicken and egg situation sometimes. You have to show the capability. You have to show that product is there before they make their own decisions to roll products.

So we're hoping our investments and our efforts will give them enough confidence to get this up and running.

Anton Brink

Clear. And then lastly, thank you for enlightening us on Starleaf, because I must confess I wasn't fully aware of the fact that it's naturally occurring enzymes, basically convert Reb A into Reb M. We're in that, you're basically going forward because I saw 40% of your sales portfolio as basic ingredients now. Wouldn’t that basically convert the basic ingredients into higher value adding molecules, implying a clear gross margin affect going forward?

Magomet Malsagov

We would not link to do that even if it is short-term impacting our -- if we short term cannibalize ourselves to replace old versions with new, we will still do it. The sooner we do it, the better. So yeah, we expect as quickly as we can to get the market using much better tasting products, yes.

Anton Brink

Thank you.

Damian Mcneela

Hi. Good morning. It's Damian Mcneela from Numis. Couple of questions please. Firstly, you’ve highlighted Asia as one of your key growth markets. Can you just give us a little bit more information on how, what your strategic approach is to that market? Are you targeting sort of western FMCG or you are primarily going to be focused on the local players and whether there is sort of a difference in sophistication between those two customers first?

Magomet Malsagov

Asian market right. Asia is a very good market as you know. Actually if you take Asia collectively, it's 60% of all sugar consumption. You have three big buckets. You have North Asia, primarily China. You have South Asia, primarily India and then you have Southeast Asia, a combination of number of multiple countries there.

Historically up until recently, Asia has been kind of lagging behind. The reason behind that is obesity concerns have not been that prevalent in that part of the world. So large food and beverage companies have been focused more on developed markets like North America and Europe primarily, which is reflected in mixture of our sales.

But recently if you look at the chart that I presented on sugar taxes and in the late warning labels on official sweeteners, that has been really ballooning in Asia now, Just all of a sudden you have a lot of countries introducing sugar taxes from Philippians, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India and warning labels as well.

That then quickly is changing the picture there and focus is shifting towards reducing sugar and phasing artificial sweeteners out in that part of the world now by all global food and beverage companies, but also local.

We have three setups in Asia. We have a new application formulation lab opened in Shanghai this year. We had it last year, but we expanded it and opened new one in a new location.

China is evolving. Historically you had big global brands there that dominated the market, but a lot of local brands are now taking over. So a lot of projects I can see coming from a Chinese-owned local brands and they span from all sorts of different categories, not just beverages.

In India, we opened this year a new lab. We just appointed a new executive to Asia and Southeast Asia. That lab and application infrastructure is focused to help global brands but regional as well. So these guys are very busy there.

Important development in India is they have introduced recently also, they don't call it sugar tax, but you have there a version of that type of tax. They call it different level of containing sugar, they tax differently. If you have local produce, you have different tax brackets and all that.

Warning labels are coming there. So a lot of work underway there, which wasn't there 12 months ago and I mentioned Southeast Asia. Philippines introduced tax, sugar tax. Interestingly in Philippine case is very interesting one. They introduced sugar tax and they introduced artificial sweetener tax and they specifically exempted Stevia for it.

So you can imagine that a lot of food and beverage companies are desperate to get phase out sugar and artificial sweeteners and we have a lot of projects underway there. That could be an example that others will adapt in the region as well.

You have Indonesia that did sugar tax and the warning labels and Stevia and Indonesia is also by the way camped out from artificial sweeteners into a separate category. They're called natural sweeteners that is also important. So there's no warning labels there.

Malaysia, Thailand introducing sugar taxes. So a lot of work that wasn't there 12 months ago is underway in that part of the world now. I expect that to contribute next fiscal year.

Damian Mcneela

Okay. Thank you. Very clear. And just secondly on inventory, I think somebody has already asked that question. Can you be slightly more specific in what you're targeting in terms of inventory reductions or not and perhaps there is another one for you Rakesh, outlook for R&D costs for the next couple of years please.

Magomet Malsagov

Well inventory levels are -- should be managed to a large extent as a symptom of the growth of the top line. So as a percentage of topline, we would certainly expect and we are targeting it to be reduced. I am not going to say how much by at the moment, but we do expect that to move in the right direction for us in line with topline growth. Your other question?

Damian Mcneela

Outlook on R&D?

Rakesh Sinha

Yes, so typically we spend $6 million to $8 million a year on R&D. We feel we will probably be 20% shy of that going forward. So not because we are less committed to it. It's just that we've done a lot of the work upfront over the last five to seven years on R&D and so we are sort of getting towards the point here end of the pencil in terms of the degrees of progression etcetera.

Take a bit longer as we just fine-tune a bit further, but the commitment to R&D is as I've mentioned before is a cornerstone of our of our strategy and we tend to -- intend to push on those frontiers, but we do expect probably $2 million to $3 million less investment in the coming year on R&D.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] Just going back on Stevia and the various different ways of production, obviously your variant is natural, but you do use enzymes to convert Reb A to Reb M. So to your customers and to the end consumers, how is that different to a fully biosynthesized product? Do they actually understand it? And you say, you have access to the technology if you wanted to, could you comment on what the cost difference might be?

Magomet Malsagov

Yeah, I think there is understanding in our interpretation of and in the market interpretation of Stevia. If it comes from leaf, it is Stevia. Stevia is not an ingredient name. It's a plant name. It's a common and usual name. It's not specific ingredient name.

So technology fully synthesized is one that does not come from Stevia leaf. i.e. you ferment, you take the yeast genetically, you modify it in a way that it produces steviol glycosides in the cell. So it does not involve Stevia plantation or Stevia leaf at all.

What we do here, cannot be done without Stevia leaf. So there is very big difference and this is non-GA model. So do consumers understand it, I think is not a difficult task really. We have, maybe we have to do a bit more work as we move forward with our customers to make sure there is that distinction.

What I can tell you though, regulatory bodies that are making sure there is distinction from what I understand from FDA to WHO to Absa [ph] in your update -- they will approve these ingredients differently, so that they are labeled differently and there is transparency to consumers how product is produced.

Unidentified Analyst

And cost?

Magomet Malsagov

Cost, from our experience, general if you look at the fermentation history, take acids as an example, acetic acid used to be produced from apples and lemons and then fermentation kicked in and you have yeast producing these assets as an example. Some simple sugars are also produced that way.

However, Reb M if you take or steviol glycosides in general, these are big complex molecules. It takes any two steps for yeast to produce Reb M as opposed to two steps to produce acetic acid as an example. So effectiveness of yeast to produce cost effectively steviol glycosides, that technology is not there yet.

As far as we know, as far as we closely watch what's happening out there as well. So that is a way to go yet. That it doesn't mean you can't produce it. We can produce it. It just is not going to be as cost-effective as glycosides you can produce from leaf for now. We'll see how things evolve.

For fermentation to be, I think the only advantage that customers would see that technology would be significant cost effectiveness i.e. it is like 5, 10 times more cost-effective than glycosides that come from leaf, that's just very far from that at the moment.

So we'll see how it evolves and as I said, we -- as all things Stevia, we touch all different technologies and we keep ourselves up-to-date in terms of where we direct our R&D resources based on what's happening in a market, but I don't see that being competitive enough.

Magomet Malsagov

Okay. Thank you very much for your time and attention. We'll look forward to reciting next fiscal year. We're very excited with Starleaf and that innovation and customers launching new products around the new great-tasting sweeteners we're introducing to market and we hope and look forward to report the progress in March. Thank you very much.