Will The Yen Ride To Gold's Rescue?

The gold price remains dangerously close to its low for the year and is vulnerable to renewed selling pressure thanks to lingering strength in the dollar. The weight of evidence also still favors a defensive position as gold's immediate-term trend is still undecided. As we'll discuss in today's report, however, an important leading indicator for gold - the yen - is still favorable for a gold turnaround attempt to be made.

Not even the news that Washington intends to slap an additional $200 billion in tariffs on China could budge the gold price out of its slumber. December gold was barely higher on Monday but still hasn't confirmed an immediate-term bottom per the rules of my trading discipline. The gold futures price hangs perilously close to its August low, and as I emphasized in my previous commentary, it needs to rally soon before the sellers decide to take advantage of gold's inertia and the bulls' lack of commitment.

One of the biggest problems which have plagued gold since it peaked in April is the lack of demand for the traditional safe havens in times of financial turmoil. Despite ongoing turmoil in the emerging markets, investors in emerging nations have been more focused on liquidating financial assets and holding U.S. dollars and Treasuries instead of buying gold. This has kept the U.S. dollar index (DXY) at an elevated level compared to the gold futures price (GCZ8), as can be seen in the following graph.

Source: BigCharts

Another traditional safety asset which tends to benefit from financial market uncertainty, the Japanese yen currency, has also failed to benefit from the tumult overseas in recent months. The yen has drifted lower since peaking in March and has remained subdued despite a bottoming attempt in July. Investors still clearly prefer dollars to yen as uncertainty abounds over the U.S.-China trade war.

The yen is important for a reason beyond merely safety concerns, however. The yen often leads the gold price at critical junctures and has even done so this year. While investors aren't exactly rushing to the safety of the yen right now, there are signs that the yen is strengthening relative to the gold price. Shown below is the daily chart of the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY) versus the December gold price (GCZ8). As you can see here, the yen ETF recorded a low in July a full month before the gold price did. Since then, FXY has remained above its July low and is evidently trying to establish this as an intermediate-term bottom.

Source: BigCharts

Much like the silver price, whenever the yen shows relative strength versus gold, it tends to bode well for the yellow metal's intermediate-term prospects. If the yen continues to strengthen in the next couple of weeks, it would suggest that the traditional safe havens are coming back into favor, which, in turn, would likely bode well for gold. This is why it will be important to monitor the yen's progress in the coming days as it attempts to establish the July bottom as the final low for this year.

Meanwhile, the all-important relationship between gold and the U.S. dollar remains a tenuous one in the immediate term. Consider the following graph which compares the strength of the U.S. dollar index (DXY) with the gold price. In the last several reports, I've emphasized that until the dollar/gold ratio breaks decisively under its 30-day moving average, the near-term environment is more favorable for holding dollars over gold. Although the dollar/gold ratio technically broke under its 30-day MA last week, it remains just under this important trend line and is close enough to allow the dollar bulls to regain control over the dollar's immediate-term (1-4 week) trend. Based on the current dollar/gold ratio, there isn't enough justification for buying gold just yet as we need to see additional weakness in this ratio.

Source: StockCharts

Meanwhile, my favorite gold ETF, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), still hasn't confirmed an immediate-term bottom and is still below its 15-day moving average as of this writing. As previously observed, IAU remains uncomfortably close to it August low. Because of this, it's imperative the bulls put as much distance possible between the $11.25 level and its latest closing value. Otherwise, the sellers will be tempted to try pushing IAU to a new low in the days immediately ahead.

Source: BigCharts

While a gold short-covering rally could easily ignite at any time in the coming days, I still recommend a defensive posture for now. To reiterate my assessment from last week, the iShares Gold Trust also must close above the $11.60 level to complete an immediate-term bottom signal per the rules of my trading discipline before it can be safely purchased. For now, I recommend that investors remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IAU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.