Focus On The Semiconductors

The stock market remains vulnerable to selling pressure in the immediate term, particularly the financial sector. In Monday’s commentary, I outlined my view for a potential pullback in the next couple of weeks. Such a pullback would have the effect of washing out the internal weakness now plaguing the broad market and setting up a bullish fourth quarter run. In today’s comments, we’ll examine some of the industries which are in the best condition to weather the current internal weakness and outperform in the coming months.

The market kicked off the week on a down note, with the small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap indices all registering declines. The tech sector was particularly weak with the Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX) shedding 1.47% and the Nasdaq Composite down by a similar amount. Unlike the previous couple of months, the tech sector isn’t offering investors a safe haven from the internal weakness which has plagued the NYSE off and on this summer. Instead, the Nasdaq is showing a similar level of weakness than the NYSE. On Monday, for instance, there were more stocks making new 52-week lows than highs on both exchanges with 93 new lows on the Nasdaq compared to only 77 new highs.

Most of the new 52-week lows on the NYSE are rate-sensitive securities, particularly muni-bond funds. This isn’t surprising given the rate pressures due to the latest rally in Treasury yields. By contrast, most of the new 52-week lows on the Nasdaq aren’t rate-sensitive securities but a mixture of groups, including pharmaceuticals, biotechs, and China and emerging market ADRs. However, one thing which caught my attention in my latest perusal of the Nasdaq new highs-new lows was the fact that a few semiconductor stocks are beginning to show up on the new lows list. This is worth a brief discussion since the health of the semiconductors is critical for the overall health of the Nasdaq.

While there aren’t enough semiconductors making new lows to be a concern yet, it’s nonetheless disconcerting that the semis haven’t managed to keep up with the rest of the market this summer. I’ve long regarded the semiconductors as a leading barometer of the tech sector’s health, and when the semis are lagging it can mean trouble ahead for the Nasdaq. Shown here is the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) compared with the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX). This graph illustrates the extent to which the semiconductors have lagged the SPX in recent months. It’s also a reason why investors should generally avoid making new commitments to the semiconductor stocks until the group’s relative price strength shows substantial improvement.

Source: StockCharts

Although the semis aren’t showing up in great numbers on the list of Nasdaq new 52-week lows, I believe the lagging performance of the semis is one reason why the Nasdaq currently doesn’t have the same level of internal strength as it did earlier this summer. As the following graph shows, the Nasdaq has led the S&P 500 large caps for most of this year and especially since the April bottom. If the semiconductor stocks fail to make the necessary internal improvements during the anticipated September pullback, it might be time to gradually rotate out of the tech sector and into the stronger-performing sectors and industry groups in Q4. To that end, we’ll review a couple of the industries which are currently showing substantial relative strength versus the SPX in this commentary. I’ll also be monitoring the progress of the semiconductors in upcoming reports.

Source: BigCharts

Now that we’ve seen one of the weak areas of the market, let’s have a look at some of its stronger aspects. One surprising area of strength of late has been the defense and aerospace stocks. Many aerospace stocks have made new 52-week highs this month. Meanwhile, the defense stocks are catching up after lagging for much of the summer. Shown here is the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA). The defense and aerospace stocks in the aggregate are also showing relative strength when compared with the S&P 500 Index.

Source: BigCharts

When a major industry group shows sudden strength just when the broad market is showing signs of internal weakness, it typically means that informed investors are taking positions in this industry in anticipation of an extended intermediate-term (3-9 month) upside move. Investors should look closely at this industry for potential buy candidates among individual stocks in the coming weeks. ITA could use a pullback before buying a new position in this ETF as it is currently overextended on an immediate-term basis. Once the market’s internal correction phase has ended (presumably by October), I’ll likely add ITA to my ETF portfolio.

Another area which has shown a healthy measure of relative strength lately is the healthcare sector. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) has been one of the best-performing sector ETFs this summer and continues to show remarkable strength compared to the S&P 500 (SPX). Following is the XLV:SPX ratio, which illustrates the degree to which XLV has outperformed the large cap benchmark index. Healthcare stocks in the aggregate have enough relative strength, earnings growth, and share price momentum to justify a bullish fourth quarter outlook. They’ve also managed to escape unscathed so far in the market’s latest period of internal weakness.

Source: StockCharts

In summary, both the NYSE and Nasdaq markets are vulnerable to selling pressure in the immediate term and we could witness a pullback before September is over. The number of stocks on both exchanges making new 52-week lows has been well above the norm in the last two weeks. More importantly, the high-low differential has been negative in recent days with more stocks on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq making new lows than highs. This tells us that the overall incremental demand for equities has been diminishing, which is a sign that further weakness may be ahead. Until the new highs-lows return to a normal, healthy reading for several days (i.e. below 40 new lows and a positive high-low differential), investors should avoid making new long commitments in individual stocks and ETFs. Once the market’s internal condition as reflected by the new highs and lows shows substantial improvement, however, we should have another entry point for buying new intermediate-term positions in the strong-performing industry groups mentioned here.

Investors should also continue to maintain longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the retail, transportation, and real estate sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index this summer. I also recommend raising stop losses on existing long-term positions and taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR, IJR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.