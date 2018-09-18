Pinduoduo: Growth Has No End In Sight But Hold Your Horses For Now

Price discovery process is still ongoing and the stock is very volatile. Investors should stay away from the stock and wait for a better entry point.

The company and what does it do?

Pinduoduo is an e-commerce company in China with a distinctive business model. The firm targets third-tier and fourth-tier cities in China by offering a comprehensive selection of modestly priced products and allows shoppers to further lower the price by promoting the platform through social media. Benefitted by the innovative business model, the firm has become one of the major Chinese e-commerce players in less than 3 years.

Unlike conventional e-commerce websites, PDD allows its customer to make a purchase through popular social networks such as Weixin (China’s most popular IM software) and QQ. This provides the firm with a tremendous advantage as these IM apps already have more than 9B MAU in China, which provides a huge prospective client base for PDD.

On the platform, customers are encouraged to share product information with friends and family to form a shopping team to enjoy a more attractive price available under the “team purchase” option. This encourages buyers to introduce the platform to their social circle and fuel the growth of the company.

PDD maintains its margin by suppressing cost while increasing sales volume. The firm reduces costs of products on its platform by connecting different factories in proximity to each other so these factories can make use of their excess capacity and produce products that are cheaper than other products available on the market. According to data analysis conducted by CSDN, 7 out of the 10 most popular items on the site are consumer staple products like tissue and hand soap.

Most of these products are sold below the prevalent market price. According to the analysis, 55% of the products on the site cost less than 55 yuan ($8) and 75% of them are below 100 yuan ($15). The choice of product and low price ensures consistent demand for products from its platform.

PDD is targeting customers that are previously ignored by other e-commerce companies like JD (NASDAQ:JD) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). According to a research conducted by Penguin Analytics showed that >60% of PDD’s users are from Tier 3 and 4 cities or lower, in comparison, only 15% of JD’s customers are from these regions. As the majority of the Chinese population are from these less developed cities, PDD's number of prospective customers do not have an end in sight.

Future Growth

PDD’s runway is long and dry. As China is undergoing a consumption downgrade in which its middle class are slowly cutting back spending, PDD’s prospective client base increases continuously. In addition to that, in February PDD and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) signed a strategic cooperation agreement to further enhance the shopping experience on PDD’s platform within the Wechat app; this is likely to increase traffic to the Platform.

The company is growing rapidly financially. In Q1 2018, the company generated 1.38 bn yuan which indicates a YoY growth of 365%, and gross margin rate increased to 77%, which is higher than that of both JD (14.14%) and BABA (57.23%) However, due to the high CAPEX, the firm still incurred a loss of 200 million yuan.

The market is seeing the firm’s potential. Consensus on the Street is now expecting the company to generate >10B yuan in revenue this year and >20B in 2019. The sentiment is hugely optimistic with 80% Buy rating on the stock. The consensus 12M price target is $28.42 which implies a 16.7% upside.

Positioning And Technicals

As the stock is still relatively new, the price discovery process is still in process. The stock has been on a roller coaster ride lately and currently has a 101% implied volatility. Short interest on the stock has been rising ever since its IPO and is now at a historic high.

Technically, now is not a decent point of entry as the stock has yet to gain momentum on either side nor has value emerged. Long-term investors with a horizon longer than 1 year should wait until the stock drops back to its 21 days SMA ($20.62 as of writing) before building a long position. As for momentum-driven investors, it is safer to wait until the stock clears its $27.4 buy point before entering a long position.

Risks

Policy risk. Chinese companies are extremely sensitive to policy shifts, and PDD is no exception. However, currently, there are no signs that the Chinese government is going to put any restrictions on the firm or the industry now.

Intensifying competition. E-commerce in China is a crowded space, however, as PDD has meticulously branded itself as the e-commerce site for the less well-off, it has built itself a moat through branding and the moat is getting wider for reasons mentioned above.

Conclusion

Pinduoduo has a very distinctive business model and given that the firm is targeting third-tier and fourth-tier cities in China, its growth potential is tremendous. However, given the process of price discovery is still ongoing and the volatility of the stock lately, I suggest all types of investors to avoid building a position at the present price level and wait for a better entrance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.