Boeing: Should You Buy The Best-Performing Defense Stock Now?

The stock has been in consolidation mode year to date. So, it's a good time to dig further into the company to see if it fits your portfolio.

Applications of new technologies throughout Boeing's business will allow for margin expansion to the mid-teens by 2020 and further expansion beyond that.

Aerospace and defense stocks have finally taken a breather and are in consolidation. As I was reviewing a potential dividend-growth stock to buy from the group, I noticed that Boeing (BA) has outperformed its peers, including Lockheed Martin (LMT), General Dynamics (GD), and Raytheon (RTN) and the market in different periods, including the year-to-date, one-year, three-year, five-year, and 10-year periods.

BA data by YCharts

Five-year price appreciation

A Business Overview

Boeing is the world’s biggest aerospace company. It's also the leading manufacturer of commercial airplanes and defense, space and security systems and a key provider of government and commercial aerospace services.

Boeing supports airlines and the U.S. and allied government customers in 150-plus countries. Last year, its global services segment made up about 15.6% of revenue. Year to date, this segment grew 11%, which will help stabilize its overall business performance as this business is non cyclical, unlike the commercial aerospace industry.

A Boeing 737

Solid business growth

Management expects healthy growth to continue in the overall aerospace and defense market. Over the next 20 years, it sees a strong demand for commercial airplanes. It also estimates passenger traffic will grow by 6%-7% per year.

Most importantly, Boeing has a solid backlog - about 5,800 commercial airplanes. This means Boeing has no shortage of business. In fact, it's been ramping up production for the high demand. Boeing delivered 763 commercial airplanes last year, expects to deliver 810-815 planes this year, and believes it can deliver 900-plus planes per year in 1-2 years.

One way Boeing is boosting production is by improving its supply chain and processes. For example, early this year, Boeing launched a new joint venture with Adient to create more supply chain flexibility for its seat supply, as well as to ensure the seats will be of superior quality and reliability.

Boeing also has been applying new technology. In its production lines it has added automation and data analysis, which should drive efficiency and productivity. Using 3D printing, it can create on-demand customization in its factories.

The company is in the very early stages of incorporating new technologies into its system. Dennis A. Muilenburg, the Chairman, President, CEO and Director of Boeing, recently stated,

This is digitizing our entire engineering and development system... including down into our supply chain, and then connecting that with the production system and how we service and support to create value for our customers. That ... will unleash incredible value in the future. And I think we're just very much at the beginning of that journey and we're certainly on the leading edge of that technology implementation, and that's something that's going to drive both top and bottom line growth going forward.

That's why management is confident about expanding its margins to the mid-teens by 2020 and even further expansion after that. (Last year, Boeing's core operating margins were 9.6%.)

Tariff Worries?

Obviously, aluminum is a key raw material for Boeing. Thankfully, it sources 90% of its aluminum from the U.S. So, the tariff increases for its imported aluminum will have little impact on the company.

About 80% of the planes on its backlog are 737s. And Boeing delivers about a third of its 737s to China. So, China is a key customer for Boeing.

In the grander scheme of things, here's what Muilenburg said,

(There's a demand for about) 43,000 new (commercial) airplanes in the world over the next 20 years, about 7,600 of those are in China. And there's a key link between growth in the aerospace industry in China and broader economic growth, and the population that's moving in to be the air traveling public in China is creating a demand there that's very clear. On the U.S. side, we're the biggest U.S. exporter. And if trade deficits are your concern, well, the biggest trade surplus we have in the U.S. is aerospace. And by far, the biggest portion of that surplus is in our business, in Boeing's business. So, we export about 80% of what we build, and we build 90% of it here in the U.S. So, there's a strong case to be made for a healthy aerospace industry in both countries (i.e., China and the U.S.), and there's a certain codependency that I think is well understood.

Boeing is keeping good terms with its Chinese customers. For instance, it's building a 737 finishing center in China, which will be a win-win situation. It'll add jobs and capacity in China, as well as help Boeing ramp up its U.S. production.

Dividend

Boeing has paid dividends for 75-plus years. Historically, Boeing had been a highly cyclical business due to its significant exposure to commercial aerospace. The company would experience booming years with double-digit growth followed by slow years. Its dividend growth has followed in a similar pattern.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

However, the market has been changing with an increasing global population which has access to flight or are flying for the first time, for example. So, over time, we may see smoother dividend growth. In any case, over the long haul, Boeing shareholders can expect the company's dividend to increase.

Investor Takeaway

Source: Google Finance with author annotations

Boeing had a super rally from September 2016 to January 2018. The stock is finally taking a breather and has been consolidating and trading in a sideways channel year to date. With earnings catching up, it's a good time to consider adding to the stock if you own it, or consider starting a position if you don't.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs - Earnings catching up to share price

I'd like to hear your thoughts:

What do you think of Boeing?

Will you buy Boeing now or are you waiting for a better valuation?

Disclaimer: This article consists of my opinions and is for educational purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.

