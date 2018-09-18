Bluerock Residential Growth Is Pulling Multiple Growth Levers

One of the best and most unusual ways BRG is unlocking value (for a REIT) is through share buybacks financed by issuing preferred shares that yield less than common shares.

Bluerock Residential Growth (BRG) is effectively executing a three-tiered strategy for creating shareholder value by issuing preferred shares in order to buy backs its higher-yielding common stock, growing its portfolio through accretive acquisitions, and expanding its profit margins on its existing portfolio.

Cash Flow Arbitrage

BRG management is making a calculated bet that its common shares will be worth more in the future than they are today by selling Series B 6% preferred shares that are convertible to common shares at the future stock price (at the time of conversion) and then turning around and using those proceeds in part to buy back current common equity. I like this strategy for three reasons:

First of all, buying back shares unlocks value embedded in the shares. For a REIT, much less a multifamily REIT, to repurchase its common stock is a rarity due to the capital intensity of the business, rising interest rates, debt covenants, and the tendency for REIT management teams to target greater scale rather than per share performance metrics. However, with multifamily cap rates compressing and interest rates rising, property investments are losing their appeal, while publicly traded REIT equity often trades at a discount to NAV (which is also true in this case). Therefore, by deploying capital to share buybacks, management is unlocking value for shareholders in a much lower risk manner than if the funds were applied towards new property acquisitions. The one limitation here is that management needs to keep its leverage ratio within a reasonable level, so share buybacks can only go so far unless leverage is also being reduced.

Source

Second, management's ability to consistently raise considerable sums of capital through preferred equity issuance helps them to repurchase shares in a debt-neutral manner, thereby enabling them to keep their balance sheet from becoming over-leveraged and burdened by too much debt. These preferred shares are convertible, which means they will one day be paid for with common share issuance rather than with actual cash. When accounting for the cash flow savings from the common share buybacks made with the proceeds from the preferred issuance, this move actually strengthens the balance sheet.

Finally, by swapping 6.5% yielding (6.8% AFFO yield) shares for 6% preferred shares, management is placing more cash flow liabilities at a higher priority than its common dividend while simultaneously increasing the total funds available for distribution to its common shareholders (after interest, operating expenses, and preferred dividends). Furthermore, this is before all future growth in AFFO/share which only further increases the accretive nature of this cash flow arbitrage by management. Finally, and most importantly, the structure of this deal minimizes potential dilution as the preferred is convertible to common stock based on the future stock price at the time of conversion, not based on the stock price on the issue date. This makes these preferred shares essential 6% yielding bonds that are redeemable for a fixed dollar amount in common equity, rather than cash - an extremely attractive combination for BRG.

Portfolio Growth

The latest quarterly report indicated strong organic growth trends ahead of inflation with 3.9% same-store year-over-year NOI growth and 50 basis point margin expansion. This growth appears to be sustainable over the short term, as strong growth in Orlando (7% organic rent growth rate) is expected to taper as new supply enters the market but same-store costs grew at a higher rate than expected (3.3% year-over-year) due to the timing of repairs and capital expenditures throughout the portfolio and should also taper their pace of growth in the coming quarters.

Source

Meanwhile, the preferred equity program gives them fairly cheap equity to invest in new opportunities that can be combined with their access to attractive mortgage debt (~4% interest rates) to produce strong returns. Finally, their value add record is strong with a lifetime ROI of 27.4%, providing them other opportunities to add value on top of accretive acquisitions. Their ability to effectively add value at strong rates was once again proven in the most recent quarter, as rent rates increased by 4.2% while occupancy only declined by 50 basis points and still stands at a healthy 94.3%.

Valuation

With a mid-range AFFO/share guide of $0.68 for the full year, the $0.65 dividend should be well covered. The reason that the dividend coverage is safer than the 95.6% payout ratio indicates is that the company's preferred equity issuance strategy decreases their need to retain capital to provide equity for growth investments. At a dividend yield north of 6.5% and the company's arbitrage, organic, and acquisition fueled growth projects, shares appear pretty attractive here, especially considering that the preferred shares are essentially very conservative bonds.

Even if organic growth slows (which is somewhat unlikely given the company's lucrative value-add strategy and resilient occupancy metrics despite aggressive rent increases) and acquisition opportunities dry up, the preferred equity for common equity arbitrage should continue to drive AFFO/share growth by a few percentage points each year. As a result, 3%-4% long-term AFFO/share growth seems a reasonable assumption. This puts shares at a ~10% annual total return potential at current prices.

Investor Takeaway

Unlike fellow small-cap peer BRT Apartments (BRT) that is diluting shareholders with equity issuances, BRG is buying back shares. This gives its growth potential an additional tailwind moving forward on top of its strong organic growth numbers and expanding margins. Even after its considerable run-up since early year lows, BRG remains a buy.

I am personally going to wait for a pull-back in the hopes of buying shares at a 7% yield alongside shares in Preferred Apartments (APTS) to gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of multifamily properties.

Authors Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.