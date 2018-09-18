BDC Investors: Consider This 5.82%-Yielding Baby Bond

Investing For Income

In an effort to find a short-term income investment that offers a respectable yield and limited interest rate sensitivity, I came across Capital Southwest Corp’s (CSWC) baby bond. Set to mature in December of 2022, this baby bond has a current yield of 5.82% and a positive YTC. As we will see in the analysis, this BDC does take on quite a bit of credit risk in it’s investment strategy so this exchange traded note is not for everybody. This is especially considering that the bonds are unsecured and unsubordinated.

Link to IPO prospectus

The business model

CSWC in an internally managed BDC that focuses on investing in private middle market companies. Although a small portion of their portfolio is allocated to non-yielding equity positions, their earnings are largely generated from lending to said private companies. However, because they are a non-traditional lender whose borrowers are not considered investment grade, their success depends on risk control. To hedge default risk and interest sensitivity, they typically offer secured (first or second lien) floating rate loans with short durations. As such, CSWC is essentially a leveraged bet on risky high-yield loans and their performance is driven by positive economic indicators such as consumer spending.

(Source: Latest Investor Presentation)

Assessing the Loan Portfolio

(Source: latest investor presentation)

Notwithstanding the fact that the BDC does employ a rather aggressive investment strategy, they have seemingly positioned their portfolio well for current macroeconomic conditions. As it is late in the business cycle, the firm has take a rather defensive approach with an emphasis on 1rst lien loans in case of borrower defaults. Furthermore, you can see from the chart above that they have done a great job maintaining discipline in their underwriting standards. Their portfolio has very good industry and geographic diversification instead of betting on the success of one particular sector.

(Source: latest investor presentation)

In execution, CSWC’s portfolio has performed admirably. Perhaps boosted by the strong economy and disciplined underwriting standards, defaults have been minimal over the past several quarters. Furthermore, they have routinely earned double digit yields in interest income and their investments are currently trading at premiums to cost. However, it should be noted that all of these impressive figures are being considered in hindsight and that changing macroeconomic conditions can affect the company’s loan performance going forward.

(Source: latest investor presentation)

While default rates have been very low, another key metric to consider for any lending institution is their capitalization. In particular, the use of leverage can make or break their success because the short-term cost of money is rising while long-term rates are falling. For traditional lenders such as banks, that can be a big headwind for profitability. However, because this BDC specializes in short duration loans, they have been unaffected by the flattening of the yield curve. Furthermore, assuming no deterioration in borrower credit quality, the company stands to benefit from rising short-term rates. This is because they have been very conservative with the use of leverage and the financing they have selected has proved to not be too expensive for them.

Sustainability of Interest Payments

(Source: Original Image - Data from latest quarterly and annual reports)

Finally, we turn our attention to determining the sustainability of the BDC’s short-term note. Corresponding to the firm’s impressive performance, they have had their debt obligations well covered. While they have steadily increased their use of leverage over the past few years, they have been very conservative with their use of borrowed funds. As such, their 6X interest coverage figure provides a very wide margin of safety for debt investors.

The Bottom Line

All things considered, aggressive income investors should consider this exchange traded note. With great portfolio performance, effective use of leverage, and a wide margin of interest safety, this note looks to offer a sustainable yield. Despite the fact that it is trading at a premium to par at the time of this writing, it still has a positive YTC and is set to mature in a very short four years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.