AstraZeneca Receives FDA Approval For Rare B-Cell Lymphoma Drug Lumoxiti

The huge unmet need for this patient population was probably one contributing factor as to why the FDA granted Lumoxiti priority review.

This was a highly notable approval that took place simply because Lumoxiti was the first FDA-approved drug to treat hairy cell leukemia in over 20 years.

Recently, AstraZeneca (AZN) announced that it had obtained FDA approval for its drug that treats a rare B-Cell cancer known as hairy cell leukemia. The drug that received FDA approval will be marketed as Lumoxiti, which is an anti-CD22 immunotoxin. This FDA approval by no means will be a blockbuster, but it does give a market potential worth millions of dollars. This is especially a welcomed approval for those who don't respond to currently available therapies. For these reasons, I believe that AstraZeneca is a buy.

FDA Approval

Lumoxiti was approved to treat relapsed/refractory patients with hairy cell leukemia. In essence, this rare form of cancer occurs when the bone marrow creates an excess amount of B-Cells. These B-Cells are known as lymphocytes, white blood cells that fight infection. The reason for the term "hairy" is because the excess B-Cells that are produced look hairy under a microscope. The problem is that those who have this type of cancer are at a high risk for infection, regardless of whether or not the white blood count is high or low.

This was not just a win for AstraZeneca but was also a huge achievement for these patients that have hairy cell leukemia. A majority of the time standard of care treatment is able to eradicate this cancer, however, there are many instances where a patient doesn't respond to typical treatment. This is where Lumoxiti will come in. It will be for those patients who have relapsed or become refractory after taking currently available therapies.

There are two other important aspects to consider with respect to this FDA approval. The first is that Lumoxiti for this indication was approved under Priority Review designation from the FDA. Secondly, which I believe is more prominent, is that this was the first FDA approval for this indication in over 20 years. It seems that the FDA must have really wanted to get this drug approved as quick as possible and it showed.

That's because the drug was approved based on results from a single-arm, open-label Phase 3 study known as 1053. The reason why I am stating this is because the FDA typically doesn't approve drugs from trials that don't incorporate a placebo arm. As you can see, in this instance, not having a drug approved in over 20 years pretty much increased the urgency to move this drug along the pathway for approval.

Phase 3 Data

The single-arm Phase 3 study recruited 80 patients with relapsed/refractory hairy cell leukemia. The patients who were recruited into the study had to have received at least two prior therapies, including a purine nucleoside analog. The primary endpoint was looking to see if the drug could obtain a durable complete response in this patient population. It was noted that patients treated with Lumoxiti attained a durable response rate of 30%.

This durable response rate was statistically significant. That may seem like a low response rate, but if you consider what these patients have to go through, it makes a difference. That's because even though many of these patients experience remission with current treatments, about 30% to 40% relapse at least 5 to 10 years after their first treatment.

That means from there, they need an alternative treatment to help them. Lumoxiti could potentially be that alternative, and I believe that it can do well once it reaches the market. It is estimated that Lumoxiti could achieve up to $500 million in peak sales. This is good news for AstraZeneca, which has been highly focused on a few key areas, such as oncology, to overcome patents that already have or will expire.

Conclusion

The FDA approval of Lumoxiti treating patients with hairy cell leukemia is highly welcomed. Especially, for the fact that a treatment hasn't been approved for this indication by the FDA in over 20 years. That's a big deal, and this treatment should help these patients. The biggest risk is that sales will take time to ramp up. I believe this to be the case because Lumoxiti focuses on patients who are relapsed/refractory.

Still, a potential market opportunity of $500 million in peak sales for this drug is nothing to scoff at. It will definitely be a boost to AstraZeneca's bottom line for its oncology portfolio. For these reasons, I believe that AstraZeneca is a buy.

