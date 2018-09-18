IPG Photonics: Shares Look Inexpensive Right Here

Shares have gotten less expensive this year, they are now valued below the historic median.

IPG Photonics (IPGP) is a high-growth company whose share price rose substantially over the last couple of years. Worries about a small earnings miss during Q2, in combination with a broader sell-off in the semiconductor industry, have made shares decline substantially.

This has led to a substantial decrease in IPG Photonics' valuation, and shares now look inexpensive, despite still offering a solid growth outlook. This combination makes shares of IPG Photonics look attractive for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation.

Company Overview

IPG Photonics produces and sells fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers. IPG Photonics' products are used in telecommunication, material processing, the medical industry, and several other fields. IPG Photonics was founded in 1990 and is valued at ~$8.5 billion right now.

The company has delivered outsized growth rates over the last couple of years:

Source: IPG Photonics 10-K filing

IPG Photonics was able to grow its revenues by 217% over the last four years, the company grew its net profits by an even wider 223% over the same four years. It is not surprising that IPG Photonics' share price rose substantially over the same time frame, reflecting the strong underlying earnings growth:

IPGP data by YCharts

After hitting $260 repeatedly over the last year (January, February, March, and June), IPG Photonics' share price has now declined substantially from the tops. This is despite the fact that IPG Photonics' outlook is not bad at all.

IPG Photonics Addresses Markets That Will Continue To Grow

Laser systems for material processing, manufacturing, medical applications, etc. are used in ever-growing numbers, which translates to a steadily growing market that IPG Photonics can address.

Source: optech-consulting.com

The market for laser materials processing systems, for example, has tripled in size over the last 8 years (2009-2017). It is likely that this market will continue to grow, among other factors thanks to strong growth in China. Lasers can do many different production tasks, including cutting (glass, metals, etc.), welding, drilling, and engraving. IPG Photonics' Lasers also play a role in additive manufacturing, which is a high-growth market itself.

Materials processing is not the only growth factor for IPG Photonics, though, the company will also be able to sell an increasing amount of laser systems to other markets. One of these markets is the medical laser systems market. In the medical industry, lasers are used for different tasks, including imaging, as well as for ophthalmologic treatments, dermatologic treatments (such as skin rejuvenation), cardiovascular surgeries, etc.

Dentists and even veterinaries use laser systems as well, and the rate of procedures that are done with laser systems rises. It is, therefore, not surprising that the market for medical laser systems continues to grow. The medical laser systems market grows at double digits and is forecasted to hit almost $3 billion this year.

Source: grandviewresearch.com

Growth will most likely not slow down meaningfully, as forecasts see a medical laser systems market of more than $4 billion by 2022.

Source: IPG Photonics presentation

IPG Photonics is the market leader. Its peers, such as Cutera (CUTR), CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE), and Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) are significantly smaller. IPG Photonics' market leadership means that the company will benefit the most from market growth, as the market leader traditionally captures the majority of the additional addressable market opportunity.

IPG Photonics' size and scale also allow the company to generate industry-leading margins:

IPGP Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Since Cutera and CyberOptics Corp. are barely profitable, they will likely not be able to invest substantial amounts into their sales networks, which make it likely that these two will lose market share. IPG Photonics, and to some extent ESIO, will have the financial means to invest for growth, which should lead to market share gains for these two players.

Solid Growth Could Lead To Compelling Total Returns Over The Coming Years

Due to the forecasted market growth, the potential for market share gains, and strong margins, it is not surprising that IPG Photonics is forecasted to grow meaningfully over the next couple of years:

IPGP EPS LT Growth Estimates data by YCharts

The analyst consensus sees IPG Photonics earning $8.67 next year, on top of that the company is forecasted to grow its earnings per share by 12% a year in the long run. This would mean EPS of ~$17.10 in 2025.

IPGP PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

IPG Photonics' trailing earnings multiple is 21.8; its forward PE ratio (based on the estimate of $8.67 in 2019) is 18.1. Both the trailing as well as the forward PE ratio are lower than the median earnings multiples over the last 5 and 10 years.

If IPG Photonics does indeed earn $17.10 in 2025, and if shares of the company are valued in line with the historic average (at 22-23 times earnings) by 2025, shares would trade at ~$380 in a little bit more than 7 years, which would allow for annual returns of ~13%.

Even if IPG Photonics' valuation declines to an earnings multiple of just 18, shares would still rise to ~$310, which would result in annual share price gains of ~10% a year.

Due to a combination of a relatively strong growth rate and a valuation that is not overly high, IPG Photonics could, therefore, deliver a relatively attractive share price gains over the next couple of years. Since the demand for laser systems will likely continue to grow in the long run, market leader IPG Photonics will likely be an attractive long-term investment even beyond the mid-2020s.

Bottom Line

After a small earnings miss this summer, IPG Photonics' share price crashed substantially, which has made shares relatively inexpensive compared to how shares were valued in the past.

It seems likely that IPG Photonics will deliver strong earnings growth over the coming years, which should result in solid share price gains. Market leader IPG Photonics has a very strong balance sheet (that is almost debt-free) and strong margins and returns on capital. Shares of the company will likely be a compelling long-term investment, but shares will likely remain volatile in the short run (the beta is quite high, at 1.8).

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IPGP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.