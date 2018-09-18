Esprit Holdings Ltd. (ESHDF) CEO Anders Kristiansen on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 04:45 January 1, 0000 5:46 AM ET

Raymond Or

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon and welcome to Esprit’s annual result presentation. I’d like to take this opportunity to introduce our new CEO, Anders Kristiansen, who is to my right. Anders joined us on 1st of June this year and he brings with him ample apparel experience. And if you take a look at him, he appears to be a very fashionable man. So I’m sure looking forward, Esprit’s product is going to be more inspiring and exciting.

I think Anders is going to share with us his initial thought, because he only joined us from 1st of June and I think he still needs to work out the detail, but the initial thought how to take Esprit forward I think has already been well thought through. So I think probably you would be more interested to hear the way forward for Esprit.

To my left is Thomas. Thomas, I think all of you probably know him very well. He will take us through I think the past financial year’s results, which I think is already up in Web site.

So without further ado, Thomas.

Thomas Tang

Thank you, Dr. Or. Again, good afternoon everyone and a very warm welcome to the annual results briefing of Esprit for the financial year ended 30th of June 2018, and thank you very much for joining us today.

I’d now like to present the annual results of Esprit. We start with the income statement. And just as a reminder, all dollar figures are expressed in Hong Kong dollars. Revenue of the group was $15.45 billion, representing a year-on-year decline of 11.1% in local currency terms, mainly due to a reduction of total controlled space of 9.3% year-on-year as well as weaker than expected retail sales performance.

The reduction in controlled space is in line with our strategic plan to rationalize our distribution footprint by closing down unprofitable retail stores and nonperforming wholesale spaces in order to create a healthier platform for future growth. The weaker than expected retail sales performance was mainly a result of the decrease in customers’ traffic to our stores and increased competition in the industry.

I would like to draw your attention that the revenue decline in Hong Kong dollar term was less at negative 3.1% year-on-year and this is due to the strengthening of the euro against Hong Kong dollar where the average rate during the year increased by some 10.3%.

In terms of gross profit margin, this was 51.3% of sales, more or less the same level than last year. A slight decrease of negative 0.3 percentage point in local currency terms was mainly due to lower proportion of revenue from retail channel which has a higher gross profit margin when compared with other channels, such as wholesale and eshop.

On operating expenses notwithstanding the reduction of regular operating expenses achieved in previous years, regular operating expenses for the year was further reduced by 3.3% year-on-year in local currency. Savings were mainly driven by closure of loss-making stores as well as overhead cost restructuring measures in order to optimize our operating expenses.

Unfortunately, the improvement in regular operating expenses was not sufficient to outweigh the negative impact from higher than expected decline in revenue. As a result, LBIT of underlying operations was a loss of $909 million compared to a loss of $186 million last year.

During the year, the financial results were significantly impacted by exceptional expenses totaling $1.34 billion which are necessary due to the continued decline of our business. It is important for me to highlight that these exceptional expenses are primarily related to nonrecurring provisions and impairments.

The majority of items are purely accounting adjustments with no impact on our cash and operating performance. I will discuss the exceptional items in details later on in the presentation. Taking into account a significant negative impact of these exceptional items, the Group reported a worse than expected LBIT of 2.25 billion for the year.

Compared with net taxation credit of $173 million last year where we had benefitted from certain one-off items, taxation this year was a net expense of $328 million. The taxation expense this year mainly comprised of a write down of deferred taxation assets in association with the German operations, which is non-cash and purely accounting adjustments triggered by continued decline of the business in recent years.

As a result, total net loss of the Group amounted to $2.55 billion for the year. We recognized this result is far from satisfactory and our management team has therefore already assessed the situation in an effort to develop corrective measures to address the situation.

We now have a clear strategy on how we can return Esprit to sustainable growth and sustainability, and our CEO Anders will share more details with you later on in the presentation. In view of a net loss, the Board does not recommend the payment of a final dividend.

Moving on to revenue analysis. First, revenue by product divisions; our two largest product lines Women Esprit and Women edc together accounted for 66.1% of total group revenue reported a revenue decline of 9.7% year-on-year in local currency, which is broadly in line with the overall controlled space reduction of 9.3%.

Unfortunately, we continue to experience challenges in the performance of our other divisions namely Men division and Lifestyle & others, which reported revenue decline of 15% and 12.2%, respectively.

Moving on to revenue by channels. Wholesale, excluding eshop, reported a decline of 11.6% year-on-year in total in local currency terms, largely in line with the corresponding year-on-year reduction in space of negative 10.6%.

Space productivity of this channel particularly in Europe was negatively impacted by the continued structure pressure experienced by traditional offline partners. This in turn has led to further closure of nonperforming locations by wholesale partners and hence the reduction in controlled space of 10.6%.

As for retail, excluding eshop, this channel was adversely impacted by intense competition in the market and our strategic store closures. Revenue from this channel declined by 13.8% year-on-year in local currency against the total space reduction of 7.8%.

The higher decline in revenue over the correspondence space reduction was mainly due to a decrease in customers’ traffic into our stores which in turn led to a comparable store sales decline of negative 9.6% year-on-year in local currency.

Regarding our eshop, the channel now accounted for 27% of total Group revenue. 95% of eshop revenue was generated in Europe which reported a revenue decline of 6.1% year-on-year in local currency, mainly due to decreased customers’ traffic. That being said, the business remained profitable with a segment EBIT margin of around mid teens.

As for eshop in Asia Pacific, following its early phase of development in the past few years, the business has reached critical size and management has shifted its focus from a high growth model to now a higher profitability model by reducing the level of promotional activities, price markdowns and discount to improve gross profit margin. As a consequence, eshop in Asia Pacific reported a revenue decline of negative 5.3% in local currency.

Revenue by markets. Moving on to revenue by markets, Europe remained our key market and accounted for 87.7% of total Group revenue. Within the European region, Germany alone accounted for half of the Group’s business. Both Germany and rest of Europe were adversely impacted by the weaker than expected performance of our brick and mortar stores and recorded higher decline in revenue than the corresponding reduction in space.

As for Asia Pacific, the region as a whole accounted for 12.3% of total group revenue, reported a revenue decline of 15.2% year-on-year in local currency. China is the biggest contributor in the region, representing approximately 40% of the total revenue from Asia Pacific, reported a revenue decline of negative 17.4% year-on-year in local currency.

Notwithstanding the revenue decline in Asia Pacific, we believe this region presents huge potential for growth in the medium to long term. Therefore, efforts and resources are being deployed to fuel growth in this region, including a very ambitious plan for China where our fast-to-market line aims to produce trendier products for the Asia Pacific market, particularly China. These products under our new initiatives will reach the source in the coming fall and winter of this year.

Profitability. In terms of gross profit margin, this was 51.3% of sales which is similar to the level for the year as shown in the chart on my right-hand side here. This slight decline of Group gross profit margin of 0.3 percentage point in local currency was mainly due to the lower proportion of revenue from retail channel, which is a higher gross profit margin than other channels.

Regular operating expenses for the year '17-'18 amounted to $8.83 billion representing a decrease of 3.3% year-on-year in local currency terms. We continue to see a reduction in operating expenses across all major cost lines except for a slight increase in marketing and advertising expenses of 0.9% in local currency which was used to strengthen our customer relationship management program. Cost reduction will remain an integral part of our strategy as the existing cost level of the Group is still too high relative to the size of our business.

As mentioned earlier, we have a significant impact from exceptional items that totaled $1.34 billion. Of this amount, almost 60% or if you like $794 million is related to the full impairment of the remaining balance of the China goodwill and customer relationship which is necessary due to the significant decline of our business in China over recent years.

Secondly, due to the weaker than expected sales performance of our directly managed retail stores, additional provisions and impairments of $152 million for store closures and onerous leases were made. The third largest item was the one-off cost related to the exit of the Australia and New Zealand markets of $129 million. This will allow us to concentrate our efforts and resources in developing other markets in Asia with profitable growth opportunities.

Other exceptional items include one-off costs in relation to staff reduction plans, additional provision for inventory arising from a change in the estimation methodology, to reflect more appropriately the net realizable value of our aged inventory and the impairment in association with absolute SAP applications that have been capitalized but no longer in use due to changes in internal processes.

I would now like to emphasize that the majority of these exceptional items are purely accounting adjustments with no impact on our cash and operating performance.

Now moving on to working capital. Inventory decreased by 9.6% year-on-year in local currency terms which is more or less in line with the net impact from the decline of the Group revenue of 11.1% in local currency, slightly offset by the appreciation of the euro between the balance sheet dates. Inventory turnover days increased by five days mainly due to the weaker than expected sales performance of our retail channel, including eshop.

In terms of units, the total number of pieces actually decreased by 4.8% year-on-year mainly due to the reduction of purchases to align with sales resulting in reduction of inventories aged three months or less.

Net trade debtors decreased by 18% in local currency terms reflecting the decline in the wholesale business of negative 11.8%. Coming to trade debtors, it recorded a decrease of 4.8% in local currency terms, very similar to last year.

Now let’s look at the capital expenditure. Investment in CapEx amounted to $305 million for the financial year '17-'18 and that is an increase of 18.7% over last year in Hong Kong dollar terms. The increase is partly due to currency impact arising from the strengthening of the euro which appreciated by a rate of some 10% against the Hong Kong dollar during the financial year.

Although reductions in CapEx were made in store openings and IT projects, approximately 67 million were invested in the extension of the distribution center in Europe and other investments were made in the rollout of our omni-channel services in the stores such as installation of WiFi. The DC extension was completed and it is now fully operational.

Moving on to cash. As of 30th of June 2018, net cash of the Group amounted to $4.5 billion. Cash utilization for the year under review was $700 million, mainly due to the higher than expected decline in revenue and the 237 million that were used to repurchase shares during the year. We are currently reassessing the best possible use of our cash in order to drive sustainable growth and profitability.

This completes my presentation. I would now like to pass it on to Anders who will now brief you on the strategy update.

Anders Kristiansen

Thank you, Thomas. And thank you Raymond for the kind words initially. I thought now that I’m up here anyway, I might do a little bit of commercial first. Basically, this is an Esprit suit for HK$2,300 and we’re happy to take orders afterwards if anybody is interested.

So, I have now been with the company since 1st of June as Raymond alluded to. That’s a little bit more than three months. So what I’ve done in this period is to spend a lot of time with my colleagues around the world, with our customers but also our wholesale partners around the world to get a much better understanding of the challenges that we have in the business.

The one thing that I have established is that Esprit is a great brand and it is indeed a great company with a great future ahead of us. But there’s still lots to do. The results that the company is being delivering over the past many years have not been up to the satisfactory level and we need to change that.

We’ve had double-digit decline of sales. We have had a high cost structure of 57% and a high cost structure is not just in Hong Kong and Germany but it’s basically around the world and we would be addressing that and I will come back to that in a second. So bold and radical changes are needed to bring this cost of the fine company back to sustainable growth and profitability. I’ll talk to that now.

So what are we going to do? So we’re going to build a new model for the company and we’re going to rebase our cost structure. So here, this is what it’s all about. I talked to you about I have seen probably more than a 100 of my colleagues and have had in-depth interviews with them.

And one of the things that we rarely talk about in the Esprit business is our customers, the consumers and I want to make sure that in every conversation going on in the business and every time we talk to you, we always talk about our consumers because nothing is more important than our consumers. Hence the vision for our business is to become a consumer-centric, digitally empowered brand. That’s the most important thing for Esprit going forward.

We have added; we want to be consistent, we want to be simple, we want to be fast. And what have we added that? Because I’m seeing the opposite in the time I’ve been with Esprit that we make things far too complex when they don’t have to be complex and we forget the consumers when all we should be thinking about is the consumers and what the consumers want, because what we want is irrelevant but what the consumers want is very, very relevant and we would never forget that.

So what has our approach been? And I’m flanked here by three of my colleagues and they’ve been part of a task force group I’ve set up of around 15 people within the company. Because what we decided early on when I started was that we were not going to get some fancy consultants from outside to tell us what we had to do with this fine company. We decided that with the clever people we have inside this business, we will figure it out.

So I’ve had a team of 15 people supported by the executive management team to work on a strategy. I’m going to allude more to it here. Where are we heading with this business? What is it that we see as the major changes that have to go in the business? So we’ve been looking at what is the playing field today? What does the cultural landscape look like, the current consumers, what does competition look like, what does the brand look like? What is the brand today, what is our ethos, what do we stand for?

And at the end of the day what does the consumer experience with us, what does the product look like, how do we communicate with customers, what is the shopping experience when you go online, you go into stores, you go into one of our partners whether that’s Tmall or Zalando or many of the wholesale partners we have around the world. What is the experience that they have with us?

So what we have done, we’ve actually taken the time out and invested some money in listening to our audience. We have interviewed people in four key markets; Germany, China, France and Sweden. But first we have docked into the data that we have on hand today to really understand in-depth what is it that customers actually buy from us today and what is it that they don’t buy.

To learn from the data because we want to be a data-driven company rather than using our gut feel in terms of what’s working and what’s not working. On top of that we have had stakeholder interviews with some of the most important people within the business and outside the business in terms of what does Esprit stand for, what should Esprit stand for, what did it stand for?

Then we’ve done qualitative research. We talked to more than 400 people for more than 25 minutes around the brand, their expectations in terms of product, quality, fit, what they expect from the brand, how they want to be approached by the brand. And we’ve done quantitative research, talked to more than 8,000 of our audience around the world. That’s big and that takes time, but we have decided to take that time to really nail into what is it that the consumers, our audience expect from the brand, because we are not going to deliver anything than that.

And I was speaking to a couple of you guys before we went up here and one of the things I said you’d always hear from us I was talking about consumers and what they want, is us talking about product, is us talking about the brand.

So we’re developing a unique brand. We have the Founder of Europe here, Jurgen Friedrich, and what they managed to do back then and that’s 40 years ago. They created the world’s first lifestyle brand and it was a cool brand. They stood for all the cool things and we have over the years lost our mojo.

So when I talk to my colleagues and I ask them what does the brand stand for and when we talk to consumers and ask them what does the brand stand for, it has kind of faded. Nobody really knows what it stands for. That’s what now needs to be razor sharp. What is it that we stand for?

And we need to create a brand that connects well here in Hong Kong with the consumers, in China but also in Austria or in Sweden that we have a brand that is so flexible that it caters for all the good and loyal existing customers that we have today as well as all of the new and exciting consumers that we’re going to get onboard. We have to have a brand that supports the product and not the opposite.

And we need to use that fine history we have. We don’t want to be a heritage, an old brand but we need to use the fine history that we have and all of the cool things that we used to stand for. These people that founded Esprit, they were radicals back then. What they created was something out of the ordinary. We’re going to find that back for this company.

Product offering, something that’s very close to my heart. Again, I think it starts with the consumers, giving the consumers what they want. Our consumers have told us year-after-year that they want better quality, they want better fit. That’s what we’re going to give them.

And in order to do that and to invest that money, we’re going to reduce the number of options we have because we’re totally over-optioned today. We’ve got hundreds of options but we buy very, very little. We’re going to eliminate those and then we’re going to free up time for the product people we have so they can invest more time in designing the right product.

I don’t know when you were last in our stores but I go into our stores all the time all over the world. And what I see today is that our focus is not razor sharp. What is it that we’re trying to sell to the consumer? When I walk in I see every color on the planet, I see hundreds of different prints in there. That’s actually not what the customers want. That’s not what they’re expecting from us. So why are we giving it to them?

Our customers are telling us something else is that they want the plain colors, so we’re talking about the blues, the whites, the grays, the black and they of course want the accent colors here and there obviously. But the majority of sales you have on those based colors. You have a fashion pyramid where you say at the top you have high fashion, then you’ve got core and then you’ve got basic. And I think for a brand like ours we should have 10% high fashion, probably have 40% core and 50% basic. And when I say basic, it’s basic with a twist.

And this world has turned into I call it basicalization. Basics is big. You’ve seen adidas sneakers everywhere, you see chinos, you see jeans, you see T-shirts. A few years ago, people wouldn’t go to work dressed like that. Today, it’s become the norm. We used to be the world’s best at that. Now we are no longer the world’s best at that and we’re going to bring that back with a twist on it.

So the pyramid I talked to you about, the 10%, the 40%, the 50%, actually when we analyze our products, we’ve got almost 50% high fashion but that’s not our customer and that’s not what the market looks like today. So we have turned the fashion pyramid upside down. We’re now going to rectify that.

We’re going to be very clear on collection size, what it should be looking like. We’re going to be very clear on the difference between edc and Esprit so there’s a clear differentiation between the two both in terms of product but also in terms of price points. But also the branding, what does an Esprit branding mean? Is it always to have a blue and white lining, is it a red piping in the shirts, is it something on the cuff. That’s what we’re going to be very key so there’s always an identifier on the products that we produce.

So what is the Esprit experience? We’ve got this great photo that is probably 40 years old and they were way ahead of the time back then. We’re going to give people what they love. We’re going to connect with them. We’re going to give them the products, the colors. We’re going to partner with people around the world whether that’s wholesale, whether that’s other brands, whether it’s at parties, night clubs, conventions or festivals, you’re going to see the brand where our consumers are.

We’re going to be much better on social media. One of the things that has happened to the brand is that we have an older and older audience, but we don’t talk to the younger audience. We only have 260,000 followers on Instagram where we should have several millions. But we don’t talk the right language there. We don’t story tell and we’ve got great stories to tell.

We’ve got the coolest photo studio on the planet, why don’t we shoot something from behind the scenes there. We’ve got great people from all over the world working in the business around the world. Why don’t we tell their stories rather than showing another product and another product and another product? That’s what everybody does and it’s boring and nobody can relate to it.

I want this brand to be real. You need to be able to feel it. We need to create an omni-channel experience that is real. Whether you’re going to stores, online is the same experience that you get and we’ll never let you down. You’ll be as excited when you go online as you get in stores. It’s how we greet people. It’s how we talk to them. That’s the service we give them in terms of returns or the quality guarantees we give them. And we should be able to build a relationship with our customers. We want to understand every little bit of them.

And we have the data. We have 6.5 million loyal customers in our database. They have all signed up to be a part of our loyalty database. Not many brands in Europe have got that. That’s unique. We need to use that data because we know everything about our customers.

But we also need to right size the business and it’s not about reducing cost a little bit here and there, it’s to work fundamentally differently compared to how we work today because the business has changed so much in the last five years, the environment has changed so much in the last five years and we are whether we like it or not a smaller business, hence we need a structure that supports a smaller business.

We need to reduce complexity and that’s one of the things I’ve found in the business that is very difficult to get to the decision maker. I want that everybody in the business got clear roles, clear responsibility and they are countable for what they do. We will want to have a much faster decision making today so that we are as agile as the market dictate us to be.

Our supply chain over the last few years have actually gotten three days slower when in this day and age it should be faster. When I arrived into the business, in my management team I had 13 people. Three months later I got half of that because we need to be more agile, we need to be more nimble than we are today. But also our head offices, they need to shrink. We need to consolidate. We need to address the loss-making stores we have and come up with a plan for them, either close some of them or make sure they return to profitability.

And our wholesale customers, we need to give them a best-in-class service so that they again think it’s great working with us. And what does a best-in-class service mean? It means that outside our collections, we’ll give them injections, capsules, latest fashions in those capsules but it also means that we will have a never out of stock program in place where they can always draw basic products from us. Those wholesale partners are for us exceptionally important whether they’re out here in Asia or they are in Europe, we will really look after them and create a concept that they will be delighted about.

So, our new strategy will be ready in late fall where we’ll get back to the market to present all the details of the things that I’ve talked about here but this is the direction that we are heading. We have some great ideas. We have a plan. We’re working on the details of the plan but we’re 100% convinced that we’ll get the company back on track. If we’re doing the things that I’ve just been talking about here, we will get the company back on track.

So we’ll be ready to share with you in about six, eight weeks time. The team here and I and the rest of the team will have to do a lot more work. We’ll have to get the feedback from all the customer analysis so that we can fine tune the plan that we have. But it’s very clear now ahead and I think it has been very early on, what is the broad direction? Where are we heading with the business?

Lastly, as I’m sure you’ll understand, we need to take into account local laws and regulations. We need to negotiate with local works council which is what we’re going to do in the imminent future and of course we’re going to respect the local laws. So this is what’s going to take some of our time now because we’re going to enter those processes so that we can end up with a much more agile company and much more lean company compared to what we have today.

So let me finish where I started. We need bold and radical changes to return this company to sustainable growth and profitability. This is what I firmly believe in and I’m 100% sure we can do it. It will be all about customer-centricity, it will be all about products, the right products for our consumers and it’s all about being a brand, a fine brand like we used to be. We’ve lost that mojo a little bit over the years. We’re now gaining it back again.

So before I finish, I’d like to talk to you a little bit about the outlook of the business. In terms of revenue, we’re expecting a low-double digit year-on-year decline due to a combination of one, continued rationalization of distribution footprint and two, decline in customers’ traffic although a slightly lower rate than last year.

GP margin, we see it as being stable as pressure from lower proportion of retail revenue is expected to be offset by benefits arising from measures to reduce markdowns and promotions. OpEx, mid-single digit percentage year-on-year reduction mainly driven by ongoing rightsizing of retail footprint, including store closure of heavily loss-making retail stores and the divestment of Australia and New Zealand.

Exceptional items, and that’s very much linked to what I’ve been talking about here. Potential one-off costs to restructure the organization and accelerate the closure of loss making stores, in order to significantly reduce our cost base. Details are yet to be finalized and the benefits are expected to be fully realized over the next two to three years. CapEx, slightly lower than previous years.

That was it for me this time. Thank you very much for listening.

Unidentified Analyst

I’m from cable TV. My name is Agnes [ph]. I would like to ask two questions in terms of business. The Chairman or CEO, you just joined. Do you have any real or concrete plans to turn losses into profit? What about purchasing online? Is that the business direction? Any details you can share with us today? And China, there is an impairment of more than 700 million. Is it really doing so poorly? Why don’t you just give it up? You’ve given up the Australian market, right. And I also want to ask about personnel changes. You have been changing from people to people and you’re still looking for the head for products. What is the reason that is so difficult? Are you worried that when you change people all the time, shareholders will lose confidence in you? And then I also want to ask you, do you have any plan to buy back your shares?

Anders Kristiansen

Thank you. Maybe I’ll cover some of them, Thomas, and then you cover some of them. So obviously we have clear plans in place and it’s very much linked to what I talked about how to return losses into profit. But of course that’s going to be a journey because it’s not happening overnight and you have seen the outlook for next year. But it will take some time for us to get through all the things we have to get through. Online is very important to us today as it has been in the past. I think in Europe it’s 25% of overall revenues, so not many of our retail and brand apparel colleagues in the world have got such a big share of online. But it’s an area that we want to continue to boost, whether that’s our own side or partnering with Tmall, Zalando, ASOS, Amazon, Dafiti and all the other brands out there.

Concerning China and I’ll leave it to Thomas to talk about the impairment, but certainly China is very high on the agenda for us and we’re working on a detailed plan at the moment. I touched on it briefly is that we have a brand here that I think I know will work well in Europe but certainly also will work well in China. And we’re probably not looking to open new stores in Europe but we certainly are looking to open stores in China. I spent 10 years of my life in China and I think that’s a market with lots of potential and it’s a market where we want to invest. So certainly we have no plans to give up the market but certainly we want to accelerate that market.

On the last bit you mentioned around the CPO, so we’re in the process and we are very close to finding someone for that position. That takes time because you need to get someone that is 100% aligned with your thinking in terms of brand and product. You can’t just hire anyone. So I think we are now in a position where we are close to signing with someone that we think is the absolute right individual for the business. I think that covers the one for me.

Thomas Tang

I will take care of the rest. Allow me to supplement on China. Undoubtedly, the Chinese business in the past years has been disappointing. We acquired 51% from Chinachem and all along the performance has been poor. As for the reasons, of course the external environment is now different and our operations in China has not been adjusted accordingly. So our competitiveness has not been enhanced. That is why last time we said our products in relation to the design of our products, we will defy Europe and China because the customer needs in these markets are obviously different. So I believe gradually we are making this happen. So for the Chinese market, it is a huge market and I think Esprit as an international brand can’t possibly give up the Chinese market. We will continue to work very hard to create good performance in the Chinese market.

About the management, undoubtedly, with the leaving of our last CEO, yes, we were affected to a certain extent some people left, including our CPO and as explained when it comes to the CPO we are actively seeking the suitable replacement in the market. And we believe in the next one to two months we will announce to the market who the successor is going to be. In terms of our products, yes, our CPO left but the people under that person are very capable people. So for the time being they are able to shoulder the responsibilities of product design. My personal view is for the Men series and Women series, our two colleagues responsible for these two series, their experience is not as good as the previous CPO but their performance has been very satisfactory. So for the time being these two talents will shoulder the responsibilities.

As for the CPO, I believe very soon we’ll be able to find a suitable replacement. In relation to share buyback, the Board is always reviewing our cash resources and how we can use our cash to enhance our return for the shareholders. Of course, most importantly, our cash needs to go into business development so that our business can be enhanced continuously. I believe that is the best way forward to enhance shareholder return. If we feel that we don’t need to use so much cash, of course we would consider share buyback. Actually our CFO has already told us last year we have done some share buyback as well. So our Board will continue to carry out such reviews. I hope that I am answering all your questions. If I missed any of your questions, please do let me know.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. I’m Maria Toni [ph] from WWD. What do you think that the role of wholesale versus retail should be?

Anders Kristiansen

To be honest, I don’t think it’s one or the other that they necessarily have different purposes. I think it’s about reaching different customers. There’s different customers that will shop online with Zalando for instance that would shop online with us is a very different customer. So by partnering up with various wholesalers around the world, we will reach many more consumers than we have. But I think for our brand here we have not been focused on wholesale in the past few years. And that’s that focus we are now gaining back so we can service more and broader customer groups around the planet.

Unidentified Analyst

And one more question. When do you think that you’ll be profitable again? Is that even a main priority right now?

Anders Kristiansen

We don’t give guidance about future profitability or growth.

Unidentified Analyst

I’m from Apple Daily. My name is Nina [ph]. I would like to ask you a number of questions. First, Mr. Or, beginning from April you became Executive Chairman. Why that change? And I notice it was mentioned that you will become more proactive, something rather aggressive for the Chinese market. So what is exactly your new role? And more aggressive in terms of China, can you tell us more concrete details? Third question, you talked about restructuring the company. So looking into the future, are you going to delete more positions or cut back on staff? And our new CEO just shared with us about product portfolio in the future, more than 50% should go to the basic line or basic offerings. Does that mean in the future spread is going to become fast-to-fashion brand?

Raymond Or

On the 1st of April, I became Executive Chairman from non-Executive Chairman mainly because the previous CEO suddenly left and there was this vacuum, there was this gap in the company. As the Chairman I felt I needed to be closer to our business. Our performance was quite below the level expected by the Board. So as an Executive Chairman, of course I need to increase my level of participation. As for future development of the Chinese market, I believe I will be more proactive in participating but that involves a more round plan.

So in terms of product design we will gradually change our products for China and APAC market to something more trendy and more young. As for our customers in Germany compared to our customers in APAC, obviously there are some differences. In the past for China and APAC, the performance of our company was less than satisfactory. I think one major cause was our products. So looking into the future in the Chinese market and Asia Pacific in general, our products will become more young and we will move closer to the needs of our customers.

Anders already shared with us what is most important is to be customer oriented. So we need constant communication with our customers, understand what they need, what they want, design products that fit their taste. The Chinese market to us is very important. In the past we have seen some setbacks but we will not give up. We will invest more resources into China so that our performance can be enhanced. Anders?

Anders Kristiansen

If my memory serves me well I think one of your questions was around cuts that we are going to make, but basically cuts will be in all areas whether it’s the number of offices we have, people. All costs will be addressed so that we can right size the business. Whether we are going to be a fast fashion company, the answer to that is a clear and resounding no. We are going to be a brand that delivers a higher quality product than you see in fast fashion and that’s clearly where we are going to differentiate ourselves from the fast fashion.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] from Oriental Daily. I can see for Asia Pacific your segment revenue last year you were losing but this year a bigger loss. So can you explain to us why in Asia Pacific you are losing so much money? Looking into the future what do you predict? You will continue to suffer losses or do you think you can make a profit? What about the Chinese market? You said you will invest heavily. And you think positively about the Chinese market. Do you think you can rely on China to improve the performance on revenue for APAC? What are the measures?

Thomas Tang

Mr. Or already mentioned just now for Asia Pacific customers. Their tastes are different compared to European customers. So the drop in our business is in relation to our products not being attractive enough, especially the quality and also whether they are trendy, whether they meet peoples’ demand. So we are already doing something about that. And Mr. Or also talked about our investment. All our markets are important. So we are going to modernize our products, new products for our customers.

In the shorter term whether we are going to rely on the Chinese market to get a higher level of profit, that will not be very realistic because we are in the investment stage for the Chinese market. That means we need to invest more resources, that means we need to reorganize the design team and selectively we will open new stores. All of these will require investment. So for the shorter term, we do not believe the Chinese market will bring Esprit a lot of profit. You need to understand this is the investment stage. In the next one to two years, Esprit’s business will still focus on Europe, especially Germany.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. I want to ask you in the next financial year do you have further closure plans. How many stores will be closed? I heard from our CEO that there is this special task force. Are you going to only focus on Europe? What about China? Will you also look at China and look into what customers want in China or just in one single market?

Anders Kristiansen

Thank you. I think I’ll answer that. So from my presentation you will see that the in-depth consumer research that we are making covered four markets. So it’s basically Germany, it was Sweden, it was China which was very important, France was the last one. So China is definitely an important part for us understanding our consumers’ behavior. So yes, we are absolutely doing the research in China.

When it comes to store closures, we’re not giving any specifics today because we don’t have the detailed plan but we’re going through all of our stores one by one. And if we need to close stores in China because they are not profitable and we can’t see a route to being profitable, we’ll close stores in China as well as we will on other markets. But the detailed plans have not been sorted out yet.

