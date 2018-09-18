The Fed Dilemma

The federal deficit is growing at an even more rapid pace than earlier anticipated and higher long-term rates might be the effect just to satisfy the increasing supply.

For credit card and auto loans, it is primarily lower income household with lower credit quality where we have seen delinquency rates go above the financial crisis level.

The strong dollar will put some downward pressure on export demand, even if I deem that risk not to be of major consequence to the U.S. economy.

Overview

There have been a lot of talk lately about how the strong U.S. Dollar and the rate hikes is putting pressure on emerging markets. While the market is presently very focused on the impact on emerging markets, I am equally concerned about how this will impact the highly leveraged U.S. government, corporations and some households.

Jerome Powell recently claimed they would "do whatever it takes" with regards to inflation or another the crisis. The same quote that was highly effective when Mario Draghi made it in 2012 with regards to protecting the euro. When doing whatever it takes refers to handing out free money, is one thing, it is a completely other one, when referred to increasing the cost for a highly leveraged economy.

I expect the higher borrowing costs will slow economic growth much sooner than the Fed expects. At that time, they will have to decide whether to focus on inflation and the dollar or economic growth.

I think the second alternative is far more likely which would be very bullish for gold GLD, IAU, PHYS, silver SLV, PSLV, SIVR and many other commodities.

Inflation

Central bankers have been asking for inflation for some time. While we have seen inflation in financial assets, education, healthcare and other specific items. It has over the last couple of years turned up in the official statistics as well. Not only in the U.S. but many other countries as well.

Figure 1 - Source: tradingeconomics.com

The Fed is now raising rates to protect the economy from overheating and try to control inflation. The Fed funds rate is presently at 2% and will likely have to go significantly higher to get control over consumer and producer prices. However, rising rates in a leveraged economy will have negative consequences as well. I will discuss what I see happening if the Fed continues to raise rates and why I think a pause is likely in the following sections.

Figure 2 - Source: tradingeconomics.com

Trade

We have already seen the impact of the recent rate hikes and the stronger dollar has had on emerging markets. If the trend continues in the same direction, emerging market economies will likely continue to weaken due to the lower relative wealth and significantly higher borrowing costs. However, considering export is a relatively small portion of U.S. GDP, the decreasing global demand will only have a marginal effect. There are naturally industries within the U.S. that will be more affected, but the overall demand on the U.S. economy is not part of my major concerns.

Figure 3 - Exports of goods and services (% of GDP) - Source: worldbank.org

Corporate Debt

The additional rate hikes will however not only affect emerging markets, but the effect will be felt by the corporations within the U.S. as well. Non-financial corporate debt in relation to GDP is at an all-time high.

Figure 4 - Source: bloomberg.com

Debt to EBITDA might not be at an all-time high, but still at an elevated level which further highlights the sensitivity to higher interest rates.

Figure 5 - Source: wsj.com

What is partly hidden in the above chart is the fact that we have several well-capitalized large cap companies which would be less affected by the higher rates. We have on the other side a significant portion of more risky debt in the market. The below chart shows that 50% of outstanding investment grade debt, is BBB rated. Which means, 50% of the outstanding investment grade debt is one downgrade away from junk status, that would lead to significant capital flight due to the way investment mandates are structured and much higher borrowing costs for downgraded companies.

Figure 6 & 7 - Sources: barrons.com and bloomberg.com

Household Debt

For the U.S., like many other countries, consumption is what's driving GDP. The below charts illustrate that in 2016, 83% of GDP came from consumption.

Figure 8 - Final consumption expenditure (% of GDP) - Source: worldbank.org

While aggregated household debt to income has come down some from the peak during the financial crisis. Like the corporate side, the aggregated number somewhat hides the fact that we have many lower-income households already suffering from too much debt.

Figure 9 - Source: federalreserve.gov

Student Loans

The student loan situation is probably the most concerning statistic. The aggregated level of student debt has been growing past the $1.5T mark.

Figure 10 - Source: ft.com

The New York Times recently published data on the default rates for student loans, where 15.5% were in default after 5 years. "The share of students facing serious struggles rose to 30% over all" for the same period. As if that wasn't bad enough, statistics show that private for-profit universities have even worse statistics. With default rates at 24.9% after 5 years and 44% faced some type of loan distress.

Figure 11 - Source: nytimes.com

The below tables list the top 5 non-profit and for-profit universities according to owlguru.com. If we just look at the university names, costs and graduating salary. We can conclude that we have more lower-income households attending or graduating from the for-profit universities and are consequently suffering from high debt compared to income earned from the degree.

Top 5 non-profit universities from owlguru.com

Top 5 for-profit universities from owlguru.com

Figure 12 & 13 - Source: owlguru.com

Credit Card Loans

A similar pattern appears on the credit card side as well. When we look at the top 100 banks by assets, we can see that the delinquency rate has come down significantly since the financial crisis. However, the delinquency rate is at an all-time high for smaller banks.

Figure 14 & 15 - Source: stlouisfed.org

The conclusion based on the two charts' recent rise in delinquency and charge-off rates is that the smaller banks have increasingly been lending to less credit-worthy households which have delinquency rates above financial crisis levels.

Auto Loans

Total vehicle sales have rebounded well since the financial crisis and we are now back to numbers seen before the crisis. Note that the growth rate has stalled over the last few years though.

Figure 16 - Source: tradingeconomics.com

The overall industry shows very few signs of financial stress, but there is some cause for concern here as well. We have seen the amount financed has reached all-time highs, the same is true for average maturity of loans and the aggregated amounts of loans seen in the chart below.

Figure 17 - Source: stlouisfed.org

The above numbers aren't a concern by themselves, but the sensitivity to additional rate hikes is now significantly higher with more loans and longer maturities.

Similar to what we have seen with student loans and credit card debt, the delinquency rate was earlier in the year reported by wolfstreet.com above levels seen during the financial crisis. The lower-income household are to a much higher degree delinquent on the loans.

Figure 18 - Source: wolfstreet.com

Government Debt

Figure 19 - Source: tradingeconomics.com

Government debt to GDP has increased since the financial crisis which is at a high level, but not as extreme as Japan for example. The fact that the U.S. is running a deficit in a period when the overall economy is doing reasonably well, is probably the more concerning fact in combination with the high level of debt.

Federal Deficit

Japan and China are the biggest holders of treasury bonds and they have been decreasing their holdings some. With emerging markets being put under pressure, we can expect more selling from emerging market countries, which effectively means the U.S. will to a larger degree have to finance its own deficit.

The federal deficit for the first 11 months of the fiscal year 2018 was $895B, $222B more than last year. Earlier in this year, it was projected that we would exceed a $1T deficit by 2020, while it now looks like we will be above a $1T deficit either this year or next. The increase this year is primarily due to almost flat receipts, but growing costs for defense, social security, Medicare, Medicaid and interest expense. The below graph shows interest expense over the last 3 decades, where the 2018 fiscal year number only includes the first 11 months of data.

Figure 20 - Source: treasurydirect.gov

There is about $21T debt outstanding, from that, $16T is held by the public. If we just for simplicity assume four rate hikes that would lead to a parallel shift of the curve. We would be looking at an additional $160B in interest expense on top of the higher cost from financing the growing debt.

The congressional budget office in April projected that by 2028, $29T of federal debt will be financed by the public. Considering that the projection only assumed an $804B deficit in 2018 and stable real economic growth of 1.9% for the next decade, I think it is safe to assume that projection is on the low side. The growing treasury supply could push the longer rates up significantly, even without additional rate hikes.

Deflation

The most common argument against any kind inflation scenario is demographics and deflation associated with that. When focusing on the retirement of the baby boomer generation, it is often overlooked that the following generations are extremely large as well.

Figure 21 - Source: fat-pitch.blogspot.com

My main argument against deflation is history. Central bankers and politicians have recently shown a willingness to do just about anything to avoid deflation, so I am not sure why anyone would expect them to react any differently if we start to see any signs of deflation again. If we instead focus on the long-term history, it is extremely rare to see any country which can print money to resolve over-leverage through deflation, so I would not bet on it this time either.

Conclusion

We have shown above that there is a large amount of leverage in the system. The near-term concerns are more related to less credit-worthy companies and households, keeping in mind it was the same claim that was made before the last financial crisis as well. The big difference this time is that the U.S. government is also leveraged up and there seems to be very little concern over the growing deficit.

The economy is primarily driven by consumption, hiking rates will make the over-leveraged population less able to spend and likely grow the proportion of households that would have to curtail consumption. A large portion of corporations also have significant leverage where the effect of rate hikes and potential downgrades could be very pronounced. The growing deficits and government debt have already left the government with all-time high interest expenses, rate hikes will accelerate the negative spiral for interest expenses.

Given the above statistics combined with additional rate hikes, I think we are far closer to seeing the effects turn up in more general economic data like: retail sales, total vehicles sold, consumer credit, aggregated delinquency rates, corporate credit downgrades, aggregated corporate earnings or the 10-year government bond rate. When that happens, the Fed will have to decide what to prioritize - inflation or economic growth.

There will be a lot of pressure from politicians to pause the rate hikes. There are very few things Republicans and Democrats agree on today, but I expect this would be one of them. There has been a complete lack of willingness from politicians and central bankers to deal with the negative long-term effects of their choices and I expect this decision will be no different. When it comes to protecting the dollar or maintaining economic growth, my bet is on the latter. In the same way as quantitative easing was initially sold as a temporary one-off solution, inflation will be argued to be transitory whether that turns out to be the case or not, as I suspect.

That would be very bullish for gold, silver and other commodities, but it is important to remember that the Fed might continue the current path, at least initially. Which could lead to a stronger dollar and weaker commodity prices until we see a pause in the discussed rate hikes.

