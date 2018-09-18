iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF: Not Afraid Of Trade Wars Or Higher Inflation

REITs are less impacted by trade wars and perform well in periods of rising inflation.

The past years REITs have been underperforming the broader market. This underperformance has been largely due to concerns that rising interest rates could lead to higher financing costs, while also reducing the appeal of REIT income relative to bonds.

Exhibit 1: REIT underperformance

Source: Koyfin

These concerns have caused earnings multiples for real estate companies to contract at a time when multiples for the broad market have expanded substantially.

Exhibit 2: Earnings multiples

These attractive values come at a time when correlations to equities are at a multi-decade low, illustrating the diversifying potential of real estate.

Exhibit 3: Correlations

Source: Koyfin

One would be tempted to expect REITs to outperform again and that’s exactly what’s happening now.

Exhibit 4: REIT outperformance

Source: Koyfin

Trade war winner

REITs could fare better than other areas of the market if trade tensions intensify:

1) REITs get most of their revenues from properties within their home market, limiting the direct impact from tariffs.

2) Higher commodity prices would make construction more expensive, possibly slowing the pace of new supply.

3) Bond yields would likely come under pressure as investors shift to safe havens, potentially supporting REIT prices. This scenario would be occurring at a time when earnings multiples for REITs are already relatively compressed—not having benefited from the expansion in multiples seen in the broader market in recent years.

Not afraid of inflation

REITs and other real estate securities have a long history of helping investors defend against inflation, with property values that tend to rise with the overall price environment, plus the potential for growing cash flows as landlords raise rents.

Increased construction costs can also deter new property supply, easing competitive pressures. The net effect is that REIT dividends have grown faster than inflation. In the U.S., for example, REITs have increased dividends at nearly double the rate of inflation over the past 25 years.

Exhibit 5: REIT dividends and inflation

You can see in exhibit 5 that recessions can have a negative impact on REITs, like it was the case ten years ago.

When we look at James Picerno’s Recession Probability Estimate, we can only conclude that a recession is not around the corner.

Exhibit 6: Recession Probability Estimate

Strong economy, strong operational performance

Rising treasury yields have been historically positive for REITs when accompanied by a stronger economy. And this seems certainly to be the case. Compared to bond investors, equity investors should focus more on the forces that drive increases in net cash flows, namely supply and demand conditions that affect things like per-unit profits and sales volume. That’s true for real estate investors no less than for investors in other equity asset classes. The primary driver of real estate returns is increases in occupancy rates and net operating income. These primary value drivers are running strongly, and we expect this to continue given the low recession odds.

Exhibit 7: Occupancy Rates.

Exhibit 8: Net Operating Income

Exhibit 9: Funds from operations

Valuation

When REIT dividend yields are large relative to bond yields, that’s typically a signal that REITs have become undervalued and are likely to outperform in the future.

Baa-rated bond yields have typically been about 130 basis points higher than equity REIT dividend yields, and the spread between them has usually been between 80 and 180 basis points. Currently, the Baa-rated corporate bond yield is just 4.84%, meaning that the REIT-Baa spread is small at just 77 basis points. Deviations from the historically normal 80-180 basis point spread between REIT dividend yields and Baa-rated corporate bond yields have generally provided a surprisingly reliable valuation signal and a surprisingly reliable predictor for future performance. The reason is simple: given the extremely steady pace of REIT dividend distributions, major changes in the yield spread arise primarily because REIT stock prices have been driven too high or too low relative to their future performance expectations.

That general rule has held historically even when interest rates were increasing. We define periods of “rising” and “falling” interest rates according to whether the Baa yield was higher or lower 12 months later.

Exhibit 10: Yield spread vs Baa-rated corporate bonds valuation signal

Currently spread is -0.77%, which implies an expected return of 12.4%%, if history is our guide.

We can also take a look at the spread versus 10 year treasuries.

Exhibit 11: Yield spread vs Treasuries valuation signal

Currently spread is 1.08%, which implies an expected return of 12.1%, if history is our guide.

Another valuation measure we can look at is the premium or discount to Net Asset Value.

Exhibit 12: Average premium to NAV

According to Green Street Advisors, currently the premium stands currently at -2.3%, while the long-term average is 2.2%!

Exhibit 13: Average premium to NAV valuation signal

This implies an expected return of 12.6%, again if history is our guide.

A last expected return framework simply looks at expected growth, yield and change in valuation. Based on mid-single-digit cash flow growth plus 4.07% dividend yield and a halving of the current discount to the average NAV-premium, we get to an expected return of 11.4%. If we assume no change in valuation, the expected return is still almost 10%.

All our valuation signals point to an expected return of around 12%.

Exhibit 14: Expected returns

ETF composition

The iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index and holds 124 stocks. Only two REITs are more than 5% of the portfolio and also the sector allocation is well-diversified.

Exhibit 15: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Top-10 holdings

Exhibit 16: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF sector allocation

Price momentum

On the graph of the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF we can clearly see that the momentum is positive.

Exhibit 17: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF price chart

Conclusion

The combination of:

a nice dividend yield,

a shelter from trade wars and rising inflation,

positive price momentum and

a reasonable valuation

should reward investors: buy the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF!

