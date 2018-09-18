Applied Materials Prepares A Comeback?

After comparing Applied Materials to its competitors from the industry, I’ve decided to open a long position in the company, as its business is much more efficient than its rivals.

Despite the stock weakness, Applied Materials is expected to outperform its annual results in FY18, and there are a number of catalysts that should help the share price to rebound.

Applied Materials' stock has been depreciating in value since the announcement of the Q4 revenue guidance, which came in much lower than the analysts’ consensus.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) had a rough month, as its shares have been tumbling since the announcement of Q3 earnings that beat the estimates due to the news that the company would not meet its Q4 consensus because of the weakness of the sector. As the company’s shares still hasn’t rebounded yet, I believe that the current market price represent a good buying opportunity, and I’ve decided to open a long position in it.

Image: Applied Materials

The first question that comes to mind is why invest at the current market price, if Q4 earnings will be lower than expected? And the answer to that is quite simple. According to the efficient market theory, any public information is already priced in into the share price. Thereby, it won’t be a surprise for the market when the company reports weak Q4 numbers and its shares shouldn’t tumble the way they did recently, as poor Q4 guidance wasn’t expected. However, there is still a risk to buying the stock at the current price, as there is no technical support level that could hint us when the rebound will begin. Because of that, it’s better to slowly build a position in the company and thoughtfully analyze Applied Materials' financial and business performance over the last couple of quarters in order to look at its long-term perspectives.

As we could see from the Q3 report, Applied Materials had a great quarter in terms of meeting its goals and creating shareholder value. Its revenues of $4.47 billion were higher 19% Y/Y and beat the estimates by $40 million, while the gross margin improved to 45.4% and the operating income increased by 23% to $1.26 billion. In addition, in Q1 and Q2, Applied Materials also managed to beat its revenues by $80 million and $120 million, respectively, which puts the company on track to have an overall successful fiscal year. As the company’s CEO Gary Dickerson said:

Fiscal 2018 is on track to be another record-setting year for Applied Materials and we expect each of our major businesses to deliver strong double-digit growth.

In the long-term, Applied Materials will benefit from the increased popularity of fields such as artificial intelligence and Big Data, as they continue to attract more investments and the demand for semiconductors will remain high in a foreseeable future. According to New Street, the AI chips market alone is expected to be worth $30 billion by 2022, while the compound semiconductors market will be worth around $143 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of more than 11%. If Applied Materials manages to seize the opportunities that are already presenting themselves on the market, then there should be no reason why its stock shouldn’t be trading around it all-time high once again, considering the strong performance in the past few quarters.

From a valuation standpoint, the comparable table below shows that Applied has one of the best multiples among its competitors, as its P/E of 11.85 is lower from the industry’s average of 12.62x, while its EV/EBIT and EV/EBITDA multiples of 7.95x and 7.3x, respectively, are close or in-line with the median among the semiconductor manufacturers.

Source: Yahoo Finance and gurufocus. The table was created by the author.

In addition, Applied Materials has operating and net margins of 28.35% and 19.87%, respectively, which suggests that it will be able to stay afloat and make profit for a considerable amount of time.

If we look at the Q4 guidance, we’ll see that while Applied Materials' revenue goal of $3.85 billion to $4.15 billion is much smaller than the analysts’ consensus of $4.45 due to the near-term adjustments in customer spending, the bigger picture hasn’t changed much, as the company beat its forecast in the last three quarters in a row and the overall results for the fiscal year will be positive on an annual basis. Because of this and due to a number of long-term catalysts that make Applied Materials' business much more attractive in the long run, I believe that the current market price represents a bargain to the true value of Applied business. Small multiples and high margins are one of the main reasons why I’ve decided to open a position in the company, as I believe that the upcoming earnings report is already priced in into the current market price and there are no additional downsides to the company that could’ve push its stock considerably lower from the current level. I feel confident in the management’s ability to drive growth, as they’ve managed to do it in the last three quarters, and see no reason for the stock to depreciate more in value going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.