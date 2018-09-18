Ford Forging Forward

The share price of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has been in a long-term downtrend since 2014, with prices dropping to a range between $10.25 - $13.25 over the last two years (Figure 1). The bottom of this range was broken this past July, as concerns over Ford's declining profits in China, tariff implications, and the challenges facing Ford's Fitness Redesign program have scared investors. These concerns have culminated in a ratings downgrade by Moody's, and supported the stock price's push towards long-term support, established in 2011 and 2012, at approximately $8.70.

Figure 1: Ford stock price, monthly, 2006 - 2018

Source: Yahoo Finance

China Concerns and Fitness Redesign

On August 28, 2018, Moody's downgraded Ford to Baa3, its lowest investment grade rating, from Baa2. Additionally, they slapped a "negative outlook" of Ford. Moody's main rationale for the downgrade was "the erosion in the company's global business position and the challenges it will face implementing its Fitness Redesign program." Ford is facing earnings pressures in various parts of the world (Figure 2), including operational losses in South America and the potential for deepening losses in Europe due to Brexit implications, however the main concern is operations in China.

Ford's 2Q 2018 EBIT from operations in China was a loss of $483M compared to a gain of $23M in 2Q 2017. Competition and tariffs are the main reasons for the high drop in EBIT. The Chinese market has grown more competitive owing to the fact that local manufacturers are increasing their production quality as well as the fact that all auto industry participants are placing a high focus on China.

The focus is warranted given that auto sales volumes in China are expected to reach twice the level of sales in North America by 2025. The competition has come at a time when Ford is struggling to revamp its product line in China. The combined effect has caused Ford's vehicle sales in China to drop 25% for the first have of 2018 compared to the same period last year. In addition to competition, tariffs imposed by China on the import of autos from the United States will hurt Ford's bottom line given Ford said they will not raise prices to reflect the cost of tariffs. Thus, Ford will absorb the cost of the tariffs. Furthering the damage are additional tariffs on steel and aluminum, which increase commodity costs. Commodity costs increased by approximately $280M in 2Q.

Figure 2: Ford 2Q 2018 EBIT By Region (Mils)

Source: Ford Motor Company 2Q Earnings Review

The downgrade by Moody's cited concerns related to Ford's Fitness Redesign program. The program, announced in January, 2018, is a plan to improve operational "fitness," refocus capital allocation, and accelerate the introduction of smart vehicles. The plan will essentially restructure, contract or exit businesses that do not produce adequate returns. One such measure will shift the company towards a lower volume passenger car lineup in North America and Europe, while competing in more profitable sub-segments of the utilities market (Figure 3). As such, Ford expects that their SUV mix in North America will increase 10 percentage points, while its car portfolio will shrink about 10 percentage points. The shift makes sense given the lower returns that the car segment has contributed to EBIT. Additional measures include vast initiatives to be taken to address the worsening performance in China, namely renewing its product lineup and rebuilding relationships with dealers in order to regain lost market share.

Moody's concerns with the Fitness Redesign program relates to the time it will take for material and operational benefits to materialize. Expectations are that the program will take several years to make a large impact, amidst a backdrop of maintaining growth in new initiatives (like autonomous driving), meeting carbon emissions regulations, and the growing competition in China.

Figure 3: North America - Focusing Capital On High-Margin, High-Growth Businesses

Source: Ford Motor Company 2Q Earnings Review

The Positives

While Ford faces steep challenges to implementing its Fitness Redesign initiative, it does have several things going for it. The first is its strong footprint in North America. Though EBIT from North American operations in 2Q 2018 declined year-over-year, to $1.8B from $2.3B, the decline included a $591M charge related to the Meridian plant fire. Excluding the Meridian charge, 2Q EBIT would have risen slightly to $2.4B. With Ford implementing an initiative to shift sales in North America away from lower performing passenger cars, its profitability in the region should remain sound if not increase. Another big positive for Ford is its liquidity profile. As of 2Q 2018, Ford had $25B in cash and $11B in committed credit facilities. With its debt level at $16B, it has net cash and liquidity of roughly $10B. Their cash profile provides ample liquidity for their redesign initiatives. CFO Bob highlighted how he believes the redesign plan can be undertaken without impact to the dividend. He stated:

It's important to highlight that we believe we can fund these cash effects without impinging on our other capital outlays including investments for growth and our regular dividend.

Fords dividend of 6.35% is currently yielding more than its 5 year debt maturing 8/6/2023, yielding 4.55%. This should provide a deeply discounted price point for investors concerned with overall market valuations and a preference to take a tilt toward value over the next few years. And while full year guidance has been lowered market participants are not calling for doomsday as less than 3% of Ford's stock is currently being sold short.

Lastly, their are technical aspects of Ford's current stock chart that are supportive in the near-term. As previously show in Figure 1, the price of Ford's stock is approaching a support level at $8.70 - a level not reached since 2012. Generally, such a level will attract investor buying. A simple momentum indicator can reveal underlying investor buying amidst a declining stock price. Should the indicator rise or remain level while a stock's price declines, that would indicate slowing downside momentum/selling and an increase in investor buying. Figure 4 illustrates that since 2016, momentum has been level or rising while Ford's stock price has been declining. Such an indication may set the stage for a bounce off any test of $8.70.

Figure 4: Ford stock price with momentum indicator, monthly, 2013 - 2018

Source: Tradestation Securities

Conclusion

Ford will not solve its problems in China and other parts of the world overnight, thus the near-term prospects for a big turnaround are not great. While securing its North American footprint will maintain a solid performing operational base, this may not be enough to offset the impacts of competition, particularly in China, combined with tariffs and underperformance in other parts of the world. The stock price is near a technical impasse in which a short-term bounce or a stagnation of prices is likely. A sustained breach below the $8.70 level would open the door to prices falling towards the 2008 lows. However, such a move would not be likely given Ford's financial profile is a distant height well above the $15B loss and negative net cash profile reported in 2008.

Waiting to make a new investment in Ford, or increasing a position size, is warranted given the time it may take Ford's initiatives to play out. Shorter-term investors may wish to take advantage of any confirmed technical bounce from current levels, and long-term investors would benefit from waiting for Ford's earnings to reflect positively from the redesign program.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.