Tesla: Margins May Surprise

I expect Tesla to triple Model 3 deliveries from the previous quarter, along with a 9 percent jump in average selling price.

In this article, I examine two key factors that may prove him right.

Elon Musk recently declared that the third quarter of 2018 would be the "most amazing quarter" in Tesla's history.

Tesla's (TSLA) bull thesis hinges on the company's future profitability, and two key factors have converged this quarter to support Elon's declaration:

We are about to have the most amazing quarter in our history, building and delivering more than twice as many cars as we did last quarter.

Let's examine the factors in depth.

Triple Model 3 Deliveries

I recently shared with Value Portfolio subscribers why I believe Tesla Is Set Up For A Surprise, along with my specific Q3 expectations for each product line.

A picture is worth a thousand words:

Kirk's above tweet, which gained much traction on Twitter yesterday, illustrates that, as Model 3 production increases, the contribution profit (i.e. revenues minus variable costs) will eventually more than cover the production fixed costs (i.e. mainly the depreciation of fixed assets), and result in positive and increasing gross margin in the coming quarters.

For those with accounting knowledge and not convinced by the "very crude attempt" above, I present the details of straight-line depreciation below:

I illustrated this phenomenon with an analogy in Tesla's Pathway to Profitability in April, and it is worth repeating here:

Model 3 production rate will have to continue to grow, because at the current 2,000 to 2,500 rate, Model 3 production will not cover the straight-line depreciation of the equipment that's designed and built for 5,000 weekly production rate. If you have a two-bedroom condo, and rent out only one bedroom while the second bedroom is vacant, you may only cover your mortgage payment, but likely will not make a profit. Not exactly the same thing, but good enough for analogy, although less tasty a hamburger analogy.

The above is exactly what happened. In 2Q18, Tesla produced 28,578 and delivered 18,440 Model 3s, and this was not enough to cover the straight-line depreciation of the equipment that is designed and built for much higher production rates.

In 3Q18, however, I expect Tesla to produce 52,500 and deliver 57,500 Model 3s, representing a 212 percent increase in deliveries (i.e. triple) from 2Q18.

If we assume that Tesla generates $20,000 in contribution profits per incremental Model 3 delivered, in-line with Munro & Associates' highly popular teardown conclusion of "over 30% profitability," even before the recent significant price increases for dual motor and multi-coat paint options, then Tesla might achieve a $780 million increase in contribution profits from the previous quarter.

Let me immediately note the risks to the above calculation:

Munro & Associates' conclusion may prove wrong, and Tesla may achieve lower contribution profits per incremental Model 3 delivered; Fixed costs may also rise along with higher contribution profits, in-part or in-full erasing the profitability gains from incremental deliveries; and Operating costs, including R&D and SG&A, may also increase, in-part or in-full erasing the profitability gains from incremental deliveries.

Even with the risks I identified above, however, I expect tripling Model 3 deliveries to significantly improve Tesla's bottom line in 3Q18.

Rising Average Selling Price

Presumably due to higher than expected demand, Tesla recently increased the price of the dual motor option by $1,000, twice. Further, Tesla recently increased the prices multi-coat point options. These two price increases, along with the introduction of dual motor and performance variants in July, have led to a 9 percent increase in the average selling price of Model 3:

Because deliveries of units with higher priced dual motor and paint pricing have yet to kick in, I expect the average selling price of Model 3 to increase further in the next quarter. I will explore this in depth in a future article.

Since the price of Model 3 depends primarily on the supply and demand balance, it's mostly independent of the cost of producing the product. In other words, higher prices do not necessarily translate to higher production costs.

Because of this, and assuming (i) the maximum possible supply does not significantly change over a short period and (ii) demand mix does not significantly vary due to small price adjustments, each $1,000 increase in price could lead to more than 1.5 percent increase in the gross margin of the product, assuming a $60,000 ASP. If, however, customers start shying away from higher priced options to others, then the resulting gross margin increase could be lower, but I have not yet seen any signs of a major change in mix.

Bottom Line

Two key, but independent, factors have converged this quarter that will allow Tesla to significantly improve its bottom line before it realizes further potential efficiencies in Model 3 production throughout the coming quarters, before finally bringing the $35,000 base model to market.

In my coming articles, I will discuss why I do not expect the $35,000 variant to significantly lower Model 3's average selling price in 2019, as Tesla starts deliveries of higher-priced variants to international markets, Autopilot commands higher take rates as full self-driving features are introduced, and Tesla improves its charging network and service center coverage in the future.

Follow For Free Articles If you enjoyed this article, please click "Like" below and "Follow" next to my name. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research for you. Premium Research If you're interested in my investment methodology and other holdings, join Value Portfolio. I'm confident that you will find my fundamental research to be insightful, and I look forward to discussing ideas with you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long TSLA through shares and call options.