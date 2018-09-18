Ares Capital: Should Dividend Growth Investors Consider It?

Image Source

Is Ares Capital a good investment partner?

The first step in determining if a newly identified company is a good investment partner is understanding (at least at a high level) how it operates. You need to have a general idea of how a company makes money and the factors that impact how much money that company makes. Without such an understanding you have no way of making reasonable estimates of how safe the dividend is and how much it might grow.

Before making an actual investment one should look at various documents including rating agency credit analysis, company SEC filings, company earnings presentations, and earnings call transcripts. However, that’s a lot of work to do for every company that is a potential investment partner. Since I know that a lot of the companies I look at will fail to be a good investment partners, my first steps seek to weed out the failures as quickly as possible with me doing as little work as possible. That way I can concentrate on the better prospects.

One way I do this is to see what contributors to Seeking Alpha have to say about a company. When I am looking at a REIT I am unfamiliar with, I look to see what Brad Thomas has to say about it. For a BDC (Business Development Corporation), I look to see what Scott Kennedy and BDC Buzz have to say about it. If these guys don’t like the operations of a BDC, I almost always just move on to another company. If, however, their take on the company's operations is generally positive, I have more work to do to before I decide if the company is a good fit for me. Their work can help me to understand the company and help direct me to what additional information I need to find to make my determination.

One such BDC I have started following recently is Ares Capital (ARCC). By market capitalization it is the largest BDC. It has also been a public company since before the Great Recession.

As a dividend growth investor, safety of the dividend is paramount for me. So Scott Kennedy’s article on the safety and coverage of Ares’ dividend is the logical first place to go. Scott looks closely over dividend coverage of Ares with regards to NII (Net Investment Income), net ICTI (Investment Company Taxable Income), and cumulative UTI (Undistributed Taxable Income). Scott concludes that while the coverage is tight, the dividend is very likely safe. He predicts that the quarterly dividend for the rest of the year (his article is from April) will be $0.38 a quarter.

In his July 22 article, BDC Buzz also has a pretty positive view of Ares. He sees the dividend as safe and possibly benefiting from increasing interest rates. He also likes management’s recent efforts to lower debt costs. Also due to recent realized gains, he also sees the possibility for a special dividend. He also discusses the recent plan to increase leverage. I had originally seen an increase in leverage as a being too risky, but BDC Buzz does a good job of showing that the increase is modest and prudent and likely to increase returns. He has convinced me that management's plan to move to modestly higher leverage over a 12 to 18 months (coupled with some reduced fees) is not the bad plan I thought it was.

Now that Ares has passed the first hurdle, let’s look more deeply and go to the recent investor presentation.

One of my 4 keys for identifying good investment partners is that management demonstrate that they are doing a good job of managing debt. In the past a BDC had been limited to a debt to equity ratio of 1. That has now been increased. In many ways this can be a double edged sword. More debt means more risk. While more debt and thus more leverage helps in good times, in bad times more leverage means thing go bad even faster.

Ares is one of the companies that decided to take advantage of the new legal limits on debt to increase how much leverage it uses. The slide above outlines management’s conservative and prudent plan to slowly and carefully increase leverage. I like that management intends to move cautiously. I also like that management plans, and the board only authorized, an increase that is still well below the new legal limit. Part of why this board imposed limit is a good idea and is less risky is because should the share price drop dramatically the legal limits would be less likely to impose an unexpected repayment of debt (or a requirement to sell more shares at a depressed price). Given that Ares is externally managed, I also very much like that the management company will charge a lower fee on the investments obtained with the higher leverage.

This slide gives even more details to how the new leverage levels will reduce some of the risks. It can be seen that before the new limits, Ares had a debt to equity range mid-point of 0.70. That left only 30% before the statutory limit was reached. Now, at the mid-point of the range, they are just barely over half the allowable amount of debt.

We are currently in an environment where it is expected that interest rates will increase. So the slide above is very helpful in making an assessment of how the operations of Ares will fare in the near future if such expectations come to pass. Ares benefits from all of its debt being effectively at a fixed rate. Management uses rate swap agreements to offset the variable rate on its credit facility. 91% of the money it loans out at a variable rate, so as rates increase so does the interest rate it can charge. That means as rates go up, the difference between what Ares pays for money and what it gets paid (called the spread) increases.

Per share profits increase about 17 cents for each percentage point increase in the Libor rate. Note that this calculation is based on a debt to equity ratio of only 0.57, which Ares is planning to increase in the near future.

First and foremost, companies that make good investment partners are growing the amount of money they are able to take in either because they have around the same market share in a growing market or because they are growing their market share. For a BDC I look at NAV (Net Asset Value) to measure this characteristic. What I want to see is a NAV that grows over time.

In the YChart® above (YCharts calls NAV for companies book value), we can see that Ares has been increasing NAV since the end of the Great Recession. While there is a flattish period around 2016, that is mostly due to the integration of American Capital Acquisition. The big jump in NAV at the end of that period is also likely due to work on the investments brought into Ares by the acquisition (in particular closing out lower yielding investment).

This YChart which shows the per share NAV is also important. Generally it still trends up over time but there are more flat or short term downward movements in the per share metric. Still looks pretty good (compare for instance to what Prospect Capital (PSEC) does for instance.

The YChart® above shows the premium or discount to NAV that ARCC has traded at since 2005. For the most part, the Great Recession being the biggest exception, ARCC has traded at a slight premium. Because Ares does sell shares to fund its operations, selling at a premium instead of a discount is mostly a good thing. Given that they are also able to regularly and reliably increase NAV, the modest premium seems like a very good thing to me.

I like to see increasing dividends and those increases being well supported. This chart from the investor presentation shows that total dividend payments and the earnings that support them have increased over the years. Just before and during the Great Recession Ares had to cut the dividend it paid. Since then it has had a high but constant dividend until its recently announced increase.

What does the latest earnings report say?

This slide from the latest earnings presentation shows various income metrics for the last 5 quarters. The net loss (net of realized and unrealized) in the September ending quarter last year is the reason for the decline in net income for that quarter as well. Generally, these metrics are trending upwards, which is a good thing, and this minor decline in one for a single quarter is not a big deal. I don’t expect to see only net gains every quarter, as long as yearly there are gains and the trend is not negative. That is the case here.

All in all, the latest quarter was a good one.

How safe is the dividend?

Normally in this section I like to look at CFFO (Cash Flow from Operations), but as a BDC that isn’t as useful a metric. Its further distorted by last year paying to acquire American Capital Acquisitions. Now Scott Kennedy in his article earlier this year did find that Ares was covering the dividend of $0.38 a share. He found that in 2017 NII didn’t quite cover the dividend but that both ICTI and UTI did.

Looking at NII so far for 2018, I see that it is significantly higher (on a per share basis) than it was in 2017 and at least for the first half of the year it more than covered the old dividend of $0.38 a quarter. It even covered the new $0.39 dividend just declared. This increase in NII coupled with management raising the dividend makes me think that the new dividend is well covered.

What is a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Normally I would look at the David Fish’s CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) but since Ares just again began raising the dividend it is still a ways off on making the list. Its current yield is high enough that it could work in a dividend growth portfolio (dividends would rise because they would be reinvested).

Because I don’t have as good a feel as I would like over the safety of the new dividend, I will use the old $0.38 a quarter dividend to predict that a shareholder will collect $1.52 in dividends over the next 12 months. Because ARCC doesn’t yet have a real track record of annual dividend raises, I will use 0% for all dividend growth rates.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present value) of the predicted stream of dividend payments is $23.75. As I haven’t been following Ares for long, it did cut its dividend less than 10 years ago and just started increasing it again, and management doesn’t provide some of the charts I really like to see when evaluating a BDC, I want an extra 15% margin of safety. That sets my buy price at anything under $20. With the current market price right around $17, that makes ARCC a buy. Dividend growth investors should give it a look even though it doesn’t have much of a history of dividend increases.

Conclusion

I really like Main Street Capital (MAIN). Currently it is the only BDC I own. However, I own so much of it that for safety and diversity I shouldn’t buy much more. However, I wouldn’t mind owning more BDCs. And Ares is the largest. It is also doing quite well. While it is externally managed, it looks to me like it benefits from the association with its sponsor so that doesn’t raise a red flag for me. As a dividend growth investor, ARCC looks to be a good opportunity.

