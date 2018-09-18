UPRO Valuations Becoming Extended, But Pockets Within Still Offer Value

So, I am taking some profits in UPRO at the top, and redistributing those proceeds into energy names at the lows, in order to reduce leverage and downside risk in the portfolio.

Owning UPRO at these elevated levels could be a plausible strategy, since the uptrend looks intact. However, getting burned by owning a triple leveraged ETF at the top is no fun, either.

The ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO) is up 40% for the portfolio year-to-date, and it is not done going up.

There are some sectors within the overall market that are getting overvalued, such as various technology and defense names, that are threatening to derail the S&P 500's uptrend. However, a rotation from overvalued names into the cheaper stocks still left in the S&P seems like the next logical move for fund managers.

Energy is one of the only places left in the S&P that has yet to run-up with the others, yet fundamentals are stronger than ever. So, this looks like an obvious disconnect that investors need to be aware of, as fund managers should be chasing performance and looking to heat up these underinvested names.

In fact, by the looks of tech's performance lately vs. energy names, that rotation into undervalued sectors is already underway, which should keep the S&P 500 afloat. As a result, I am staying long UPRO, while building positions in various energy names that make up the S&P 500, as a way to minimize downside risk and leverage performance into the end of the year.

S&P 500 Technicals Strong

Looking in at a one-year chart of UPRO, one can see that it is nearly back at the old highs set in January of 2018, and is therefore approaching resistance. However, the RSI has room to run before it's overbought at 80. It also has the potential to run higher and stay overbought, like it did December of last year.

So, a run up to $60 a share seems easily achievable for UPRO, even with old resistance from January standing in the way. It looks like UPRO already failed resistance at the end of August recently, but quickly recovered and caught traction at the 20-day moving average (orange line). The 50-day moving average is also curling up with the 20-day moving average to add strength to the uptrend.

Let's take a closer look at UPRO's chart, and zoom into a three-month time frame. Clearly, the 9-day moving average is pressing into the 20-day moving average which, oftentimes, leads to an expansion higher in stock prices.

The MACD also looks like it wants to cross up, since the blue line is curling up and approaching the red line, where it has, subsequently, crossed in times past. This action with the MACD would be necessary for the uptrend to continue.

Of course, there's always the chance that the stock could break down from here, and fail resistance indeed, to where the 9-day moving average would cross down through the 20-day moving average, and begin a short-term downtrend. Let's look at the VIX Volatility Index below in order to get an idea of the fear and put buying that is taking place in the market currently.

VIX Volatility Index Is Low

The VIX is at the low end of the range right now, near $12.50, which is typically bearish. The expression goes, "When the VIX is low, it's time to go. When the VIX is high, it's time to buy."

So, perhaps the VIX is telling investors that they are getting too complacent with their investments, and aren't scared enough. In other words, for those who use the VIX indicator and swear by it, now is not the time to be getting aggressive in UPRO. This is because not having enough fear exists at tops in the marketplace, not at the bottoms, where the herd is most scared. On the other hand, not having fear simply because times are good is a fair argument for the bull encampment, as well. But, how long can that complacency last?

U.S. Dollar Is Strengthening

Usually, these bullish currency indicators run in tandem with a strong economy, although exceptions to the rule may occur from time to time.

How To Play The S&P 500

As I stated in the intro, the big rotation from tech to energy should not be far away. After all, how long can some of these tech names like Facebook (FB), Boeing (BA), and Apple (AAPL) continue to run unabated?

So, since the market does not have much upside left until being overheated, either investors can just continue to play a leveraged UPRO in order to eek out more gains near the top, or they can stay underweight UPRO, and go overweight into energy, where less downside risk lies.

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

NOV is in the S&P 500 since it is a best of breed services provider and rig builder in the energy sector. It is also currently experiencing “a major turnaround” in its story.

Now it has remade itself into more of an onshore services provider than an offshore services provider, and is benefiting from bullish trends that are currently underpinning its sector, such as the shift to short cycle fracking worldwide, which requires more land rigs and horsepower to be built or upgraded. But, NOV hasn't caught up to tech, defense, or even its own energy peers yet, representing an extreme dislocation of its share prices vs. the overall market.

As investors can see, the stock is coming out of a rounding bottom from the $30s, which was set back in 2016. This means that shares have been in a sideways consolidation for nearly two years, and are definitely due for a move higher, assuming the fundamental story of NOV supports the thesis, which “it clearly does”.

Shares could see a double from current levels if the past highs are reached, which I think is easily achievable, considering the measures that NOV has taken to reinvent itself into a land rig builder, which can now capitalize on short cycle fracking that is taking the world by storm and transforming the energy landscape.

Conclusion

UPRO is a great way to play the overall market with leverage, and looks to still be in an uptrend. However, with valuations across many sectors being stretched, particularly in technology and defense names, investors may want to think about going underweight UPRO here, near the old highs, and overweight energy names like NOV at the lows. This rebalancing could help cushion the blow of owning a full position in a triple leveraged ETF like UPRO at the top of a market cycle.

