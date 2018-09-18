Neogen Continues Stellar Growth

On Tuesday, September 25th during market hours, Neogen Corporation (NEOG) will report its earnings for the company’s 2019 fiscal first quarter. The healthcare company, manufacturing products that test food and animal safety, has been on a roll since the beginning of the year. Shares of NEOG bottomed out around $55 in February but began a steady growth to it’s 52-week high of $96.50. Investors are clearly bullish on the company and will be looking at positive financial results later this September to extend the gains already made this year.

From Finviz

NEOG’s previous earnings have been most mixed compared to Wall Street estimates. The company has beat EPS estimates the past three quarters, but this streak was preceded by three quarters of EPS numbers that fell in-line with Wall Street estimates. NEOG’s comparisons with revenue estimates over this six-quarter period were relatively worse as 4 out of the 6 missed Wall Street revenue estimates. However, year-over-year growth rates have remained optimistic throughout this period of contention with Wall Street estimates. NEOG's sales growth has never fallen below 8.5 percent in the last four years and has averaged around the mid-double digits over that time period.

NEOG’s 2018 fiscal year ended with a bang in July. Revenues for the entire year were up 11 percent overall, and net income came in a whopping 44 percent higher than the previous year. The revenue growth helped NEOG double revenue for the fourth time in the past years, an impressive feat for a mid-cap company. Some might say that this kind of growth is unsustainable, but NEOG has continued to post high numbers over the years. The company is still small, leaving a lot of room to grow into its market, and operates in an industry that is innovating and finding new importance.

NEOG’s Food Safety segment grew 14 percent in the previous fiscal year. Many products saw high double digit growth including Acumedia and Lab M culture media, AccuPoint Advanced (the company’s “general sanitation product line”), and the “rapid test” detecting food allergens. Organic sales remained strong at 9 percent and were helped by the additions of Quat-Chem and Rogama. NEOG’s across-the-board revenue gains have been instrumental in creating a well-diversified portfolio that will help its stability in the long run. As the company gets larger, it can take advantage of synergies between the segments to continue to bolster growth.

NEOG’s Animal Safety segment saw a slightly lower growth at 8 percent over the last fiscal year. However, the lag in this segment was mostly caused by “the loss of the distribution of cleaner and disinfectant products from” a former supplier. Genomics Services came in as the hottest segment with growth of 18 percent, which was helped by the acquisition of Neogen Australasia. Rodenticides, Insecticides, and Disinfectants was the weakest segment with a slight contraction of 2 percent caused by the distribution contract loss mentioned earlier.

From Q4 Financial Results

One of the reasons investors have remained so bullish on NEOG over the years has been the company’s ability to maintain stable profitability amidst the rapid expansion. Typically, as a company gets bigger and starts to venture into the mergers and acquisitions market, operating expenses can balloon out of control as new operations are integrated into current operations. NEOG, however, has maintained an operating margin of about 17.5 percent since 2014. In 2018, margin finally fell slightly below that level as the company added four new operations (Lab M, Quat-Chem, Deoxi, and Rogama), but operating expense only increased 12 percent compared to an 11 percent increase the year before. NEOG has shown that they can realize synergies quickly and efficiently to seal top-line growth on the bottom line.

The efficient operations have led to NEOG’s balance sheet being free of long-term debt even though the company completed four acquisitions in the past year. With that in mind, NEOG reported $83.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $337.1 million of working capital at the end of 2018. The excess liquidity doesn’t only serve to secure the financial stability of the balance sheet but also allows it to continue to move aggressively in the future.

And aggressive moves may be on deck in some key markets that have already shown promise. NEOG’s largest regional gain was in Brazil where it saw a 200 percent increase in aflatoxin test kits to corn producers. A foothold in Brazilian corn would be a huge opportunity as Brazil appears set to pass the U.S. as “the world’s top exporter of corn within five years” according to Reuters. Additionally, NEOG’s success in the European genomics services industry could lead to a position in an increasingly important market as the world population begins to search for a more sustainable food source. The promising market was already targeted by Bayer and Monsanto when they merged in the first half of 2018.

NEOG’s stock price growth is supported by an impressive fundamental performance that has stretched more than five years. The mid-cap company has maintained double-digit growth for a solid three years while maintaining operating efficiency to bolster free cash flow and a clean balance sheet. On top of that, NEOG operates in key markets such as the Brazilian agricultural industry, food and animal genomics services, and more. NEOG would be a solid buy and hold before and after earnings. The company should continue to see gradual growth in their stock price as long as it maintains its high-single to mid-double digit growth rates on the top line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.