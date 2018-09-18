How Safe Is Ford's Dividend?

In all cases, Ford's dividend appears to be very safe.

In this article, we perform a deep dive on the company's dividend safety by looking at each of earnings, free cash flow, and debt (including an interest rate stress test).

Accordingly, investors are often concerned with the sustainability of the company's dividend payments.

Ford has one of the highest dividend yields among large-cap stocks.

Ford (F) has one of the highest dividend yields among the large-cap investment universe. The company's stock is used by many investors to increase the yield of their investment portfolios.

With that said, investing in high yield dividend stocks like Ford is sometimes risky because of the elevated probability of a dividend cut.

In this article, we perform a deep dive into Ford's dividend safety. If you prefer learning through videos, you can watch a video analysis on the topic below.

Ford Business Overview

To begin, let’s talk about Ford’s business model. Ford was first incorporated in 1903 and has grown to become one of the world’s largest automakers. Along with the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of its popular assortment of cars, trucks, and SUVs, Ford also operates a large financing business. Ford generates nearly $150 billion in annual revenue and trades with a market capitalization of $38 billion.

Ford is one of the world’s most well-known high yield dividend stocks. The company’s current dividend yield is 6.2%. With that said, Ford is not a consistent dividend growth stock. The company has only been paying a dividend since 2012, which excludes it from being included in dividend growth databases like the Dividend Aristocrats.

For the remainder of this article, we will discuss Ford’s dividend safety from three perspectives: it’s dividend safety in the context of its current earnings, its dividend safety in the context of its current free cash flow, and its dividend safety in the context of its current debt load.

Ford’s Dividend Safety Relative to Earnings

First, let’s discuss Ford’s dividend safety in the context of the company’s current earnings.

When Ford reported its second-quarter financial results on July 25th, the company updated its earnings-per-share guidance for fiscal 2018. The company now expects to generate adjusted earnings-per-share between $1.30 and $1.50 for the twelve-month reporting period.

For context, Ford currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, which implies a dividend payout ratio of just 43% using the midpoint of Ford’s adjusted earnings-per-share guidance. Said another way, Ford’s earnings could be reduced by a factor of one-half and the company will still generate enough earnings to cover its current dividend payment.

Using earnings, Ford’s dividend is very safe, and we have no concerns with its sustainability moving forward.

Ford’s Dividend Safety Relative to Free Cash Flow

Many analysts believe that comparing a company’s dividend payments to its free cash flow is a better method for assessing dividend safety. Accordingly, we will now compare Ford’s current dividend payment to its free cash flow.

During the six-month period ending June 30th, 2018, Ford generated $9.951 billion of operating cash flow and spent $3.264 billion on capital expenditures. Taking the difference of these two numbers, we arrive at free cash flow of $6.687 billion.

For context, Ford paid just $1.392 billion in cash dividends during the same time period. Dividing this number by the $6.687 billion of free cash flow generated by the company allows us to compute a free cash flow payout ratio of 21%.

Using free cash flow, Ford’s dividend payment appears even safer than it did with earnings. We have no concerns about the company’s ability to continue paying its dividend moving forward.

Ford’s Dividend Safety Relative to Its Current Debt Load

The last angle that we will use to assess Ford’s current dividend safety is by looking at the company’s current debt level. More specifically, we will see how much the company’s weighted average interest expense will need to increase before Ford’s free cash flow will no longer cover its dividend payment.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2018, Ford generated $301 million of interest expense (excluding its financing segment) from a debt load of $18.8 billion. This equates to a weighted average interest rate of 6.4%. The following image shows how Ford’s free cash flow and dividend coverage will change with respect to changes in its weighted average interest rate.

Source: Sure Dividend

As the image shows, Ford’s weighted average interest rate would need to rise well above the 20% level before its dividend would no longer be covered by free cash flow. This assumes that all other factors were held constant.

Accordingly, our opinion remains unchanged. Ford’s dividend appears to be very safe for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

Ford's dividend safety is a paramount concern for many investors who rely on the stock to generate passive income.

In this article, we showed that relative to three important fundamental metrics - earnings, free cash flow, and debt - the company's dividend is safe for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.