Short-Term Catalyst Absence Looms On BOIL Shares

Welcome to my ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) report. As you may know, BOIL is a U.S incorporated ETF that replicates 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas futures. This ETF is not recommended for long term holding, since its rollover costs and expense ratio of 1.31% slowly erodes its value.

In this report, I wish to discuss (based on the Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimate), recent changes in natural gas inventories and speculative positioning (released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)) to assess the impacts on natural gas futures and BOIL. Then, based on the recent macro developments, I highlight the triggers, which will likely impact BOIL's share price.

Natural gas stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S. natural gas stockpile accelerated on the August 31 – September 7 period, up 2.69% or 69 Bcf to 2 636 Bcf. Despite this healthy lift, gas storage deficit remains anchored below the five-year mean and could significantly affect gas prices during the winter, if punctual cold snaps hit the continent. Actually, natural gas stock deficit (w/w) deterioration accelerated, down 20.4% or 675 Bcf compared to 2017 and 14.7% or 453.4 Bcf below the 5-year average.

Source: EIA

In the meantime, aggregate U.S natural gas daily supply edged marginally lower, down 0.1% to 87.8 Bcf/d, following ramping U.S gas output, which was counterbalanced again by plunging net imports. Marketed and dry production advanced side by side, up respectively 1.1% to 94.6 Bcf/d and 0.5% to 83.2 Bcf/d, while imports from Canada declined strongly, down 10% to 4.5 Bcd/d

On the other side, U.S gas demand continued to decline, down 1.3% to 74.5 Bcf/d, due to comfortable temperatures, which weighted on power demand and Mexican exports. Although residential & commercial demand advanced robustly, up 26.4% to 9.1 Bcf/d, power demand and exports to the southern border decreased more rapidly in absolute terms, down respectively 8.2% to 31.2 Bcf/d and 6.4% to 4.4 Bcf/d.

With stable gas supply and declining demand, November 2018 natural gas futures, which represent 203.69% of BOIL exposure is stuck in the lower horizontal range and it might potentially break it if gas demand disappointment continues.

Source: CME Group

Meanwhile, BOIL declined 2.18% to $26.01, due to Hurricane Florence passage, which devastated the Carolinas and the natural gas demand in the region.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report provided by the CFTC on September 4 – 10 period, net speculative positioning on natural gas NYMEX contract plunged 6.21% to 71 882 net short contracts, whereas BOIL decreased 0.59% to $26.94 per share.

Source: CFTC

The strong net speculative positioning decline is primarily attributable to robust short accumulations, up 6.25% (w/w) to 374 922 contracts and was partly offset by long builds, up 6.26% to 303 040 contracts. The growing interest expressed by investors during the period has not been enough to provoke a trend reversal, indicating that bears are still in control.

Since the beginning of 2018, net speculative length decelerated; but is still up 48.84% or 68 619 contracts, while BOIL (YTD) decline accelerates, down 20.3% to $26.94 per share.

The lack of short-term gas catalysts threatens BOIL shares

During the week, November 2018 gas future price rested against the $2.75 MMBtu support level, following growing storage deficit. However, the natural gas complex is lacking short-term catalysts.

Weather conditions on the September 24 – 30 period remain supportive in parts of the continent, namely the southeast and central west regions, however colder temperatures expected in California and Northern states will likely offset it. With this mitigated weather forecast, forward-looking weather conditions should have marginal impact on gas futures and BOIL shares.

Source: Natural Weather Service

Moreover, following Category 4 Hurricane Florence, natural gas demand in the Carolinas will need at least several more days to fully recover from the destruction, record-breaking rains and flooding caused by the biggest hurricane since the nineties. On Monday, half of the 930,000 homes and businesses that have been knocked out of power were still disconnected from the power grid. Although Florence Hurricane has been downgraded to Tropical depression, natural gas demand weakness should persist in the following days and push BOIL downward.

Meanwhile, last Thursday deadly gas blasts in Massachusetts has weighted marginally on short-term gas demand. However, this could bring bullishness in the medium to long-term if the NTSB rules for tougher natural gas safety regulations, delaying pipelines under construction and restraining the already tight gas logistic system.

Given the lack of short-term catalysts, natural gas futures and BOIL will likely continue to edge lower in the short-term, although gas storage remains supportive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.