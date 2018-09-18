I'm Waiting For A Better Price Before Purchasing Caterpillar

Given the drastic changes in EPS and stock price, I want a slightly better margin of error before I add Caterpillar to our portfolio.

As a long term investor, my goal is to never have to sell a single share of stock that I buy once it is in our portfolio. As long as the company’s dividend is safe, I am happy to collect the income and ignore the day-to-day changes in price.

This has worked well for companies that post consistent earnings, like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP). The share prices seem to rise steadily over time, without too many large gains or declines.

For the more cyclical companies, like 3M (MMM) and Boeing (BA), I understand that there might be times when the share prices decline or rise more rapidly. That is the cost of doing business with cyclical companies. They can lead your portfolio higher in healthy economic times and can put a sizable dent into the value of your holdings when the business environment deteriorates.

One company that fits in the cyclical category is Caterpillar (CAT). The company’s second quarter results, which we’ll discuss in a minute, show a company firing on all cylinders during a boom in construction and mining spending. During the last recession, which we will also look at, earnings declined almost 75% in one year.

Let’s take a look at Caterpillar’s short and long term history, dividend track record and valuation to determine if now is the best time to add the stock to our portfolio.

Second Quarter Earnings Results

Caterpillar released second quarter earnings results on July 30th.

Source: Caterpillar’s Second Quarter Earnings Results Presentation, page 4.

Excluding $400 million restricting costs, Caterpillar earned $2.97, nearly doubling EPS for second quarter of 2017. EPS came in $0.23 ahead of the average analysts’ expectation. Including the company’s restructuring costs, earnings per share still improved almost 90%. Revenue grew nearly 24% to $14 billion.

All four segments of the company saw at least 20% sales growth during the second quarter. Construction Industries grew 24% to $6.2 billion as demand in North America and Asia Pacific, Caterpillar’s two biggest end markets, was strong. China alone saw sales grow 43%. Much of the revenue growth was due to non-residential construction and oil and gas projects.

Resource Industries saw sales grow 38% to $2.5 billion. New equipment sales grew for each region that the company operates in and aftermarket parts had robust growth as well. Energy & Transportation increased 20% to $5.7 billion. Oil and gas products were strong for this division as well, increasing sales by almost 40% year over year. All regions saw higher sales as well.

While some investors see a potential trade war with China as an issue for companies who do business with the country, Caterpillar’s management said they see only incremental costs associated with tariffs.

Even with these costs, Caterpillar is raising its guidance for the year based on the strength of its first half results.

Source: Caterpillar’s Second Quarter Earnings Results Presentation, page 10.

The company now expects a midpoint for earnings per share of $11.50, up from $10.75 previously. If achieved, this would be a 67.2% increase from 2017’s EPS. Caterpillar also expects revenue to be ~$55 billion, which would be the company’s best total since 2014.

These results are impressive, and the guidance is aggressive, but this quarter showed that all regions and end markets are booming. This is how a cyclical company is supposed to work during good economic conditions. While the second quarter showed strong results, how has Caterpillar performed over a long period of time?

Caterpillar’s Historical Performance

The following table shows how Caterpillar’s business and stock performed from 2008 through the present.

Year EPS % Change 1 st Day of Trading Price % Change in Share Price Dividends % Change 2008 $5.71 ---------- $72.56 ----------------------------- $1.62 -------- 2009 $1.43 -74.96% $44.67 -38.44% $1.68 3.57% 2010 $4.15 190.21% $56.99 27.58% $1.74 3.45% 2011 $7.81 88.19% $93.66 64.34% $1.82 4.40% 2012 $9.36 19.85% $90.60 -3.27% $2.02 9.90% 2013 $5.79 -38.14% $89.61 -1.09% $2.32 12.93% 2014 $6.37 10.02% $90.81 1.34% $2.70 14.07% 2015 $4.62 -27.47% $91.53 0.79% $3.01 10.30% 2016 $3.44 -25.54% $67.96 -25.75% $3.08 2.27% 2017 $6.88 100.00% $92.74 36.46% $3.11 0.96% 2018 $11.50 67.15% $157.58 69.92% $3.28 5.18%

Source: Value Line, YCharts and Author’s Calculations

As you can see by the change in earnings per share, Caterpillar is definitely a cyclical company. The near 75% drop in EPS in 2009 was during the depths of the last recession. As demand for mining and construction equipment dropped, so did the company’s earnings. Over the past few years, earnings per share have been hit or miss. 2015 and 2016 saw large declines in earnings while EPS for 2017 doubled from the prior year. From 2008 through 2017, the company had a compound average growth rate of just 1.9%. Not a whole lot of growth in ten years. However, the midpoint of Caterpillar’s guidance for 2018 is $11.50. If achieved this would be a 67% increase from the previous year.

How did Caterpillar’s stock react to these ebbs and flows in earnings? The stock price dropped into the $25 range during 2009, before ultimately finishing more than 38% below the end of year price in 2008. Given the corresponding company performance as well as business environment, this isn’t unexpected. On the plus side, Caterpillar still increased its dividend despite this drop in earnings.

As earnings rebounded in 2010 and 2011, so did the share price. What sticks out to me is that during the 2012-2015-time period, EPS growth alternated years of growth and declines for earnings. At the same time, the stock traded relatively flat. As earnings growth experienced hyper growth in 2017 and the first part of 2018, so the stock price responded accordingly. I should note that Caterpillar’s stock is actually down slightly more than 8% for the current year.

If you had bought Caterpillar at the start of 2008 and found the courage to hold on to those shares through Friday’s close, you’d be sitting on a gain of almost 100%. On top of that, you saw your dividend income rise each year. Including 2018’s expected payments, you would be in line to receive $26.38 in dividends. You’ve also seen your dividends increase at a rate of nearly 9% over the last decade.

Given that dividend growth has far surpassed earnings growth, you might think that Caterpillar’s payout ratio is at unmanageable levels. You would be wrong. The average payout ratio from 2008 through 2017 was just 51%. In only three of these years (2009, 2015 and 2016) was the ratio above this threshold.

Granted, a decade-long holding period may seem unreasonable to some, but if you are the type of investor who can withstand volatility in share price, who understands that Caterpillar is very much tied to the health of the world’s economy and who invests for income, then this length isn’t all that unreasonable.

Caterpillar’s Dividend History

For industrial companies, I am aiming for an average dividend growth of 10% over both five- and ten-year periods of time. Industrial companies are often tied closely with the health of the economy. To me, strong dividend growth rates show that the company is bullish about their future earnings. Companies that are able to offer double digit dividend growth often have a low payout ratio as well. A payout ratio of under 50%-60% leaves plenty of room for the company to continue to offer dividend raises even if earnings decline.

Caterpillar has raised its dividend for the past twenty-five years, making the company a Dividend Aristocrat. The company has increased its dividend at average rate of 9.6% and 8.9% over the last five and ten-year periods. This is slightly under what I am looking for, but not enough to stop me from potentially purchasing shares of Caterpillar. The company did raise its dividend 10.3% on June 13th.

Caterpillar’s stock sports a 2.12% dividend yield. This is above the yield of the S&P 500 ( 1.76%), but below that of the 10-Year Treasury Bond ( 2.99%). Based off expected dividends for 2018 ($3.28) and the midpoint of expected EPS ($11.50), the payout ratio is 28.5%.

Caterpillar also repurchased $750 million worth of shares during the most recent quarter for a total buyback of $1.25 billion in the first half of the year. Starting at the beginning of next year, the company’s board authorized a $10 billion repurchase, good for more than 11% of the current market capitalization.

The five and ten-year dividend growth values are slightly below what I am looking for. But the fact that Caterpillar was able to increase its dividend even as earnings declined in the past several years shows me that the company is likely to at least maintain its payments during the next recession. The low payout ratio also offers some cushion should earnings suffer a drastic reduction.

Are shares trading at an attractive level?

My Valuation for Caterpillar

If you’re not familiar with how I value stocks, I take the current price and compare it to fair values and price targets from a number of different sources to see how over or undervalued shares currently are. I then take the average of these values to determine if the stock is presently over- or undervalued.

For companies that have increased their dividend by at least a decade, which Caterpillar has, I am normally willing to pay 5% above what I consider fair value, because I can be fairly confident that the dividend is likely to continue due to the company navigating the last recession while increasing its dividend. While Caterpillar’s shares have performed well over the long period, I feel that I’ve made a case for buying the stock at the right time. Buying Caterpillar at high prices would have resulted in sharp declines in value. Therefore, I am looking for a 5% discount to what I consider to be fair value.

Current Yield Years of Div Growth 5-Year Div Growth 2.15% 25 8.90% CFRA 1 Yr Price Target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $180 $115.80 $125 Current P/E F.A.S.T. Graphs P/E Value Engine 1 Yr Price Target 12.6 16.9 $140.54 Value Engine Fair Value Value Line Safety and Financial Strength My Price Target $171.37 2 / A+ Under $140

Value Line gives Caterpillar a 2 for safety and an A+ for financial strength. I am looking for a minimum of 2 for safety and a B++ for financial strength. These ratings prove to me that Caterpillar’s finances are in proper order.

Based off of Friday’s closing price ($144.90) and the midpoint for earnings guidance for the year ($11.50), Caterpillar’s stock has a price to earnings ratio of 12.6 currently. The average five-year P/E according to F.A.S.T. Graphs is 16.9, which means shares are trading at a 34.14% discount to their average valuation. CFRA has a one-year price target of $180, offering upside of more than 24% based off of Friday’s closing price of $144.89. CFRA’s fair value is $115.80, which would have shares trading at a 20% premium to fair value. Morningstar says fair value is $125, making the stock almost 14% overvalued presently. Value Engine forecasts a one-year price target of $140.54, meaning Caterpillar is 3% overvalued. Their fair value is $171.37, which would have the stock 18.3% undervalued. Average these numbers out and I find that Caterpillar is 6.64% undervalued.

That being said, I am amending my calculations slightly. Caterpillar’s P/E is well below that of its historical valuation, but because EPS swings have been wild as they are frequent over the years, I am not positive I can trust this metric. When I remove this metric, I find that shares are about 1% undervalued. I want a great margin of safety for Caterpillar. Using my other metrics sources, I find fair value for the stock to be ~$147. In order to acquire shares of Caterpillar with 5% upside, I would need the stock to fall below $140 to bless purchasing.

Conclusion

Caterpillar might well be the definition of a cyclical company. Caterpillar’s earnings per share have suffered some extreme volatility over the past ten years or so. Along with that, the stock has seen some large gains and declines. If investors were able to hold on to their shares during turbulent times, they have been rewarded with impressive stock price returns. The company has also raised its dividend at a fairly high rate and kept the payout ratio low even as earnings have declined. Even with this, I want a lower price before I decide to add Caterpillar to our portfolio. I am not advocating that investors sell their shares. I just want a lower price before I hit the “buy” button.

What is your opinion of Caterpillar? Feel free to leave a comment. If you liked what you read, please consider hitting the “follow” button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, PEP, BA, MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.