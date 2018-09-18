Should You Still Purchase Amazon At This Level?

In my last article, I was bullish on Amazon (AMZN) as I expected it to have a steep ascent from the price level of $1,400. This came true last week when Amazon rose till the $2,039-mark. Hence in this article, I shall ascertain the possibility of Amazon having a short-term correction after which it shall commence a bullish ascent. Thus, to establish the likelihood of this occurring, I shall look at the fundamentals affecting the stock whilst also analyzing the charts using technical analysis tools.

Fundamentals of the stock:

Amazon's financials:

Amazon's second quarter results of 2018 were undeniably fantastic as the earnings stood at $5.07 per share. This crushed analyst's estimates who had the earnings level pegged at $2.58. Moreover, in the year-ago quarter, the firm reported earnings of 40 cents per share.

The firm's net sales stood at $52.89 billion, which was within the management's guided range of $51 billion to $54 billion. Moreover, the net sales grew by 39.3% on a year on year basis. Furthermore, the revenue from North America stood at $32.16 billion, which was a growth of 43.8% from the prior year's quarter. The international revenue rose to $14.61 billion, which was a growth of 27.2% from the prior year's quarter.

The firm's operating expenses surged by 33.7% from the year-ago quarter to $49.9 billion. However, as a percentage of revenues, operating expenses fell by 400 basis points on a year on year basis to 94.4%. Moreover, the cost of sales declined by 390 basis points. The only expenses that rose were the fulfilment expenses which increased by 14 basis points from the prior year's quarter. This drop-in the total expenses was due to a reduction made in the fixed costs as the firm reduced the number of external hires. Lastly, operating income rose to $2.98 billion, which was a growth of 375% from the year-ago quarter. This resulted in the operating margin standing at 5.6% which was a 400 basis points expansion from the year-ago quarter.

Overall, the rise in revenue and earnings per share clearly reveals that the future price trajectory of the stock shall be positive. I say this due to the levels of earnings crushing analyst estimates as it surpassed the estimated value of $2.58 by a whopping 100%. Moreover, the firm is managing to lower its operating expenses as a percentage of revenues. This is a very positive sign for long-term investors as it shows us that the management is maximising the bang it gets for each buck it spends.

Amazon and its love-hate relationship with India:

Amazon's honeymoon in India has come to an end after it enjoyed a solid run in the world's fastest growing e-commerce market from 2013. Amazon could kick local rivals such as Flipkart (FPKT) and Snapdeal six ways to Sunday due to its multi-billion-dollar war chest. However, the smooth sailing has now come to an abrupt end due to the acquisition of Flipkart by Walmart (WMT).

Walmart purchased its way into the Indian e-commerce market, and this inspired others such as Alibaba (BABA) to loosen their purse strings as well. Alibaba has purchased a stake in one of India's largest retail chains, which shall aid Alibaba in building an omnichannel retail strategy. Moreover, Walmart already has built a strong ground presence with its cash and carry stores, whilst, local giant Reliance retail has announced that it is planning to enter the e-commerce market.

All this action has littered Amazon's path to future success with numerous roadblocks. However, Amazon has one trick up its sleeve that shall help it narrow down the large gap it has with its rivals. The trick was exposed recently when Amazon announced that it shall be acquiring a 49% stake in Indian retail chain 'More'. Amazon is entering this deal with Samara Capital who shall acquire the majority 51% share. Amazon has undertaken this deal with Samara Capital as this shall allow them to bypass the foreign direct investment regulations which have capped the level of foreign holdings in retail stores.

This acquisition shall let Amazon expand its offline presence in India. This is important for Amazon, as physical locations play a critical role in driving sales of grocery and food items. This shall also aid Amazon in expanding its prime grocery platform as it is currently restricted to only a certain area of four cities. Additionally, Amazon through the acquisition shall be able to execute two-hour deliveries of fresh and perishable items across all towns and cities. This shall let the American behemoth have a better chance of attaining a large portion of India's $428 billion grocery market.

Amazon Prime:

Amazon has always been known as the preeminent purveyor of e-commerce goods internationally. This has let the firm become the largest online seller and the sixth largest retailer globally. One of the key factors that have attributed to this growth is the firm's Prime service which has topped 100 million subscribers this year. Moreover, these subscribers are some of Amazon's best clientele as they spend on average $1,400 annually in comparison to the $600 spent by the average client. Furthermore, the prime service has allowed Amazon to build a great deal of loyalty with its clients. I say that as it has provided its clients with an all-inclusive service that other platforms aren't able to offer. Additionally, Prime has aided in creating a strong network effect that is aiding Amazon in fueling both its advertising segment and its third-party seller services.

Amazon Web Services:

Amazon's cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is going to play a large role in the firm's future growth story. AWS's revenue rose by 49% to $6.11 billion in the last quarter. Moreover, it has so far in the first half of 2018 risen by a similar percentage to over $11.7 billion. Furthermore, the segment's operating income is growing at a faster rate, as it accounted for 62% of the firm's total operating income for the first half of 2018.

Amazon Web Services customer base has expanded significantly in the last quarter as they have added enterprise clients such as Epic Games, 21st Century Fox, Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Formula One, and Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY). Additionally, numerous enterprise clients have commenced running SAP workloads on AWS. The client list doing this includes Bose, Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX), Petronas Lubricants, and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Overall, I believe Amazon Web Services shall provide the firm with a blockbuster level of growth in the future, as its clients shall continue to tap its scalable services so as to meet more of their private needs. Furthermore, I believe AWS has helped transform Amazon into a very different firm than what it was five years ago as it is letting clients build their own ecosystem around the service Amazon is offering. This, in turn, shall let Amazon utilize the AWS platform to expand into several other profitable business lines in the future.

Amazon and advertising:

Amazon has off late placed a considerable amount of its resources on advertising which could represent a substantial opportunity for the firm. Most advertisers are increasingly interested in attaining access to the firm's shopping base, as the user data would aid brands target their adverts more effectively. Moreover, the firm's ad revenue for the past two quarters has topped $2 billion in each quarter. Lastly, the segment's growth rate is now in triple digits, as the advertising revenue is up by 132% and 139% in the first and second quarters of 2018. On the whole, I believe the advertising segment shall unlock a huge revenue stream for Amazon, one that has driven billions in profits for technological giants such as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). I expect that due to the vast level of user data Amazon has with it.

Amazon's devices strategy:

Amazon's Alexa powered Echo devices are doing extremely well as it is aiding the firm in selling a higher level of products and services. Artificial Intelligence driven Alexa has managed to amalgamate itself into a host of everyday devices, which has converted the embryonic home market into a huge growth expanse in a very short period. This is a very positive aspect of Amazon's future, as it shall let Amazon expand its competitive advantage. The competitive advantage stems from the fact that all the leading devices in this market segment either belong to Amazon or to a party that does business closely with Amazon. This lets the firm gain a lot of knowledge about what the consumer wants and which directionality shall be the most profitable in terms of sales and market share. This knowledge and expertise, in turn, shall let Amazon increase its size in the market and the profits it makes from the market. Lastly, we see that the knowledge has allowed Amazon to build an ecosystem around Alexa and it is safe to say that it has taken an early lead over Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Cortana or Google's Smart Assistant.

Technical analysis:

Daily Chart:

The stock's daily chart indicates that, in the coming days, investors can expect a minor correction after which we shall have a bullish rally. I anticipate this due to the formation of a 'Hanging Man' candle pattern. This pattern psychology indicates to investors that the bullish momentum is weakening due to the stock being overextended. Moreover, the Hanging Man pattern received a bearish confirmation in the next session which gives us confidence to state that the trend has turned bearish in the short term.

On the price target front, I do not expect the stock in the short term to extend its fall beyond the 127.2% level at $1,926.39. This is due to this level being a change of polarity zone. However, once it corrects till this mark, then I expect the equity to have a rally up till the long-term 127.2% and 161.8% resistance level. The 127.2% resistance level is at $2,163.37, whilst, the 161.8% resistance level is at $2,229.13.

Weekly chart:

The stock's weekly chart, clearly indicates that the bearish correction is merely temporary. I say that as the current candle has merely descended below the prior candle but is still bullish in nature as it is an inside day candle pattern. This pattern psychology indicates to traders that the bulls have gained the upper hand and that the bears are losing confidence. However, before a strong bullish rally can commence we may have one week of sideways movement due to the temporary correction occurring in the daily chart.

On the support front, the stock has taken support for the prior two weeks from the 100% Fibonacci level at $1,939.35. On the price target front, I expect the stock to rise till the 127.2% to 161.8% resistance levels. The 127.2% resistance level is at $2,163.37, whilst, the 161.8% resistance level is at $2,229.13. Once the equity does reach these levels then I shall expect a temporary correction once again.

On the indicator facet, the long-term RSI has tumbled to the 15-mark after which it has flattened out. This clearly depicts that a bullish run is on the cards in the coming weeks as the RSI has not commenced a descent. Furthermore, the ADX settings have perched between 34 and 37 thus demonstrating to investors that there is an ongoing build-up in bullish pressure.

Overall picture:

Overall, Amazon has undertaken various activities that have aided the firm in setting out a robust growth plan. Thus, I am confident that the equity is in a sweet spot where the probability of a long-term price rise is high. However, before trading, do ensure that you utilize a trailing stop loss so that you are around for the next trade as capital protection is key.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.