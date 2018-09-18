Wheaton Precious Metals' Second Quarter Results Analysis

WPM may have found support recently after breaking out its ascending wedge pattern earlier in August with new line resistance at about $15.25, which is a good entry point.

Wheaton Precious Metals is an excellent choice at a very appealing price now. However, the apparent stock discount can be justified by the uncertainty surrounding the tax dispute.

Investment Thesis:

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) is not a precious metals miner and has little to do with mining in fact. The company is a precious metals streamer which provides necessary financing for traditional miners and allows them to complete infrastructure and to begin mining operations commercially.

In exchange for that critical capital, the streamer is paid a certain amount of the metal produced for a discounted rate. The total cash costs for MPW between 2018 to 2022 is estimated at $411 per Au Oz and $4.85 per Ag Oz leaving a large profit margin for the company.

I can compare Wheaton Precious Metals to Franco-Nevada (FNV) in this class, which I covered recently in this article or Royal Gold (RGLD).

Also, one "junior" streamers that can be considered in this class as a secondary choice is Sandstorm Gold (SAND) that I covered recently as well.

Randy Smallwood, the CEO, said in the conference call:

I am pleased to announce that we delivered yet another solid quarter with strong financial results from our portfolio of high quality assets. And since the beginning of the year, Wheaton has been very active on the corporate development front. With the restructuring of the San Dimas stream and the acquisition of two new streams on Vale’s Voisey's Bay and Sibanye’s Stillwater and East Boulder mines.

WPM is a stock that should be considered as a long-term investment. However, to maximize your profit, I always recommend trading about 30% of your position using the volatility of the gold sector. It is especially true with the recent drop that has created a real buying opportunity.

However, the stock is not exempt of risks. The Canadian Tax issue is something serious that should be analyzed carefully as a potential negative, and the recent weakness of the price of gold weighs heavily on the sector in general and therefore WPM as well.

Highly Diversified Portfolio

Wheaton Precious Metals: Balance Sheet And Production In 2Q 2018

Wheaton Precious Metals 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 130.5 164.4 153.3 200.5 187.5 212.4 233.2 258.5 198.0 199.7 203.0 242.5 199.3 212.4 Net Income in $ Million 49.4 53.7 -95.9 -169.3 41.0 60.3 83.0 10.9 61.2 67.6 66.6 -137.7 68.1 318.1 EBITDA $ Million 86.0 107.9 -55.3 -100.8 119.1 140.8 161.8 106.0 131.9 133.6 134.8 -55.1 130.7 383.3 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 37.9% 32.7% 0 0 21.9% 28.4% 35.6% 4.2% 30.9% 33.9% 32.8% 0 34.2% 149.8% EPS diluted in $/share 0.13 0.13 -0.24 -0.43 0.10 0.14 0.19 0.02 0.14 0.15 0.15 -0.31 0.15 0.72 Cash from operations in $ Million 89.1 109.3 99.6 133.4 113.8 134.3 161.6 174.7 119.9 124.7 129.1 165.1 125.3 135.2 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 900.0 1.1 0.6 898.5 0.3 0.0 800.0 1.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.8 0.2 614.5 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -810.9 108.2 99.0 -765.1 113.5 134.3 -640.5 176.6 119.9 124.7 129.1 164.3 125.1 -479.3 Cash and short term investments $ Million 88.0 71.9 80.5 103.3 86.8 124.5 125.6 124.3 114.8 76.6 69.9 98.5 115.6 92.7 Long term Debt in $ Million 800 715 647 1466 1371 706 1345 1193 1064 953 854 770 663 957 Dividend per share in $ 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.07 0.10 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 371.1 404.3 404.5 403.9 403.1 437.0 441.9 442.1 442.0 442.4 442.5 443.0 443.2 443.8 GEOs/SEOs 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Production in Gold Equivalent K Oz GEO 140.62 149.07 147.18 208.07 155.11 171.29 228.00 218.43 178.77 178.10 195.26 190.98 171.31 162.39 Production in Silver Equivalent Oz SEO 10269 10874 11093 15573 12337 12799 15521 15526 12513 13009 14823 14572 13583 12829 Gold price realized $/Eq. Oz 1214 1195 1130 1100 1175 1280 1336 1205 1208 1263 1283 1277 1330 1305 Silver price realized $/Eq. Oz 16.90 16.38 15.03 14.73 14.70 17.06 19.53 16.95 17.45 17.16 16.87 16.75 16.73 16.52 Gold/Silver ratio - - - - - - 68.1 71.1 70.0 73.0 75.9 76.3 79.3 79.0

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues

Wheaton Precious Metals announced adjusted net earnings of $73 million ( $67 million in Q2 2017,) or $0.16 a share, and cash flow from operations of $125 million, or $0.28 a share, during the quarter ended in June 2018.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2018 amounted to $212.4 million, representing a 6.4% increase from Q2 2017, due primarily to the increase in gold sales volumes. 46% was attributable to silver sales, while 49% related to gold as described below:

Wheaton posted net earnings of $318.142 million after First Majestic Silver acquired Primero Mining on May 10, 2018. Consequently, Wheaton terminated the San Dimas silver purchase agreement and entered a new agreement with First Majestic resulting in a gain of disposal of 245.715 million.

2 - Free cash flow

The Free Cash Flow is a little skewed this quarter with the acquisition of the two news streams that I talked about below.

3 - Canadian tax dispute. An essential and concerning issue for investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals has been fighting against the Canadian Revenue Agency, CRA for short, because of a dispute related to income earned by the company’s offshore subsidiaries, where the company takes delivery of its precious metals earnings. The CRA argues that all of the revenues generated by its foreign entities are taxable under Canadian law, and WPM is contesting that claim actively.

A trial has been scheduled in the Canadian Tax Court starting mid-September 2019 for approximately two months.

In the meantime, WPM remain in the "discovery process" with the CRA, designed to provide both sides with the opportunity to arrive of an out-of-Court settlement before formal proceedings commence.

Wheaton’s income subject to tax in Canada is estimated at approximately $530 million. However, the CRA could potentially make the company liable for an additional income tax of $150 million.

Also, the CRA started an audit on the 2011-2015 tax years seeking another $1.2 billion in WPM taxable income which could add another $~330 million.

It is a massive total liability of approximately $500 million or even more.

Randy Smallwood said:

Finally, there is no material update relative to the company’s ongoing dispute with the CRA. As a reminder, the Tax Court has scheduled the trial to commence in mid-September of 2019 with the trial process set to be conducted over a 2 month period. We continue to work diligently with counsel to advance the case as expeditiously as possible.

4 - Available capital, net debt and liquidity

As at June 30, 2018, Wheaton Precious Metals had cash and cash equivalents of $92.7 million and debt outstanding under its $2 billion revolving term loan of $957 million, resulting in a net debt position of $863.8 million.

Ratio net debt to EBITDA ("TTM") is now 1.45, which is good.

5 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and details

The gold/silver ratio is 79.0 this quarter. The company's precious metal interest produced 6.1 million ounces of silver and 85,300 ounces of gold in the second quarter of 2018.

6 - Guidance 2018 and beyond

Including the streams on Voisey's Bay and Stillwater, Wheaton estimates attributable production in 2018 at about 355k oz of gold, 22.5 million oz of silver, and a 10.4k oz of palladium. The company estimates a yearly output over the next five years - including 2018 - which is expected to be about 385k Oz of gold, 25 million Oz of silver, 27k Oz of palladium, and starting in 2021, 2.1 million pounds a year of cobalt.

Note in the Q2'18 release:

Acquisition of Stillwater Mineral Stream Interest On July 16, 2018, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement with Sibanye (SBGL) to acquire an amount of gold and palladium equal to a fixed percentage of production from the Stillwater and East Boulder mines located in Montana in the United States for a total upfront cash payment of $500 million. Deliveries under the agreement will begin July 1, 2018 at a fixed payable rate of 99% for gold and 99.6% for palladium.

Also, On July 2, the company completed the Voisey's cobalt streaming deal.

Brazilian mining firm Vale has closed cobalt-streaming transactions with Wheaton Precious Metals and Cobalt 27 Capital, which are valued at $690m and involve the sale of future cobalt production from its Voisey’s Bay mine in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The transactions will allow Wheaton and Cobalt 27 to receive 75% of the cobalt stream from the Voisey’s Bay nickel mine, where cobalt is mined as a by-product.

Randy Smallwood indicated in the last conference call that WPM is looking for high-quality assets between $100 million to $300 million.

What we're looking for is high quality assets. So jurisdictionally, we will have to consider each one. Obviously, we’ll have to await the pros and cons of the country we enter into. What we're now seeing is a number of opportunities in the pipeline that fall between, call it, $100 million and $300 million in value. These are primarily development stage financing opportunities that would require very little upfront capital as any spending would actually be staged through a development timeline, which is typically 12 to 36 months.

Commentary

In short, Wheaton Precious Metals is an excellent choice at a very appealing price now. Of course, the apparent stock discount can be justified by the uncertainty surrounding the tax dispute with the CRA. It is hard for me to give an honest opinion about the chance of success in this highly technical issue but it seems that Wheaton has a credible case and may be exonerated?

However, even if the decision is not favorable, it makes sense to start accumulating at around $15 and lower. The company is paying a good dividend and will survive this issue even assuming the worst-case scenario.

WPM may have found support recently after breaking out to an ascending wedge pattern earlier in August with new line resistance at about $15.25 (I recommend buying at this level). However, we will need more trading days to make it clear to us where the line resistance now could be situated.

A possible TA pattern could be a descending channel pattern with a new resistance at $18 (I recommend selling part of your holding at this level).

