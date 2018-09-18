Immune Design: Can This Small Oncology Play Deliver?

"The oak fought the wind and was broken, the willow bent when it must and survived." - Robert Jordan, The Fires of Heaven

This week to celebrate our first-year anniversary of The Busted IPO Forum we are enabling free 14-day trials into the service with a 20% discount off the first year of membership through the market close this Friday, September 21st.

Today, we look at another Busted IPO from the biotech sector which always has its fair share of stocks selling significantly below their IPO levels.

Company Overview:

Immune Design (IMDZ) is a clinical stage immunotherapy company that was founded in 2008 and is based out of Seattle, Wash. The company aims to produce next-generation drugs that enables the body's immune system to fight diseases. Immune Design currently has a market cap of just over $150 million and trades at $3.25 a share.

Technology and Pipeline:

The company is focused on engineering drugs for the oncology space that activate the immune system's natural ability to create tumor-specific cytotoxic T cells to fight cancer. Cancer is the focus for now, but the company believes that their technology is broadly applicable across multiple therapeutic areas. The company's lead product candidates are CMB305 and G100. They use a distinct immune-oncology approach that the company believes addresses the weaknesses of existing therapies and may be used as a monotherapy or in combination with existing therapies.

CMB305 targets specific antigens that are present in the patient's tumor so that the immune system will recognize the tumor antigen and kill the tumor cells expressing the antigen. G100 leverages the endogenous antigens found in the tumor microenvironment via intratumoral immunization. The drug relies on chemotherapy or local radiation to lyse tumors and release endogenous antigens, which are ultimately captured by nearby G100 activated dendritic cells, which is intended to illicit a broad and varied immune response.

Source: Company Presentation

CMB305:

CMB305 is a prime-boost vaccine approach used against NY-ESO-1-expressing tumors, designed to generate an anti-NY-ESO-1 immune response via a targeted, specific interaction with dendritic cells. The company believes that this mechanism of action differs meaningfully from traditional cancer vaccines. CMB305 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, as well as from the FDA and European Commission for each of the components of CMB305 for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

CMB305 is a product of the ZVex platform. The ZVex platform uses a vector to generate product candidates designed to create CTLs in vivo. CTLs are of great interest to the company because they recognize and destroy tumor cells. The ZVex vector is really a delivery system designed to carry genetic information of tumor antigens safely and selectively to dendritic cells in the skin. The company believes that dendritic cells are the most important immune cells to target because they initiate a specific immune response that generates CTLs that kill tumors.

The company has initiated a Phase 3 SYNOVATE trial for CBM305, which is now open for enrollment at U.S. sites. The SYNOVATE trial is a randomized global Phase 3 clinical study that will evaluate CMB305 monotherapy versus placebo in 248 patients with NY-ESO-1 positive, unresectable, locally-advanced or metastatic synovial sarcoma. The company is actively going through the IRB review process at centers across the U.S. and that will be followed by expansion into Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company believes that top-line results will be available to share in the first quarter of 2019.

Also, the company has decided to narrow their focus on their two late stage assets, so they have decided to pause development of their pre-clinical programs, CA21 and intratumoral ZVex IL12.

Source: Company Presentation

G100:

G100 contains a potent, synthetic small molecule toll-like receptor TLR4 agonist. The drug activates innate and adaptive immunity in the tumor microenvironment to generate an immune response against the tumor's preexisting, diverse set of antigens.

G100 is a product of the GLAAS platform. The platform is based on a synthetic small molecule, Glucopyranosyl Lipid A. GLA selectively binds to the TLR4 receptor to cause potent activation of dendritic cells. Products of this platform are designed to amplify the anti-tumor activity of CTLs as well as other beneficial anti-tumor mechanisms. In the case of G100, the company uses a specific formulation of GLA, which is injected directly into the tumor and neighboring GLA-activated dendritic cells then capture the diverse set of released antigens and generate a broad and varied immune response.

The company recently released feedback from the FDA following their Type B meeting on G100. There were two main takeaways from the meeting. One, the FDA confirmed that late-stage relapse follicular lymphoma represents an unmet medical need. Two, a single-arm open label trial with overall response rate and duration of response endpoints is an acceptable approach to assess the safety and efficacy of G100 in combination with pembrolizumab in a population with relapse refractory follicular lymphoma. It's the company's intention to use an open label study approach to generate data for a biological license application and they are working with the FDA to finalize the details of the protocol. Furthermore, as part of their discussions with the FDA, they are also evaluating a path to bring the therapy to patients who have received two prior therapies using the company's emergent TLR4HIGH biomarker.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of the of the second quarter, the company had nearly $75 million in cash and marketable securities on hand. Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were $11 million, compared to $10.8 million for the same period last year. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were $4 million, compared to $3.8 million for the same period last year. On the latest conference call, the company stated that they expect to have enough cash to fund their operations until the second half of 2020.

The stock is sparsely followed in the analyst community. Analyst commentary has picked up over the past couple of months. After no analyst chatter in 2018, since early August, Cowen & Co, Jefferies ($7 price target) and H.C. Wainwright ($11 price target) have reissued Buy ratings on Immune Design The latest recommendation comes from HC Wainwright on August 29th. The analyst at HC Wainwright stated that the "company is engaging the immune system through different avenues and is targeting significant unmet medical needs." Furthermore, the analyst stated that he thinks the company could become a leader in the resurgence of cancer vaccines.

Verdict:

Like all Tier 4 concerns, Immune Design is a high-risk play and best invested in via a small allocation within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. We continue to like the risk/reward of this name, however. It has a couple of shots on goal, has upcoming potential catalysts and is starting to see positive analyst commentary.

"The human capacity for burden is like bamboo - far more flexible than you'd ever believe at first glance." - Jodi Picoult, My Sister's Keeper

Bret Jensen is the Founder and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum, and The Insiders Forum. To receive these articles as published on Seeking Alpha, just click the appropriate link and hit the orange follow button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMDZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.