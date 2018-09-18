Micron Earnings Preview: Things Have Certainly Changed

The stock is now in oversold territory for the first time in over two years.

Back in June, Micron Technology (MU) was getting ready to release fiscal third quarter earnings results and the stock had just hit an all-time high a few weeks earlier. The company guided higher just a month before the scheduled earnings report and the sentiment toward the stock was running high. I issued a cautious forecast as a result of the extreme optimism, but I also stated that I was bullish on the stock for the long term.

The long-term trend was to the upside and the company’s fundamentals were really strong. I posted another article on Micron in July when I thought the selloff had played itself out and the optimism was waning.

Here we are just over two months later and the stock has continued to trend lower as the company prepares to release its fourth quarter results. Things have changed dramatically since the last earnings report—mainly the sentiment is more pessimistic this time around and the stock is oversold based on some weekly indicators.

The Fundamentals are Still Strong

One thing that hasn’t changed for Micron since the last earnings report is the strength of the fundamentals. I have expressed my habit of using the EPS ratings and SMR ratings from Investor’s Business Daily as a quick gauge of a company’s fundamental performance. Micron scores a 95 on the EPS rating currently and it still gets an A in the SMR rating system. Those ratings were 91 and an A ahead of the earnings report in June.

Micron has averaged EPS growth of 80% per year over the last three years and the report in June showed 94% EPS growth on a year over year basis. Even though the earnings report was considered disappointing, analysts still expect the company to show earnings growth of 137% for the fiscal year.

The company’s sales growth hasn’t been as strong as the earnings growth, but it has still been really strong. The average annual growth rate is at 22% for the past three years and the report in June showed sales growth of 40%.

The return on equity is at 36.8% and the profit margin is at 28.6% and that is exactly where those measurements were heading in to the June earnings report.

The Sentiment Ahead of this Earnings Report is Vastly Different

Heading in to the June report, the sentiment toward Micron was extremely bullish—too bullish in my opinion. When the company raised its guidance, analysts upped their consensus estimates even more. The short interest ratio was low, the analysts’ ratings were high, and the put/call ratio was in the neutral range.

Analysts remain bullish on the stock with 28 of the 31 covering Micron rating the stock as a “buy” while the other three rate it as a “hold”. That is very similar to the 27 buys and three holds that were on the stock in June. What has changed though is that analysts have been slashing their price targets for Micron. On Monday, both Deutsche Bank and BMO Capital cut their price target by 25%.

We also see that the short interest toward Micron has been growing. The table below is from the Nasdaq’s website and it shows how the number of shares sold short has increased from 50.5 million shares to 55.6 million shares while the average daily trading volume has fallen from 47.7 million to 30.3 million.

Settlement Date Short Interest Avg Daily Share Volume Days To Cover 8/31/2018 55,621,129 30,338,052 1.833378 8/15/2018 51,719,195 29,891,700 1.730219 7/31/2018 49,307,059 32,657,400 1.509828 7/13/2018 51,298,358 37,615,066 1.363772 6/29/2018 53,854,345 50,820,867 1.059690 6/15/2018 50,576,421 47,746,492 1.059270

The rise in shares sold short combined with the average daily volume falling has caused the short interest ratio to jump from 1.05 to 1.83. While a short interest ratio below 2.0 isn’t high, the shift is a sign of increasing pessimism.

Option traders have maintained what I would call a neutral stance toward the stock. The open interest put/call ratio was at 0.83 back in June. It is at 0.77 currently based on all of the options that expire in the next year.

The Overbought/Oversold Indicators Are at Levels Not Seen in Over Two Years

When the company announced earnings in June, the stock had just dropped from overbought levels in May. The selling pressure the stock has been under for the past three months has taken the oscillators down to their lowest levels since the first half of 2016.

The stock is below its 52-week moving average for the first time since July ’16 and it is flirting with the trendline that connects the lows from 2016 and 2017. Some would argue that the upward trend has been snapped while others would argue that it is still in place as long as the stock continues to close above the trendline. Either way, the momentum isn’t where it was in June.

My Take and My Expectations

Analysts have been cutting their price targets for Micron in recent weeks and that tells me that the expectations are considerably lower than they were in June. As a contrarian that is a good thing. The reasons for the lowered price targets centers around pricing concerns in both DRAM and NAND.

Micron is the third largest DRAM manufacturer in the world and they are the fourth largest NAND manufacturer. These two areas account for approximately 97% of the company’s revenues. It stands to reason, with almost all of the company’s revenues coming from these two sources, that analysts would be concerned if DRAM and NAND prices start falling. But Micron’s gross margins and profit margins give it more flexibility on pricing than many of its competitors. If a pricing war does come to fruition, Micron is positioned favorably.

As far as my expectations for the post-earnings reaction, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the stock jump after earnings this time around. The lowered expectations and the increasing pessimism tell me that the bar has been lowered considerably.

I can see Micron pushing back toward the $60 level by the end of the year.

