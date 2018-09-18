AMD: Dangerously Overpriced, Here's Why

Investment Thesis

AMD's (AMD) stock has benefited from an epic short squeeze of unprecedented magnitude.

I have been arguing that AMD was overvalued when it traded at around $12 billion to $15 billion market cap. Then I saw with total disbelief its market cap trade jump to $18 billion, and I assumed it would not last long. Presently, it trades at $32 billion.

This capital-intensive chip maker, in the best case, might make $50 million in free cash flow in 2018, yet, it trades more expensively than its superior competitor, Nvidia (NVDA).

In the article which follows I reaffirm that there's no scenario where AMD today is undervalued.

Share Price Soars

Readers will no doubt have read all about FAANG stocks. Stocks which have made outlandish gains in the past few years. According to an article published by MarketWatch two months ago, if we were to exclude FAANGs as well as Microsoft (MSFT) stocks from the indices' returns halfway through 2018: "The market (has been) essentially flat on the year." Of course, this does not mean that all stocks have remained flat, just that on average, stocks have remained largely flat.

In fact, with the benefit of hindsight, which always is helpful when investing, over the past year, AMD's stock has handsomely beaten all these familiar names, by some margin. Even Amazon (AMZN) has been no match for AMD's stock. Not to mention Nvidia (NVDA), which in comparison to AMD has been a laggard.

Growth Rates: AMD Vs. Nvidia

Although I remain in awe of Nvidia, I have previously argued that Nvidia's stock trades close to fair value without enough upside for more aggressive investors.

Source: Author's calculations, SEC filings, press statements. Note, Nvidia's fiscal year is different from its calendar year.

As table 1 above highlights, Nvidia's outlook for Q3 2019 points to Nvidia growing at a solid 23% YoY, having already grown at 52% YoY in H1 2019. Again, please note, Nvidia's fiscal year is different from a calendar year.

AMD, on the other hand, has guided that it expects FY 2018 to grow at mid 20% YoY. Accordingly, even assuming that AMD impresses with its full year results and actually grows its top line in FY 2018 at 27% YoY, its growth does not match Nvidia's strong growth. Furthermore, for H1 2018 AMD has benefited from a change in accounting (ASC 606) which has made its Q2 2018 comps look very easy to beat, enabling AMD's H1 2018 to be up 46%. Yet, as the table clearly shows, this is still slower than Nvidia's growth during the first half of this calendar year.

Looking ahead, for Q3 2018 AMD forecasts to be up just 7% YoY, compared with Nvidia, which expects to be up 23%. Thus, herein lays the crux of my argument. On the one hand, you have Nvidia, with its share price growing by less 5% in the past three months, compared to AMD's which is has soared nearly 95%. Yet, Nvidia is forecasting to grow at nearly mid 20% YoY next quarter, while AMD is only pointing to grow at 7% in this next quarter.

Valuation: AMD Vs. Nvidia

Source: Author's calculations, SEC filings, press statements.

Nvidia's carries a net cash position of approximately $6 billion. And as we already have discussed, it's growing vastly faster than AMD. I have conservatively estimated Nvidia to generate around $4.90 billion in free cash flow for fiscal 2019. Yet, investors are only valuing its free cash flow at around 36X forward free cash flow.

AMD, on the other hand, carries a net debt position of $400 million. Additionally, we should note, that AMD has a spotty history of generating free cash flow, making its cash flows highly unpredictable. Also, given that investors typically are unwilling to pay a premium for uncertainty, AMD’s cash flows should trade at a discount, not a premium.

Further, AMD's management's comments have guided that for FY 2018 AMD will reverse its free cash flow burn from the first half of 2018, where it used $220 million of free cash flow, and will ultimately end up with positive free cash flow for the year. Accordingly, I have concluded that AMD succeeds in generating $270 million of free cash flow in the second half of 2018 - making its full-year 2018 free cash flow generative of approximately $50 million. Altogether, this leaves AMD trading at 640X forward free cash flow.

Now, critics would be quick to highlight that free cash flow measures are irrelevant because AMD is a fast-growing company. That soon, AMD's free cash flow will grow fast enough to support its current market cap valuation. However, as I have already discussed above, this expectation is inaccurate.

Cost Structure: Lean Vs. Fat

Source: Press statements for AMD and Nvidia.

Further problems: Even if we assume that AMD is a fast growing and successful company it's still shockingly overvalued. Allow me to offer a final comparison to Nvidia.

Nvidia runs a mightily efficient operation, where next quarter's gross margin is expected to reach 62.8%. AMD's gross margin is only expected to reach approximately 38% next quarter. Thus, here lays a further quandary - AMD is growing slower than Nvidia while at the same time its cost structure is not as lean as Nvidia's.

Catalyst For Correction

I have based my whole thesis on AMD being overvalued on the fact that its top line is not growing fast enough to support its current stock price. AMD will not be capable of generating strong enough free cash flow any time soon to support its soaring share price.

In the best case, looking out to FY 2019, AMD might be able to generate $100 million in free cash flow. This would still imply that AMD's market cap is trading for 300X forward free cash flow.

Thus, if by Q4 2018, AMD's guidance for Q1 2019 shows that its top line is not able to grow near its FY 2018 rate, there's strong potential for AMD's stock to negatively correct, as investors' hopes for strong growth fail to materialize.

Takeaway

In summary, Nvidia is growing fast and is free cash flow generative, which allows Nvidia to pay out a dividend and have a share repurchase program. This backs up the assertion that Nvidia is swimming in cash. But, ultimately, Nvidia's stock is fairly valued.

AMD, on the other hand, given its poor cash flow generation, is not capable of having any dividend or share repurchase program. Additionally, AMD has a heavier cost structure. Finally, in spite of continuously reinvesting its earnings, AMD's top line revenue growth lags that of Nvidia.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

