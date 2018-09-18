Boston Pizza: Headwinds Continue

Investment Thesis

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTC:BPZZF) (TSX:BPF.UN) continues to struggle with same store sales growth in Q2 2018. Several headwinds such as introduction of sales tax on restaurant food in Saskatchewan, and rising labor costs in several provinces in Canada have impacted its restaurants in different provinces in Canada. The company is now trading at several multiples below its historical valuation. Its 8.1%-yielding dividend is now quite attractive.

Source: Q2 2018 Investor Presentation

Boston Pizza’s weak system-wide gross sales

Boston Pizza delivered system-wide gross sales of 1.9% year over year. This modest increase was mainly driven by 8 more restaurants added since Q2 2017, as it only recorded same store sales growth rate of 0.3% year over year. Although Boston Pizza’s SSSG rate of 0.3% was actually the second best quarter in the past two years (see left chart below), this result needs to be improved as it is much lower than Canada’s CPI in Q2 2018 (April: 2.2%; May: 2.2%; June 2.5%).

Source: Investor Presentation

Can Boston Pizza overcome its stagnating SSSG rate?

To discuss whether Boston Pizza can overcome its stagnating SSSG, we need to know the headwinds that cause its slower growth.

Saskatchewan’s 6% sales tax

Management mentioned in its Q2 2018 conference call that its SSSG in Saskatchewan has decline year over year due to the province’s implementation of 6% sales tax on restaurant purchased food. This has resulted in lower traffic, as consumers’ meal cost automatically increased by 6%. For readers’ information, Saskatchewan’s restaurants represent about 6.1% of Boston Pizza’s restaurants in Canada. Hence, the impact on its system-wide gross sales is minimal. Originally we thought that consumers will return to dine in restaurant after a few quarters especially that Canada’s economy has been quite strong in 2017 and early 2018. Upon research, we realized that this is not just Boston Pizza’s issue as many other restaurant owners in Saskatchewan are also struggling to grow their revenues. At the moment, it looks like a few more quarters of adjustment will be needed.

Minimum wage increases and menu price increases

In the past year, Boston Pizza’s franchise restaurants in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia faced with minimum wage hikes that have increased their operating expenses. Boston Pizza’s restaurants in these three major markets represent about 75% of its total restaurants. To help the franchise restaurant owners to keep their operating margin, the company has incrementally increased its menu price last October and in January 2018. The company also redesigned its menu and launched it back in June. These efforts help to increase the check size. We like the effort, but we have not yet seen a material increase in SSSG. Since its redesigned menu just launched in June, the impact on Q2 2018 SSSG may be minimal. We will continue to monitor the trend in Q3.

Alberta’s economy is recovering, but growth rate not above the national average

About 28% of Boston Pizza’s restaurants are located Alberta. Recession in Alberta back in early 2016 due to sudden energy market crash was the main factor that impact Boston Pizza’s SSSG at that time. Since that time, the energy industry has recovered thanks to the recovery of oil price (now back to $60 to $70 per barrel) range. Boston Pizza indicated that SSSG in the province is now no longer in the negative territory. However, its SSSG rate is still only modest. We believe the wider than normal light-heavy oil price differentials is to be blamed as many energy company aren’t able to increase investment due to pipeline capacity constraints. Since Enbridge’s (ENB) Line 3 expansion and TransCanada’s (TRP) Keystone XL pipeline expansion won’t be completed in the near-term, it may take awhile for Alberta to see significant boom in its economy.

Take-out delivery: Partnership with Skip the Dishes

In order to grow its SSSG, Boston Pizza has recently launched a national partnership with Skip the Dishes to grow its take-out delivery business. Skip the Dishes’ delivery network will be able to cover nearly 300 of Boston Pizza’s restaurants. This means that two third of its restaurants will be covered by Skip the Dishes’ network. Boston Pizza did not provide any numbers but indicated that the result so far has been promising. We hope to get more result in its next conference call.

Valuation: Slightly below its historical average

Boston Pizza is currently trading at an EV to EBITDA ratio of 10.3x. This is about 2.3x multiples below its 5-year average of 12.6x. However, its valuation is about 2.4x multiples above Pizza Pizza’s EV to EBITDA ratio of 7.9x and nearly 2 multiples above The Keg’s 8.4x.

Source: YCharts

Boston Pizza has consistently increased its dividend every year (see chart below). Currently, Boston Pizza pays a monthly dividend of 0.115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of about 8.1%. Hence, its current dividend is quite attractive. However, we do not think it will be able to increase its dividend much in the next little while due to stagnating SSSG.

Source: Investor Presentation

Investor Takeaway

Although Boston Pizza’s share price has declined by over 20% in the past year, we think it might be better to continue to wait on the sidelines. Even when the Canadian economy is performing well nationally, Boston Pizza’s SSSG can only grow modestly. This tells us that there is something wrong. Indeed, it is difficult to see when these headwinds that impact Boston Pizza’s SSSG will dissipate. Hence, we believe investors need to be cautious and wait for more results next quarter.

